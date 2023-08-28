Peter Jackson: English and Kiwi worries promise World Cup like no other

Those volcanic eruptions from Mount Twickenham raise the seismic prospect of a World Cup like no other from start to finish.

A weekend of historic dimension has set the tectonic plates of the old game spinning as never before, leaving New Zealand’s Shaky Islands, at one end of the planet, shakier still and England, at the other, not knowing whether they are coming or going.

No sooner had the Springboks finished giving the Richter Scale a fearful pounding with their relentless destruction of the All Blacks than the Flying Fijians took the American scientist’s invention clean off its hinges by running rings round England.

The victims, finalists at all but one of the nine World Cups spread over four continents, have precious little time to recover from indignities beyond their worst nightmares. England had never deigned to lose to anyone as far beneath them as a so-called Tier Two country like Fiji; New Zealand had never been beaten by more than 21 points.

Neither has barely enough time to assess the damage let alone recover from it. England, still looking like a 23 who don’t know what they’re supposed to be doing, can only hope that Argentina, first up in Marseilles on Saturday week, are in a state of growing complacency.

The All Blacks, due to open the global show against the hosts in Paris 24 hours earlier, have been shaken as never before. They know that the result barely did their superiors justice, that the 28-point losing margin could easily have been 48.

Over more than half a century of watching Test rugby, it’s impossible to recall one heavyweight shipping as much punishment from another. The Kiwis, it has to be said, were nothing if not courageous.

This was rugby’s equivalent of the notorious night 56 years ago when Muhammad Ali pummelled Ernie Terrell and made it last the full 15 rounds as punishment, so the story goes, for the challenger calling The Greatest by his ‘slave name,’ Cassius Clay.

Head coach Ian Foster’s admitted that the All Blacks ‘certainly got an uppercut.’ In reality the uppercuts never stopped, their cumulative effect leaving wounds, psychological rather than physical, which will take some healing.

As they retreated to the solitude of a camp somewhere in Germany, the Springboks took off for theirs in Corsica, out of harm’s way but possibly not for long. Unless they’re very careful or very lucky, the All Blacks will go careering into them again in the quarter-finals.

The weekend posed four other questions:

Can anyone beat the Boks?

When they had done with the All Blacks, South Africa left a rhetorical question for every other contender to consider: Why bother with one pulverising pack when you can play two in the same match?

They managed it by splitting the eight substitutes as they had never been split before: seven forwards, one back. Until last Friday night, no Test team had dared tempt fate by risking next to no specialist cover behind the scrum.

The starting pack bust a collective gut for 46 minutes by which time they had also bust the opposition’s. What happened in the 47th had never been seen before: seven-eighths of the aforesaid forwards changed in one fell swoop by seven simultaneous substitutions.

The finishing pack ensured the remorseless battering continued to the very end, creating another astounding fact. The binning of the only forward not to have been subbed, Pieter-Steph du Toit, meant that none of the 15 Springbok forwards suffered the inconvenience of going the distance.

By then, with the Munster locks Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman united in the second row, the holders had raised their power game to new peaks of technical precision. The big question now is whether they will have the nerve to go with the same 7-1 bench against Ireland in Paris on September 23.

Will England get as far as the last eight?

Long rows of empty seats all over Twickenham bore grim testimony to England’s startling decline from finalists four years ago to the softest of touches. Fiji’s three tries en route to the worthiest of wins means that the squad Steve Borthwick inherited from Eddie Jones has now conceded 23 in six matches, nine of them to Ireland.

The writing, therefore, was on the wall before the South Pacific champions twigged that they didn’t really have much to beat. England’s deepening crisis made a mockery of the theory that they could afford to lose to Argentina and still qualify for the last eight.

If the Fijians hadn’t disabused them of that notion, the Samoans certainly did a few hours later, forcing Ireland to send for a trio of forward reinforcements, most notably Rob Herring, in denying them a famous win.

Samoa are England’s last pool opponents, in Lille on October 7. Nobody ought to be surprised if the winner goes through and the loser goes home.

Are Wales doomed to history repeating itself?

Few, if any of the Red Dragon fraternity, remember Wales-Fiji as one of the classical matches of any World Cup, in Nantes when France first hosted the event 16 years ago.

They do remember what it meant, elimination at the pool stage and how the Welsh Rugby Union denied Gareth Jenkins the simple courtesy of letting him bring the team home. Instead they sacked him the next morning, a Sunday, in the car park of the team hotel.

The current head coach, Warren Gatland, won’t be the least bit bothered about suffering a similar fate but he will be concerned by what he saw at Twickenham. The message from the jubilant Fijians was impossible to misunderstand: ‘We’re coming to get you.’ They meet a week Sunday in Bordeaux. That Fiji saw England off without two of their most dangerous French-based finishers, Josua Tuisova and Jiuta Wainiqolo, will increase Welsh apprehension.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui, no stranger to Wales after his seasons at Newport, will settle for nothing less than the last eight. ‘’We’re in really good condition,’’ he says. ‘’We know how Wales are going to play against us.’’ In other words, they won’t be throwing the ball around… Will Scott Barrett be seen in France?

Scott Barrett’s reckless low blow on a grounded Springbok left English referee Matt Carley no option but to send him off on the long walk into the black museum of New Zealand rugby.

Almost exactly one hundred years after another New Zealand lock, Cyril Brownlie, took the same walk at Twickenham as the first All Black to be sent off, Barrett becomes the first to be sent off twice. If he gets the same four-match ban as Owen Farrell, the eldest of the three Barrett brothers will be wiped out of the entire pool competition.

Who is Selestino Ravutaumada?

As introductions to the big stage go, none can be more devastating than running rings round England at HQ. Until then, ‘Stino’, from a speck of an island in the South Pacific with a population of not much more than 15,000, had made a bit of a name for himself as a dancer, probably more Michael Jackson than Michael Flatley.

Now, all of a sudden, he has a wider claim to fame: scoring the dazzling second try and clinching the victory by making the third before making it clear that he’s only just warming up.

Educated in New Zealand, he played for the Junior Kiwi Rugby League team against the Junior Kangaroos, spent long months marooned in Australia during the covid pandemic before finding his way home and into the Test team only last month.