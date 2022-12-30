Paul Rouse: 50 things you don’t see that much of anymore

From cigarette smoke in the dressing room to the fly-kick, here are fifty things you just don't see that much of anymore in sport, or maybe don't see at all
THE GOOD OLD DAYS: Watching games on Ceefax/Aertel

Fri, 30 Dec, 2022 - 07:30
Paul Rouse
Or maybe don’t see at all 

1. Men with combovers playing football 

2. Crepe paper hats 

3. Melchester Rovers 

4. Three-card-trick men at race meetings 

5. Togging out in the corner of a field 

6. The fly-kick 

7. Cigarette smoke in the dressingroom 

8. People heading to matches in Hillman Hunters and Ford Cortinas 

9. Rancheros sold off the trolley at the back of the stand 

10. Aerials on the top of house to catch the signal from Match of the Day 

11. Wooden rackets 

12. Gold watch tournaments 

13. Watching a match on Ceefax 

14. Goalmouth dust 

15. Nose-strips to help the breathing 

16. Boots above the ankle 

17. The orange wrapping paper around bottles of Lucozade 

18. Blow football 

19. Matches played in muck 

20. The carnival of the Dubs playing a championship football match in a country town 

21. The smell of Winter Green. I know you can’t see a smell but you could feel Winter Green on your eyes

22. Crowds at outdoor handball alleys 

23. A fracas 

24. The brisk handshake after a goal 

25. Climbing through the wire onto Croke Park 

26. Fans without phones 

27. Teams with priests over them 

28. Lads who don’t go to the gym 

29. St. John’s Ambulance volunteers running on to help injured players 

30. The overhead pull 

31. Tennis headbands 

32. Loose jerseys and tight shorts 

33. Yellow Mikasa gloves with the black pimples 

34. Soccer players with no shinpads 

35. Hurls with a narrow bas 

36. The bloodied bandage 

37. Goalies with no gloves 

38. The Railway Cup 

39. People trying to sort out the Railway Cup 

40. Rugby players with no first names, just initials 

41. On the sod!

42. Woollen jerseys 

43. A match where the only stat is the scoreline 

44. Spot The Ball competitions 

45. Kids pretending to do show jumping in the garden during the Dublin horse show 

46. Teams releasing tournament songs to make a few pound 

47. Pitch and toss 

48. Goal nets fixed up with bailer twine 

49. Teams with six brothers 

50. Mavericks

