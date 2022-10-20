Tommy Martin: Is being human enough of an excuse for losing the rag at sport?

NEWS that a nine-year-old boy was allegedly grabbed by the throat by a grown man at an underage hurling blitz in Tipperary last Saturday has understandably attracted headlines.

Safe to say that any event for children that ends in statements being taken by the gardaí hasn’t gone to plan. While the actual details of the incident are still being collated by the relevant authorities, the presence of the phrase “grabbed by the throat” in newspaper reports doesn’t suggest a fun day out had by all.

The incident is being regarded as a new low in the recent spate of sports-related argy-bargy. Until now most of the dispatches regarding bodily harm in and around the pitches of Ireland have concerned referees. The lonely arbiters of fair play have been the target of so many attacks of late that they might find a shift of focus from hot-headed GAA fans to the pre-pubescent comes as a welcome relief.

Though grassroots soccer here and in Britain has seen plenty aggro, the GAA has been in the headlines partly because of questions over its disciplinary processes. Following a high-profile incident in the county, Wexford GAA have called on Croke Park to allow lifetime bans instead of the maximum 96 weeks currently permitted.

On the flip-side, a hearings committee in Mayo overturned a decision to kick Westport GAA out of the county’s U17 championship after a club member got involved in a rammy with a rival Castlebar player. There were saloon bars in the Wild West where it was easier to get thrown out for fighting than is sometimes the case in the GAA.

A day later and a 300 miles away, Jurgen Klopp was also in hot water as his team held on for victory over Manchester City at Anfield. The Liverpool manager was sent to the stands for subjecting fourth official Gary Beswick to a fusillade of abuse after referee Anthony Taylor failed to award his team a free kick for a foul on Mo Salah.

Klopp has been issued with an FA charge for his conduct and has accepted that he was out of order. “There is no excuse, I don’t want an excuse,” he said in the cold light of Tuesday morning. “It happened and it was obvious as everyone saw it. That he gave me a red card is absolutely OK. Send me away, fine.”

Klopp also addressed the suggestion that the behaviour of his ilk sets the tone for those manning the sidelines down the football food chain. “I know about our role in public and how difficult it is to be a ref,” he said. “In the end we are all human beings. For 99 minutes in this case, it was pretty intense and always being the perfect version of yourself is actually not possible and in these moments more difficult.”

What links Klopp and the various loo-lahs wading onto a GAA field bent on dishing out rough justice is that most of them are presumably guilty of simply losing the rag. There must be very few involved in situations like these, be they spittle-flecked gaffers or GAA vigilantes, who coldly planned the whole escapade.

As Klopp suggests, few, were they were to step outside the moment and coldly analyse what they were doing, would say that they were “the perfect version” of themselves right then. The inference is that the white heat of battle allows us to take leave of our normal selves. To paraphrase Werner Herzog, the line that marks a Premier League technical area is like a thin layer of ice upon a deep ocean of chaos and darkness.

Is it true that when things are “pretty intense”, it is not possible to moderate your behaviour, to leave slumber the beast within? Are the emotional fluctuations of a sporting contest so volatile that even the happy-go-lucky will inevitably flip the lid, be they roaming a professional soccer sideline or taking in the low-stakes fare of an underage blitz? If so, is all the talk about stronger disciplinary punishments and ‘respect the referee’ campaigns moot, when we are all just Bruce Banner awaiting the blow of a whistle to turn green?

The answer to all this is rugby, in which persistent nagging by Jonathan Sexton appears to be the only risk inherent, for referees at least. One suspects that for Klopp and assorted neds at GAA club matches alike, a permissive environment encourages the bad behaviour.

Not that losing the rag is a phenomenon confined to sporting circles. Reports of the alleged incident in Thurles brought to mind that well-known image of parental rage, that of Homer Simpson throttling Bart.

Only the most Zen have negotiated the perils of parenthood without occasionally losing their temper. Thankfully, few these days go full Homer, the environment no longer being quite as permissive for that kind of thing. Like with Klopp, parental eruptions are normally followed by introspective remorse. The realisation dawns that losing the rag at something whose existence you bear a large responsibility for is kinda passing the buck.

Behavioural psychologists call it attribution theory, the way we tend to blame external factors for things going wrong rather than looking at our own shortcomings. Being the ultimate external factor, referees would get a whole chapter in the attribution theory textbook. One dodgy decision is given infinitely greater prominence than 100 mistakes by players and managers, few of whom scrutinise their own performances with the same public rigour.

Klopp is right on one thing — in the end we are all human beings. But instead of using that fact to explain away what happens when we lose the rag, better to remember that the person on the receiving end is one too. Especially if it’s a referee, or, for Christ’s sake, a child.