Peter Jackson: No need to be told what you see with your own eyes

For the second week running, an elite referee opted out of giving a straight red for what appeared to be an open-and-shut case. Instead Paul Williams issued a yellow and passed the buck to the man in the bunker, just as the Georgian Nika Amashukeli had done at Twickenham over Owen Farrell.

In his case, the FPRO (Fair Play Review Officer), former South African referee Marius van der Westhuizen, did not require the full eight minutes to make it a red. It took barely three minutes for Billy Vunipola’s yellow to turn the same colour.

The procedure raises a disturbing question: why in each case did the referee not make the decision himself rather than wait for someone else to do it for him?

Law 6, section 5, A states, as it has from the beginning of the time: ‘The referee is the sole judge of fact and of law during a match.’ If so, why are referees now being told by someone else what card to give? World Rugby’s raison d’etre is reasonable enough, that referring the matter to the bunker ‘reduces lengthy stoppages and promotes accurate decision-making for foul play.’

The guidelines also advise that the review is for cases where a red card is ‘not obvious’, hence their limiting of the match referee to two video replays before deciding to refer it if still unsure. The Farrell and Vunipola cases appeared obvious enough.

With the cause célèbre over Farrell resounding around every clubhouse ahead of Tuesday’s appeal over the England captain’s clearance, Williams waited for someone else to tell him what he had seen with his own two eyes: ‘High degree of danger, no mitigation.’ Why, then, did he give him a yellow…?

Fair play to Ireland as top disciplinary record bodes well

So Ireland head for France this week on the straight and narrow, showing the rest the cleanest of collective heels from avoiding bins, bunkers, and out-of-bounds.

While others, notably England, keep losing their heads for smacking into those belonging to opponents, the world’s No 1 stand supreme in the smart business of keeping every player on the pitch for every minute of every match.

They have done so in winning all 10 matches since their last card, Andrew Porter’s yellow during the victorious decider against the All Blacks in Wellington last summer.

From the start of that series to beating England for the fourth time on the trot, Europe’s champions have been disrupted by nothing worse than two yellows, both in New Zealand.

Over the same 13-match period, Ireland’s opponents have been hit by four reds and 11 yellows which says something about the unrelenting intensity of their all-court game.

Only twice have the other side avoided any card, Italy in Rome and Scotland at Murrayfield during the Grand Slam campaign.

Evergreen Earls so hard to ignore

More than 400 years after the original, Saturday’s unscheduled Flight of the Earls will long be remembered by the multitude who witnessed it.

In producing the 21st-century remake all by himself, Munster’s ageless wonder can find a variety of big-name reasons to justify going horizontal.

Far from being a swan dive fit for a swan song, Keith Earls’ take-off can be viewed through the prism of history as a symbolic act. In one fell swoop, he had outdone the three most prolific wings in Test rugby, David Campese (64), Bryan Habana (67), and Shane Williams (60).

Hurdling high over that lot took some nerve. While he will never match their totals, Earls is still scoring at an age far beyond those of the aforesaid trio when they called it quits. All three were 33 at the time of their last tries: Campese against Canada in Brisbane in 1996, Williams against Australia in 2011, Habana in Italy five years later.

Earls will be 36 at the start of the week which ends with Ireland-Scotland in Paris on October 7. The manner of his 36th Test try, reaching high to catch an overhead pass, then haring headlong down a narrow corridor with three opponents hurtling across, amounted to a last-minute declaration of World Cup intent.

His 100th cap being far from a ceremonial occasion, the oldest wing-full-back in the game had shown he still has a way to go. After three World Cups, it was as if he was saying to Andy Farrell and his high command: ‘I’m ready for one last World Cup. You can’t be leaving me at home after that. Surely not…’

Nienaber generous to the Welsh

Just when it seemed impossible for any coach to talk up the opposition any more, along came Jacques Nienaber.

Faced with the less than terrifying prospect of a callow Wales, the Springboks’ head honcho spoke as if unaware that the hosts had crammed their team with second and third choice picks.

“We expect that this is going to be a proper Test match,’’ Nienaber said pre-match with a straight face. “It’s going to be a grind.’’

A mis-match from the fourth minute, only the scoreboard operators charged with keeping track of the Springbok tries found it a grind. On a day when the concept of Test rugby took another bashing, Wales avoided their worst home beating thanks to a solitary try eight minutes from time.

“Hats off to Wales,’’ Nienaber said. “We thought they would be very courageous as they were. We left another four or five opportunities out on the field. There’s still a lot of stuff to fix.’’

In that event, the mind boggles as to how much more Warren Gatland has to fix for Wales.

The comeback of the weekend...

Siya Kolisi, back in command of the Springboks four months after being carted off against Munster in Durban with knee ligament damage serious enough to make him wonder whether he’d make it back in time for the defence of the World Cup.

It took him all of four minutes to reintroduce himself to the Welsh defence and the home crowd at Cardiff, smashing through a crowded Welsh blindside before presenting Malcolm Marx with the opening try on the proverbial silver platter.