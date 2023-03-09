Ronan O'Gara: Finn, fun, and the chance to melt Irish heads

NOTHING speaks to the stark difference between the Irish professional rugby model and its Scottish equivalent than the workloads of their respective out-halves.

I hit the scratcher last Sunday night just before midnight having watched Racing 92 against Toulouse. I’ve been involved in enough 9.05pm Sunday kick-offs to have an accurate sense of what time Finn Russell got out of the stadium, what time he got to bed, and how he felt dragging himself out of a deep slumber on Monday morning to fly back to Scotland.

He probably had three or four hours sleep. It catches up. It would be interesting to establish how Gregor Townsend managed him early this week in preparation for Sunday’s game against Ireland. Do you change your whole programme for one player? Or maybe Monday was the opportunity for Blair Kinghorn to do the reps. Usually the squad players get their reps later in the week, but Russell’s Parisian duties presumably necessitated a change to that scheduling.

Managing your player isn’t just minutes on the pitch - it’s maintaining appetite and sharpness and ensuring his head is in the right place. Rugby is a world game now, very little happens in isolation without being impacted from outside. Because of that it has become all the more important to manage people as much as establishing technical proficiency.

Russell was very good for 50 minutes against Toulouse before fatigue began to set in. He had a match point in terms of a penalty to Racing on the 10m line but he overcooked the look for touch, offering the scrum back to Toulouse with four minutes to go. A big moment.

Russell played for Racing 92 against La Rochelle the weekend before Scotland’s first Six Nations game at the beginning of February in Twickenham, and, but for one weekend, he’s been on the go since. There is a sense at this stage that he is being pulled and dragged and in the search for reasons why, we invariably arrive at ‘that’s just the way it is’. Understandably every player wants to be involved in rugby’s biggest tournament outside the World Cup, but Russell’s contract is with Racing 92. He played last Sunday with a strapping on his leg, and while he kicked his four opening shots at goal, ultimately he looked a tired man out there as Racing came up short, 35-39. Gregor Townsend, however, says he is good to go Sunday.

Meanwhile, back in Dublin, Andy Farrell has his talisman, Johnny Sexton. protected in a structured environment with a phalanx of would-be successors auditioning for deputy. At this moment, the chasing pack is deep on quantity, unproven on quality, but there is still time for someone to break from the pack.

If Robbie Henshaw plays with Ringrose in the centre, it’s a full Leinster back line apart from Mack Hansen. Ireland won’t need to go roaming around Edinburgh in the back of taxis looking for the Scottish plan of attack on Sexton. They will want him out of there early and see what Ross Byrne can do in the last 30. This time it’s a bit trickier for Byrne; he doesn’t have a Lansdowne or Leinster roar egging him on. Jack Crowley is hovering in the background and the significance of Ciaran Frawley playing 70 minutes for Leinster against Edinburgh and coming back into the Irish reckoning on the strength of what he did in the All Black Maori games as a 10 cannot be overlooked.

Here we must delve into the realm of the side’s bench configuration, and the significant strategy and thinking that goes into same. I am sure there is nowhere near the appropriate appreciation of how many scenarios are weighted up before management goes for six forwards and two backs or a 5-3 split.

Ireland invariably go 5-3 with good reason. Going with a nine (Murray or Casey) and only one other back is risky, whereas in the attritional Top 14, 6-2 is a more common split. In that latter scenario, three front rows are needed, but it gives the scope to replace three other members of the pack too. It has its obvious advantages – it means someone like a Peter O’Mahony is not managing his energy over 80 when he can empty the tank in 60 minutes and be replaced by Jack Conan. But it’s risky.

Ireland, and most others, go 5-3. They need a scrum half and a goal kicker on the bench. That all points to Ross Byrne but Frawley is a goal-kicking option too, and his selection opens up the possibility of another gamechanger like Earls, Larmour, O’Brienb or Aki off the bench (if Ireland start with Henshaw and Ringrose).

I think the management are looking at Frawley as that Swiss Army knife option at 10, but he could definitely do 15, and a possible 12 or 13.

Tadhg Furlong and Henshaw bring very little rugby with them to Murrayfield. Given the extra-curricular interest around this game, with a Grand Slam and a World Cup reunion on the cards, I can’t see the Irish hordes snaffling as many of the Scottish tickets as normal. This will be a proper test match.

Insofar as they have Russell and, hence, will inevitably enjoy a purple patch, this Scotland team differs substantially from many of their predecessors in that they have a sharp tip to the spear. They will score. If they were to score two unanswered tries, a serious scrutiny of where Ireland are at is on the cards.

There is this sense with Russell that we are guaranteed fun. Fun is over-rated. It’s a loose, dangerous word and I feel my brow creasing up when it’s bandied around. But that’s me. The French love it. They are always talking about ‘prendre plaisir’, taking pleasure. It’s small wonder Finn has been such a hit and so warmly embraced in Paris and around the Top 14. His departure to Bath will be mourned in the city’s arrondissements.

I was never much fun on Six Nation Saturdays. Or Sunday for that. The ‘fun’ is afterwards when you win, in the dressing room. With the exception of the last 10 minutes when the job was done, I don’t remember any pleasure during a game in my time.

That came in the dressing room, looking at lads in the eye after the game, every fibre sacrificed. Before the game I was as sick as a dog with worry. I don’t know how different this Ireland is in that respect, but they have jumped every hurdle in front of them so far. Ultimately, Scotland will be targeting the World Cup pool game in a few months’ time, but Sunday is a beautiful opportunity to melt Irish heads.

Whether Ireland are finding their groove too early in the year is an intangible right now. We can only analyse the premature peak question on the basis of each performance. Then we dissect it. Farrell and his management know Ireland could win a scrappy game by a point at Murrayfield in a way that poses as many questions in the long run as losing but performing well.

Because he has been consistent for so long, how many have stopped to examine how Hugo Keenan has become one of the indispensable totems of the Irish side? It’s a very different Ireland without their full-back. He gives a lot of mental stability to everyone around him. How solid is the Irish backline in his absence?

These are the fine-tune details Farrell is looking at now. Italy took the momentum from Ireland on Rome and, to the greatest extent after the break, maintained it. Ireland have surely looked at this. Scotland carry a greater threat. From the first kick-off or kick off receipt, Ireland will look to set a tone and a tempo.

September is a while away.