John Fallon: How personal anguish motivates record-chaser Bradley

On the morning after the night before, Stephen Bradley was entitled to feel emotional about the latest landmark on his managerial CV.

A hat-trick of successive League of Ireland titles brackets him in the same company as Shamrock Rovers legend Jim McLaughlin but the desire to emulate the greatest managers in the domestic game looms.

McLaughlin and Stephen Kenny share that accolade at one club, having each amassed eight major trophies at Dundalk.

Kenny accomplished that haul in the space of six years before the FAI came calling in 2018.

Bradley has four trophies since their 2019 FAI Cup success laid the bedrock for their dominance on the league front, placing them on the brink of matching the famous four-in-a-row team of the mid-1980s.

Rovers have the wherewithal, personal and, crucially, the financial firepower to make that goal a reality.

Crossing the threshold into the European group stages for the first time in 11 years, with Conference League progression, grossed the Hoops €4m. That will spike should they pick up points in the final pair of games over the next eight days against Gent and Djurgardens.

Add in the €3m they've banked from Gavin Bazunu's transfers, both the initial fee from Manchester City and slice of the €14m Southampton shelled out in the summer, plus increments for international honours, and they possess the resources to insulate their supremacy.

"The aim was always to try for the record of four-in-a-row and that's still the case," Bradley affirmed.

Juggling the demands of their European journey this season has exposed fault lines that require addressing in the off-season.

Bradley had the depth to rotate his teams between the turnarounds but sustaining quality levels was the challenge.

His determination to retain their crown, thereby solidifying the sole Champions League qualification spot for next year, led to weaker teams being selected for group stages matches away to Molde and Gent. Both ended in 3-0 defeats that could have been heavier.

"This title win was the hardest of the three because of the group stages," he reflected.

"You take the group stages out of it and I think we're very difficult to get close to.

"We've been playing non-stop – Thursday and Sunday weekly – since the summer whereas most others just had matches on a Friday.

"We've had injured lads playing over the last two months, like our goalkeeper Alan Mannus. When you have players saying they're playing, at the same time the physio says they're out, because they understand what we want to do and where we want to go, it makes it all the more enjoyable."

Laudable as it sounds, that's unsustainable if Rovers are serious about upgrading on the European platform into contenders for the knockout stages.

Bradley knows it too and the aging spine of his team – Mannus, Pico Lopes, Ronan Finn and Rory Gaffney are all 30 or over – must be refreshed to prosper.

Shopping for 2023, with four games left – two apiece at home and Europe – had begun.

"We're really happy with where we are with the group internally and then obviously we'll add," he explained.

"We'll sign the right ones and we're right down the line with a couple. We'll do our business early like we do normally and have a really strong group for next year."

Mannus, at 40, is the one doubt. Commuting across the border daily while working with the Northern Ireland FA has put the squeeze on and the likelihood is Bradley, together with sporting director Stephen McPhail, will be recruiting a top goalkeeper.

"Time catches everyone but we've managed his schedule really well," explained the 37-year-old about his former teammate.

"We've been talking for a number of months now and hopefully we can get something done because I'd love to keep him here but nothing is decided yet."

Two variables appear central to whether Rovers can maintain their stranglehold.

Financially-backed Derry City pushed them closest this year and will invest further for 2023 while there's also the risk of Rovers losing their manager.

Although Bradley opted in May against taking the vacancy at League One Lincoln City that compatriot Mark Kennedy eventually assumed, he's not ruling out upping sticks.

The sensitive topic of his son's acute lymphocytic leukemia diagnosis isn't a show-stopper in that regard.

"My family is really supportive about what I want to do," he noted. "Josh is in a difficult position at the moment in terms of his treatment but hopefully by Christmas he's in remission. I don't think that's a factor at all, considering the reports are very good."

And therein sits the emotion. Bradley wasn't sure whether the shell-shocking news about his eight-year-old in the summer would require him to quit. Instead, under orders from base camp, he was emboldened to break this ground.

"When stuff like that happens, it makes you re-evaluate what you're doing, and why you're doing it," he said about Josh.

"He's my hero and the reason I get up every morning, I've always thought about getting this medal for him and it was brilliant to give him a hug on Monday night when we won the league."

That's the most satisfying aspect from another season of distinction.

Email: john.fallon@examiner.ie



