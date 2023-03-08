John Fallon: Rivals' contrasting starts bodes well for LOI title race

IN a marginal game, Shamrock Rovers ought to ignore the percentage drifting from one to two digits this week.

Four winless games translates into 10% of the 36-fixture season elapsed, hardly a crisis to be engulfed by but a streak you wouldn’t fancy Damien Duff to hurdle for its cessation.

This wasn’t the four in a row Rovers anticipated when that succession of titles was cited as the motivation in pre-season.

Leads were squandered in both opening games, the 1-1 draws against Sligo Rovers and Drogheda United, before Derry City breached their 30-game unbeaten home record last Friday, shading it by the odd goal in three.

That run magnified the significance of Cork City’s visit and another loss at Tallaght was spared by Seán Hoare’s looping header seven minutes deep into stoppage-time.

Had the brittleness evident in the 4-4 draw been replicated elsewhere, the scope of error might be tolerable, yet chief rivals Derry City have sped seven points into the distance.

They top the table and would be nine points ahead only for a late St Patrick’s Athletic equaliser on the opening night.

Duff and Shelbourne at a raucous Tolka Park on Friday night await Rovers and immediate corrective action is required to avoid the wobbles developing into tremors.

Stephen Bradley isn’t blind to the deficiencies. From conceding 22 during the entire 2022 season, already seven goals have flown past Alan Mannus. His understudy Leon Pöhls also let a pair in during the President’s Cup final reverse to Derry.

He’s loathe to blame the best defence in the country crumbling on Dan Cleary and Lee Grace missing the Derry defeat through suspension but does apportion a degree to the absence of Pico Lopes.

He would likely have seen his red card against Sligo, issued for the slightest touches of Kailin Barlow’s hair, rescinded had the club invoked the FAI’s updated fast-track appeals mechanism. A blunder, by choosing the incorrect payment method to lodge the protest, meant they missed the deadline and a three-man ban was imposed.

“Things happen and I accept that people make mistakes,” reasoned Bradley about the administrative error, refusing to dwell on the regret of not having the Cape Verde international anchoring his backline.

“I believe this is the strongest squad I’ve had and the lads coming in are not young boys making their debut — they’ve won leagues and are top players.

“Yet, against Cork on Monday, they scored four and might have had six. The manner in which we gave up the goals was really poor.

“Our defending, our decisions when defending were awful and we gave up just simple opportunities. We freshened it up by bringing Dan and Lee in but it didn’t help us at all. That’s very unlike us.”

More worryingly than that scathing assessment was Bradley’s take on the source of the problem.

“We didn’t respect Cork’s attacking threat — which we knew they had,” he noted. “Rightly so, we got punished.

“It’s about respecting the opposition, respecting what’s in front of you. Some of our attacking play was very good and we could have grabbed the winner but I don’t want to be involved in games that finish 5-4. That’s not us.

“We just can’t perform that way. If we show up like that on Friday, we will be well beaten.”

That would definitely chime the alarm bells. This column had raised the fears of the Premier Division mimicking a Celtic/Rangers style duopoly but that was based on Rovers being half of the two-horse race.

Bradley had last Friday incorrectly recalled a nine-point early Derry cushion being eroded by his Rovers team, when the gap was only ever six, but the Candystripes are an upgrade on last year’s unit in terms of pedigree and depth.

Corkman Adam O’Reilly, who aroused interest from Rovers when Preston agreed to let him leave, missed the last two games. Playmaker Patrick McEleney sat out Monday’s 4-0 thumping away to UCD, while Michael Duffy and Cameron Dummigan have yet to kick a ball this season. Then there’s another Rovers target, striker Colm Whelan, to become available in May when fully recovered from the ACL injury suffered while at UCD.

Even more impressively, they’ve been defensively resolute.

That Redmond close-range scrambled finish is the only effort to have passed Brian Maher’s goal-line in 450 minutes, including the curtain-raiser against the champions. Reinvigorated Dundalk present their next challenge on Friday at what’s predicted to be a sold-out Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Derry, without a league title for 25 years, will endure their sticky patch but nobody is expecting the side led by Ruaidhrí Higgins to repeat the dip which ultimately cost them last year.

May was their month to forget, as they lost three in a row, either side of two draws. Those setbacks had a major influence in the 13-point winning margin Rovers enjoyed at the finish line.

“They’re the least of our concerns right now, honestly,” Bradley asserted about the runaway train Derry are driving. Very soon it will be unless Rovers shore up and escape they quicksand their boots are stuck in.

State aid still keeping the FAI ship afloat

Latest revelations about the FAI’s reliance on Government again underlines the impact of their ongoing main sponsor hunt.

Documents released under Freedom of Information, as published in Saturday’s Irish Examiner news section, provide an insight into a meeting held between the FAI hierarchy and then Minister for Sport Jack Chambers and his department officials.

In January 2020, the FAI agreed to implement sweeping governance reforms in return for a €35m bailout, of which the state was the primary funder.

Part of this included a repayable grant — effectively an interest-free loan — to cover the €7.63m licence fee charges on the Aviva Stadium for 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The FAI is seeking this annual €2.5m payment, to cover upkeep and maintenance of the national stadium, to be waived in 2023, a year they described as financially challenging according to minutes.

Bearing in mind that the November 18 summit was held after Euro 2024, that handed Ireland a tough but commercially attractive draw including France and Netherlands, the outlook again amplifies the implications of the sponsor deficit.

Coincidentally, the figure the association would be expected to fetch for the marquee portfolio is around €2.5m.

FAI supremo Jonathan Hill has been talking confidently about landing that partner since his appointment in late 2020 but it seems Castore, the new shirt sponsor, will be the standout company announced before Les Bleus rock up on March 26.

Crowley missile joins pantheon of long-range lobs

Darragh Crowley’s wonderstrike for Cork City against Shamrock Rovers on Monday was lurching towards half a million views online last night but where does it rank in the showreel of lobs?

League of Ireland grounds have hosted an array of sumptuous goals in the past decade.

First up was Ferrycarrig Park where just under 10 years ago, Stephanie Roche’s close control and volley earned her international acclaim and second prize in the Puskás Award behind James Rodríguez at the FIFA Awards ceremony in Switzerland.

Dundalk’s Jordan Flores also elevated the men’s league’s profile just before lockdown in March 2020 when raising and extending his left foot to shoulder level and arrowing his volley into the Shamrock Rovers net. While each was exquisite in their own right, they don’t feature an embarrassed goalkeeper.

Chips or lobs carry a unique allure of catching a stopper off his line and in April 2014 Chris Forrester humbled David Ryan by thundering a volley from 45 yards that dipped under the Drogheda crossbar.

Also in the St Pat’s line-up that day was Conan Byrne, who three years later produced his worldie from further out, just on halfway, to leave the back-peddling Bohemians’ keeper Shane Supple red-faced. Both goals were part of 4-in for the Saints.

Crowley was in a team that scored four too but his feat of beating the champions’ custodian Alan Mannus won’t be diminished just because City were unable to see out the win.