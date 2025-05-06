Subscriber

Duncan Casey: Leinster 'victims of their own success'? Give me a break 

There are plenty of reasons for the province's shock exit - the tournament being too weak is not one of them.
Duncan Casey: Leinster 'victims of their own success'? Give me a break 

DOWN AND OUT: Leinster’s Sam Prendergast after the semi-final defeat. Pic: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Tue, 06 May, 2025 - 07:45
Duncan Casey

When Northampton blindside Josh Kemeny was sin-binned for clattering Rabah Slimani into the jaw in the 67th minute on Saturday, I began writing the opening segment of this column in my head. “Stupidity. Stupidity is what cost Northampton a spot in this year’s Champions Cup final.” I was sure they had blown it. Leinster were in the ascendancy, had all the momentum and were now a man up with 12 minutes to go.

This feeling was compounded when James Lowe dotted down in the corner two minutes later and even more so when, in an act of inexplicable silliness shortly thereafter, Juarno Augustus tackled Tommy O’Brien late on the wing to gift Leinster another penalty deep in Northampton territory. I rewrote the start of the column: “Stupidity from Northampton’s back row is what cost them a spot in this year’s Champions Cup final.” Despite being gifted multiple opportunities to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in a match that had seen them shell-shocked, outplayed and routinely sliced open in defence, Leinster simply could not get the job done. Every time they found the correct answer to the question Saints threw at them, they followed it up by getting the next one wrong.

This is exclusive subscriber content. Already a subscriber? Sign in

Subscribe to access all of the Irish Examiner.

Annual €120€60

Best value

Monthly €10€4 / month

  • Unlimited access.
  • Subscriber content.
  • Daily ePaper.
  • Additional benefits.

Introductory offers for new customers. Annual billed once for first year. Renews at €120. Monthly initial discount (first 4 months) billed monthly, then €10 a month. Ts&Cs apply.

More in this section

RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-LA ROCHELLE-BAYONNE Ronan O'Gara: Lenten fast over, now for 'Jimmy Bielle-Biarrey Murphy'
Leinster v Glasgow Warriors - Investec Champions Cup Quarter-Final S Duncan Casey: If left unchecked, the gap to Leinster will lead to disaster
Munster v Vodacom Bulls - United Rugby Championship S Donal Lenihan: Munster rugby now recognised more for brilliant fans than deeds on pitch. That's hard to take 
#Irish Rugby#Leinster Rugby#Sport - Top Picks
Josh Adams speaks to the team after the game 25/4/2025

S Donal Lenihan: Damaging Munster defeat was no surprise given hurt around Cardiff

READ NOW

Latest

Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited