Peter Jackson: Five players to watch at the Rugby World Cup

LOUIS BIELLE-BIARREY (France, wing-full back)

Only reached the grand old age of 20 a few weeks ago but has already dared to change the pecking order of Gallic wings. One performance, on debut against Scotland at Murrayfield, proved enough to convince the hosts they simply had to find room for him among the chosen few.

Head coach Fabien Galthie duly did so even if it meant sacrificing Ethan Dumortier whose 17 tries last season made him the second highest-scoring wing in Europe behind the uncapped Harlequin, Cadan Murley. The new boy from Bordeaux who can also double up at full back is that good, out of the same mercurial mould as the slippery little Italian, Ange Capuozzo.

Bielle-Biarrey, as articulate off the field as he is on it, offers a dazzling alternative to the starting wings, Damian Penaud and Gabin Villiere. It will be only a matter of time before France invites him to give the tournament both barrels.

SHANNON FRIZELL (New Zealand, back row)

POWERHOUSE: Shannon Frizell of the All Blacks. Pic: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

It takes an iron nerve and a whole lot more to make any All Black jersey your own, never mind the number six as worn by such world-beaters as Jerry Collins and Jerome Kaino. Frizell made his claim with two of the most devastating solo performances of recent months, against South Africa and Argentina.

What he did to the Springboks for 72 minutes at Eden Park in July had to be seen to be believed, blasting holes in the most physical team on the planet, generating enough mayhem to make and score tries. At that point New Zealand had tried several players on the blindside of their back row: Liam Squire, Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea.

Finally, Frizell arrived. He’s been in a hurry ever since, hungering after the opportunity to do what Kaino did in helping win two of the last three World Cups. It could be argued that Frizell is still making up for lost time.

A goalkeeper for most of the formative years of his footballing life, he only converting to rugby during his last year at school and represented Tonga at U20 level.

JACK DEMPSEY (Scotland, No. 8)

DYNAMIC: Jack Dempsey of Scotland. Pic: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Finished the last World Cup in Wallaby green and gold, surplus to Australian requirements and therefore unable to do anything about their quarter-final shellacking by England. Starts the next one as reward for reversing his grandfather’s journey all the way back to Glasgow.

A century on from the Roaring Twenties when his revered American namesake put away every heavyweight contender except Gene Tunney, Dempsey will be relied upon to cause similar mayhem in Scotland’s daring attempt to reach the last eight at the expense of either Ireland or South Africa.

Having made such a good fist of being the first point of attack, his role is crucial to Gregor Townsend’s creation of an inventive team in his own adventurous image. Dempsey readily admits that he grew up wanting to be a Wallaby but hasn’t been lacking in passion for his new national identity after his rejection by a new Australian coach, Dave Rennie.

Dempsey’s desire not ‘to let down the born-and-bred Sots’ is underpinned by an unshakeable belief in doing ‘the fans, the kids and the jersey proud’. Ireland have good cause to be wary of him, very wary.

CANAN MOODIE (South Africa, wing-centre)

YOUNG GUN: Canan Moodie of South Africa. Pic: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Another embryonic superstar, one who can lay claim to be moving faster than the average meteor given that he’d never played as a professional until the start of last year. Scored on debut for the Blue Bulls at 19 and was still in his teens when he did the same for the Springboks, in Sydney last year.

His progress from nowhere to the Test arena makes a whole squadron of Springbok wings seem like slouches by comparison. Bryan Habana was all of 21 when he scored the first of 67 tries for South Africa, against England at Twickenham in 2004.

At 6ft 3in and 14 stone neither the tallest nor the heaviest, Moodie left nobody in any doubt as to his class in the penultimate warm-up match, against Wales in Cardiff where only a yellow card in goal offence by Rio Dyer denied him a hat-trick. It was still good enough to earn him a starting place at outside centre against New Zealand in London.

WILL SKELTON (Australia, second row)

There’s more to Australia’s colossus than meets the eye which may be hard to believe because there’s such a lot him, vertically and horizontally. At 6ft 8in and 23 stone, Skelton gives the Wallabies more than an intimidating physical presence.

His ball skills have long been admired across Europe, never more strikingly than in ensuring La Rochelle found the nerve to beat Leinster in Dublin in last season’s Champions’ Cup final. For all his success in France and, before that in England with Saracens, Skelton now faces a challenge like no other - pulling the Wallabies out of a deep trough.

During their tumble down to the nether regions of the top ten rankings, Eddie Jones had gone through four captains – Michael Hooper, Alan Alaalatoa, James Slipper, Tate McDermott – before turning to the biggest star of Ronan O’Gara’s collection.

Skelton knows that reaching the minimum goal of the last eight as pool winners will require wins over both Wales and Fiji. Whatever happens, he will be standing out wherever he goes.