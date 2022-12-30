Paul Rouse: 50 things you don’t see that much of anymore

Or maybe don’t see at all

1. Men with combovers playing football

2. Crepe paper hats

3. Melchester Rovers

4. Three-card-trick men at race meetings

5. Togging out in the corner of a field

6. The fly-kick

7. Cigarette smoke in the dressingroom

8. People heading to matches in Hillman Hunters and Ford Cortinas

9. Rancheros sold off the trolley at the back of the stand

10. Aerials on the top of house to catch the signal from Match of the Day

11. Wooden rackets

12. Gold watch tournaments

THE GOOD OLD DAYS: Watching games on Ceefax/Aertel

13. Watching a match on Ceefax

14. Goalmouth dust

BREATHE: Robbie Fowler sporting his noseband

15. Nose-strips to help the breathing

16. Boots above the ankle

17. The orange wrapping paper around bottles of Lucozade

18. Blow football

19. Matches played in muck

20. The carnival of the Dubs playing a championship football match in a country town

21. The smell of Winter Green. I know you can’t see a smell but you could feel Winter Green on your eyes

22. Crowds at outdoor handball alleys

23. A fracas

24. The brisk handshake after a goal

25. Climbing through the wire onto Croke Park

26. Fans without phones

27. Teams with priests over them

28. Lads who don’t go to the gym

29. St. John’s Ambulance volunteers running on to help injured players

30. The overhead pull

31. Tennis headbands

32. Loose jerseys and tight shorts

ICONIC: Yellow Mikasa gloves

33. Yellow Mikasa gloves with the black pimples

34. Soccer players with no shinpads

35. Hurls with a narrow bas

36. The bloodied bandage

37. Goalies with no gloves

38. The Railway Cup

39. People trying to sort out the Railway Cup

40. Rugby players with no first names, just initials

41. On the sod!

42. Woollen jerseys

43. A match where the only stat is the scoreline

44. Spot The Ball competitions

45. Kids pretending to do show jumping in the garden during the Dublin horse show

46. Teams releasing tournament songs to make a few pound

47. Pitch and toss

48. Goal nets fixed up with bailer twine

49. Teams with six brothers

50. Mavericks