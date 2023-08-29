Duncan Casey: Valuable reminders of Irish fallibility and Fijian rise

We were only halfway through enjoying our double measures of smugness in the aftermath of England’s defeat to Fiji when we were served with a generous helping of humble pie. Ireland’s 40-25 thrashing at the hands of ‘Western’ Samoa in 1996 was the first test match I remember watching. While there was never any risk of that piece of history repeating itself, Samoa had more than one opportunity to snatch a victory from the top ranked side in the world on Saturday.

Had they pulled it off, it would have been as embarrassing a result as it was for that newly professional Irish side almost three decades ago. Poor execution at the death meant Samoa were unable to capitalise and our blushes were spared. We must tip our hats to the guts and determination Seilala Mapasua’s men showed to bring the contest down to the wire. In reality, this result was less to do with Samoa’s abilities and more so Irish sloppiness, ill-discipline and errors, much of which was the result of awful weather conditions.

The first half was particularly frustrating, with hardly a single clean catch from a Samoan up and under and a set piece that was under far more pressure than should reasonably have been expected. I felt bad for Tom Stewart. A hooker’s worst nightmare is losing five lineouts in the first half of any game, let alone your first international start the day before a World Cup squad is finalised. I wouldn’t lay the blame for any of those five squarely at his door but as all long-suffering hookers know, the uninformed finger will usually extend our way when a statistic like that appears.

The 22-year old is a special player with incredible talent, and isn’t far off Dan Sheehan when it comes to what he can do with ball in hand. How many front rows score 16 tries in their breakthrough professional season? Doing what he can already, we can rest assured he won’t be far from the finished article in 12 or 24 months, and Andy Farrell will arguably have the greatest abundance of hooker talent at his disposal of any head coach on the planet. I'm certain Stewart will have plenty more memorable days in green in the near future.

It was a more desirable outing for his teammate and rival Rob Herring, who steadied the ship at both lineout and scrum time in the final half hour. Often an unsung hero, Herring is an excellent player and stalwart at Ulster for over a decade. He will become their most capped player this season and with 36 tries, he is beaten only by three wingers (Trimble, Gilroy, and Bowe) and a centre (Cave) in that honours list. He showed the value of his experience in a big way on Saturday, particularly in the scrum, where Ireland had struggled to contain the power of the Samoan pack.

Despite the underwhelming performance, there are still plenty of positives for Farrell to take. Grinding out a win when not playing well is something aspiring world champions must be able to do and while it was more of a grind than it should have been, it was still a win against gutsy opposition. Recognising the need to pivot to a more basic gameplan and imposing themselves on the opposition as a result was encouraging. The maul became a weapon in the second half. It wasn’t pretty but you won’t ever see much pretty rugby when the rain is pouring down in Basque country.

The impact the more experienced players had was exactly what you hope your leadership group will deliver in a game like that. O’Mahony, Ryan, and Herring all made huge contributions, the standout one Ryan’s decision to compete in the air on the five-metre line with 90 seconds to go, stealing Sama Malolo’s throw and extinguishing the last candle of hope in the Samoan camp.

Finally, this group being reminded they are not invincible, even against a side of significantly fewer resources and talents, is probably no harm in the final game before competitive action begins.

Ultimately, the main story from last weekend was the Fijian victory at Twickenham. While this was a shock and a humiliation for England, anyone who didn’t think this Fiji side capable of pulling off this result hasn't been paying attention. The talent the Melanesian archipelago has been exporting around the world for years is staggering; players like Levani Botia, Semi Radrada, and Josua Tuisova would be sought after by any side in the world.

When I joined Grenoble, a Fijian tighthead called Ropate Rinakama arrived shortly after as another medical joker. He was playing with the national team and explained that one of the difficulties they were having was maintaining their structure when the talented individuals started pulling rabbits out of the hat. It was contagious and if someone did something special, everyone else would try to follow suit, regardless of the number on their backs. Invariably, things would descend into chaos and the good work they had done would be thrown away.

In recent years, Fiji have found a way to build a more solid foundation of the fundamentals that can effectively prop up the individual power and brilliance that has always been there. The addition of Fijian Drua to Super Rugby in 2022 has been a huge factor. Not merely by giving a meaningful avenue to professionalism for those less inclined or able to travel abroad to pursue a rugby career, but by creating an environment where large chunks of the national side are training and playing together week in, week out.

Ireland is the best example of how beneficial this can be, with Leinster’s dominance of the matchday 23 providing a level of familiarity that no other test side can possibly achieve. You can have all the talent in the world but without a solid set piece and breakdown, you are wasting your time. The nuts and bolts of Fiji’s game aren’t perfect but they are a hell of a lot better than just a few short years ago. They seem to be on a steady and sustainable upward trajectory and where this might lead should excite rugby fans all over the world.

Despite recent progress, Fiji still fall victim to the power imbalance in the rugby world. Two of their household names – Peceli Yato and Api Ratuniyarawa – withdrew from the squad earlier this summer. While the exact reason for Yato’s departure wasn’t announced publicly, the likely explanation is that his employer, Clermont, offered a significant financial incentive for him to skip the World Cup and play in the opening period of the Top 14 instead.

For Ratuniyarawa, who was made jobless when London Irish folded, the lure of a temporary contract as World Cup cover at Bayonne was too tempting to turn down. These often lead to extended deals at the same club or the opportunity to pick up another temporary gig elsewhere. Once you are in the door in France, it’s much easier to pick up something else. At the end of the day, money talks. For players from less prosperous parts of the world who can set themselves up for the rest of their lives by playing their cards right, it talks louder.

It would be foolish to expect Fiji to go out and replicate Saturday’s performance in every fixture going forward. The result does, however, present the real possibility of them beating Welsh and Australian sides at extremely low ebbs in their rugby history. Topping their group will give them a very winnable quarter-final against England, Argentina or Japan and if that happens, the win in Twickenham might only be a footnote in a remarkable year for a remarkable group of players.