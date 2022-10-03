Colin Sheridan: Communication key to Kenny’s survival

TEPHEN KENNY has a communications problem. Whether or not that problem extends beyond his press briefings to the dressing room is not clear, but, if the FAI are to genuinely back Kenny to succeed, it is in everyone’s interest to better equip him with the tools to articulate himself in a manner commensurate with the job he is paid to do together with his talents as a football manager.
In the absence of (meaningful) communication, perception and reality are often the same, meaning, if Kenny can’t convincingly defend his position, what his detractors perceive to be happening (in a nutshell, that he’s out of his depth), will soon be accepted as reality and he will be sacked. He needs time. An effective communications strategy will buy him some.
For those of us too young to remember him as a player but old enough to know his name, Brian Mullins meant far more than just a man who kicked a ball.
Perhaps it was the look - swashbuckling and blond, unkempt and warrior like, perhaps it was the way Michael O’Hehir used to say his name, or perhaps it was simply that, as a man he epitomised a golden era of footballers, but Mullins was indisputably an icon.
If his sad passing does nothing else, it will surely remind us all of his transcendence and authenticity as a leader of men. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis'.