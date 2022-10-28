Graham Cummins: To be regarded as great, Rovers must rebuild now

Despite winning a successive league title, there is a rebuild needed at Shamrock Rovers. Some might consider that a foolish statement but this is a Rovers team in regression and needs reinventing if they want to continue their success.

The Hoops have the biggest budget and best resources, yet almost ended the season trophyless, and probably would have had Derry City not stumbled so often during the first half of the campaign.

Is winning a league really good enough for Rovers? When thinking about the great League of Ireland sides, is the current group of Hoops players going to be included? The answer to both questions is no. They have to be doing more. They should be winning doubles and be competitive in Europe.

A League of Ireland side eaching the group stages of a European competition deserves recognition. But should we now expect a little bit more from our clubs in Europe? Perhaps not in terms of results but certainly in terms of performances. Of course we have to accept there is a difference in levels between European sides and League of Ireland teams but it seems the gap is increasing.

Rovers have underwhelmed in most European games this year. One of their main downfalls in Europe is the lack of pace in the side. There is no player with genuine pace that opposition teams fear. It’s why they persist with playing three at the back and not 4-3-3 because the latter requires pace in your side. This isn’t me ridiculing Rovers, it's just constructive criticism. It’s been three years since I left the Hoops, and when I look at their squad, there hasn’t been enough changes since 2019.

A guy like Dylan Watts is technically exceptional, but lacks the pace and the engine to be a top top midfielder. They do need legs in the middle of the park as they can be pedestrian in games. As talented a group as they are, Rovers can be boring to watch. Pace excites fans.

Perhaps an argument could be made that Neil Farrugia, when he plays, adds speed to Stephen Bradley’s side but he has never been able to nail down a regular spot because of injuries and inconsistency.

I do have some sympathy for the Hoops because they have had to cope for large periods without Jack Byrne and Graham Burke, two of the best players in the league over the past five seasons. However, I believe Bradley switched to a back three in 2019 to accommodate these two players in the same side and maybe the Hoops manager has to make a decision between the two if Rovers are to develop and play a 4-3-3 system.

The emergence of Derry in the second part of the season could be a blessing in disguise for Rovers. Had Bradley’s side strolled to another title then it might have led to a false assessment of the recruitment needed to improve the side.

Tonight could also see Finn Harps relegated from the Premier Division. In terms of their style of football, the Donegal side would not be a loss to the league. However, as a club they would be missed. They do enhance the league more than UCD. Their presence gives the league a wider demographic and when you go to Ballybofey, you feel you are at a football game whereas going to the UCD Bowl can feel like you are watching a training match such is the dull atmosphere.

The crowd will have a significant role to play tonight. I’ve played in front of a packed Finn Park and it is an intimidating atmosphere. It will be extra difficult for the UCD players considering their away support will be minimal. However, UCD can use that crowd to their advantage. If they can get ahead in the match or take the sting out of the game by walking to set pieces, or staying down longer when fouled, they can frustrate the supporters and that can lead to fans venting their frustration, increasing the pressure on the Harps’ players. It is a must-win for Ollie Horgan’s team, in what should be a tense night in Ballybofey.