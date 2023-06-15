Ronan O'Gara: We don't want to leave any chinks for the begrudgers

IT was 28 degrees in La Rochelle on Wednesday and the sea off Rivedoux Plage is waiting. The marathon season has eighty minutes left, a big eighty minutes, and the rearview mirror is dotted with landmark moments.

There are times I’ve been immersed as a player or a coach where you come to the end of a long campaign and it feels just that. This one hasn’t been a struggle. We have won 13 of the last 14 games, with a second Champions Cup in there. Winning has become a very good habit and most importantly from the players’ point of view, the group is playing for each other. That’s when you know you have an environment that is humming.

And you don’t want the season to end. It is going to be rather difficult to wake up Sunday morning and realise we don’t have another game next week. Because you love it when it’s tough and these boys love it when it’s tough.

I look at Teddy Thomas, our winger. He has struggled at times this season but he has come good in the last couple of months and that’s very pleasing. He’s had a look in the mirror and changed his attitude completely, putting himself up for service to the team. You have to admire that. It’s not easy for him or Yoan Tanga, French internationals both, to be outside the match day 23 on the biggest days. That is demoralising beyond belief, but they’ve signed for whatever we’ve asked. That’s all upside.

That being the case, the full group can relish the prospect of the Stade de France, full to capacity, with the Top 14’s first v second-placed teams squaring up for the climactic Bouclier de Brennus.

Toulouse are the bluebloods of French rugby and serial winners of the Bouclier. La Rochelle has never won the Top 14 in its history. How would it? It was only promoted to the (then) Top 16 in 2010, and rebounded back to the new Top 14 in 2015. Its solitary Top 14 final was in 2021, when we lost to Toulouse. Since becoming the leader of this group in 2021, we have sought to write a new page.

In that time, we have played Toulouse five times - three of them last season. There were distorting factors in each. First time out in La Rochelle, Will Skelton was sent off, the third game was the Top 14 play off after the 2022 European Cup final, when we lost 33-28. This season we lost to them and Reda Wardi was red carded after 13 minutes. Last January, we beat them 30-7. My point is this: The rivalry is now tighter and reconstituted. The mystique around Toulouse feels like it’s over but that cannot be fully validated unless we deliver a big performance Saturday night.

La Rochelle's players celebrate their Top 14 semi-fibal win.

We are psychologically strong. There was never a game won on paper but which would I prefer to coach? I would prefer to coach my team.

La Rochelle is now where it needs to be and I expect us to perform Saturday night. We don’t have to over-perform or play beyond ourselves any more to achieve our ambitions. Are Toulouse better than Leinster? I don’t think so. But we have to do our thing. This goes back to what I told the players the night before the Champions Cup final in Dublin. I feel like I am coaching a team that could win a World Cup if they were a country.

How much emphasis does one place on the historical importance of a first Bouclier for the team, the club, the town and the region. That’s an interesting one. The perils of distraction are obvious: do they become as much of an impediment as Toulouse themselves? We go through a process to get where we want to be. That has been our learning, our cornerstone.

So it’s all-in on Saturday night. There is no Sunday. But it’s hardly beneficial to insulate the players from its significance. They have to feel privileged for that opportunity. Embrace it, bring it on. We will have to play for 80 minutes, not defend a lead. Last Saturday in the semi-final against Bordeaux Begles, we were excellent for 40 minutes but sloppy for the next twenty. A better team would capitalise on that.

By any metric, it's been an exceptional campaign for La Rochelle, culminating in back-to-back European Cups but we have made no no secret of the fact we want to win the Top 14. That’s the one we want. This is a massive validation of the road we’ve travelled so far but if you don’t finish the job, it leaves a few chinks for the begrudgers.

At the core of Toulouse’s DNA is their unpredictability. It can be a strength and a weakness, but there is a huge focus on individual improvisation in the cluttered, programmed world of professional rugby. That’s a challenge to prepare for. When you are readying a team to face most opponents, you feel confident that if you get Priorities A, B and C right, you can get a result. But when you have an Antoine Dupont behind enemy lines, you are always wary. In the Champions Cup final against Leinster, as good as he was, we had a fair idea what we were going to be challenged with from Jamison Gibson-Park. There’s nothing straight-forward with the Toulouse number nine.

The unpredictability factor is a threat; in the stands you can feel uncomfortable. When Maxime Lucu was on the ball for Bordeaux last week, you sensed if and when he was going to kick, but Dupont might kick off his right, his left, step off both sides, fend off both sides. He can do what he wants when he wants. There isn’t a back in the world can do what he can in terms of his choice of actions.

However, writ large in the story of La Rochelle’s season is challenges faced and met with relish. This is a group with resolve and fathomless determination to get the job done. Our former club president was Marcel Deflandre, after whom the club’s stadium is named. In the resistance against Nazi occupation of the town eighty years ago, he wasn’t backwards about coming forwards. It would be nice to add the Bouclier to his legacy.