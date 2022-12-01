Tommy Martin: Ronaldo's made-up goal perfect emblem for a made-up World Cup 

There is a popular sports website that keeps sending notifications to my phone about Tiger Woods. Tiger Woods enters tournament. Tiger Woods withdraws from tournament. Tiger Woods weighs in on LIV Golf. Tiger Woods goes to the supermarket. Tiger Woods should really be getting on with his Christmas shopping.

The same website never sends urgent messages to my phone about Scottie Scheffler. There are no emergency updates about Will Zalatoris. Not a dickie bird about Billy Horschel. But Tiger? The latest news about the world’s number 1277 ranked player dominates my Samsung Galaxy.

Of course, we all know about Tiger ‘moving the needle’ in golf like no one before or since. Popular Sports Website is no dummy. I suspect that this is all done by algorithm and that my data tells Popular Sports Website that I am one of the millions of Joe Lunchbucket, general sports fan types who don’t care about Xander Schauffele’s strokes gained stats.

And that is undoubtedly true. But do I need Kardashian-level minutiae of Tiger’s life in my news feed? The last time I saw him actually playing golf it was like the end of the original Terminator movie when Arnie’s skin is gone and it’s just a terrifying clanking metal skeleton, except he was wearing golf shoes. Like a callous pharmaceutical giant peddling expensive opiates, I fear Popular Sports Website is trying to keep me hooked on something that is no longer good for me.

Nor does relying on a semi-retired man with two banjaxed legs to drive engagement seem healthy for golf in general. Then again, I guess Tiger is golf’s equivalent of Mojo magazine endlessly putting Pink Floyd on its cover. For ten pages on the making of Dark Side of the Moon, read news of the latest Tiger comeback: heritage fodder for the terminally uncurious.

Co-incidentally or not, a previous barrage of notifications sent to my trusty device concerned the fallout from Piers Morgan’s interview with that other sporting gerontocrat, Cristiano Ronaldo. To my Alan Partridge-shrugging-GIF bemusement, Popular Sports Website analysed, broke down and dissected the interview with frenzied enthusiasm, safe in the knowledge that publishing stories about the world’s most popular footballer was like tossing fish into the gob of a hungry bull walrus.

In fact, the insistent tone of the coverage felt like an admonishment for those of us who might have wanted to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo, who felt that, for all the record-breaking antics of the past, the scorer of two goals against FC Sheriff and one against Everton this season no longer merits quite such blanket coverage. We wanted to get clean, you see, to get off Ronaldo for good this time. But Popular Sports Website had other ideas.

There is something in both these stories about the nature of modern media, wherein the medium is the message and the psychological real estate the thing occupies is more important than the thing itself. Just as the fortunes of a man who barely plays golf anymore are of greater consequence than the nuts and bolts of the latest PGA Tour leaderboard, so too with how Ronaldo’s public heft has long become unmoored from football reality.

This process started during his spell at Juventus, whose entire sense of itself seems to have been vaporised after a couple of years through the Ronaldo looking glass. Manchester United, too, buckled under the great man’s gravitational celebrity pull, until yanked back into shape by its soberly rational Dutch manager. Now the natural decline of a great player in deep sporting old age is but a shadowplay to the swelling vastness of his profile and influence, making this professional football’s strange unfolding version of Dorian Gray.

Nothing illustrates this business more perfectly than what happened at the Lusail Stadium on Monday night and the palaver over the goal that Ronaldo didn’t score in Portugal’s 2-0 win over Uruguay. The striker celebrating that goal with proprietorial zeal may well be the emblematic image of this tournament, which has featured fake fans cheering in stadiums magicked up out of the desert where no football culture previously existed. It is a made-up World Cup; it makes sense that it has Ronaldo scoring a made-up goal.

The scramble to find images to prove or disprove whether Ronaldo got a touch on Bruno Fernandes’ cross spoke of football’s unhealthy relationship with the pesky Portuguese demigod. Footage was painstakingly slowed down and images were cropped to the last pixel. Journalists at the stadium reported a succession of Portuguese players gumming up like arraigned mobsters when asked who they thought got the final touch. Nobody for a second expected the man himself to front up apologetically and admit the truth. Instead they kept feeding the hungry walrus.

Even when presented with scientific verification from Adidas, whose Snickometer-type microchip showed the ball made no contact with the famous barnet, the Portuguese FA were reported to be planning to “submit evidence” showing that he scored the goal. Whether this story was true or not is beside the point – it could be, and millions of people with Twitter handles like “@CRonaldo7egend” would greatly wish it so.

Bowing and scraping to the declining sungod is a distinct thing from, say, Wales and their desire to preserve Gareth Bale in embalming fluid for future tournament glory. Though the reliance on ageing players like Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen made Wales look more like the Craggy Island Over 75 Priests team than potential world-beaters, as a small nation with commensurate resources they had no choice but to squeeze the pips out of their golden generation.

For the rest of us it is surely time to ignore the insistent promptings of Popular Sports Website and their ilk, hawking the empty carb high of heritage celebrity brands. Let’s break the Ronaldo habit and cut ourselves loose from the puffery and bluster that values social media clicks over real news, like this massive story about Tiger Woods that has just right now popped up on my phone.