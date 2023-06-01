Ronan O'Gara: Crowley is now pushing all the right buttons in terms of  Ireland 

The trajectories of the two out halves in the URC final in Cape Town is intriguing. The Stormers, and their coach, John Dobson, have hung their hat on Manie Libbock this season, and he has been lauded widely down there from what I can establish. He scored 23 points in the competition semi-final against Connacht and has a mercurial quality for sure. But he has a way to go. To be charged down by Gavin Coombes at such a critical moment in the final, at this level, is pretty incomprehensible. The key thing about finals footie is you have to find and interrogate the weak link, and Munster did both. In 12 months’ time, Munster would put a 20-point difference on the Stormers.

What this season has established with regard to Munster is they now have a few pillars or corner stones which they can build a team around. The front row is obviously an area of concern that they must focus on now. But Jean Kleyn is a warrior, RG Snyman a brilliant player; then they have Hodnett, Coombes, Crowley, Frisch, Haley, Nash and Daly. What will happen over the next twelve months is they will get stronger collectively by filling people around those players and positions. Hodnett, Coombes, Crowley and Haley have shown presence and leadership quicker than I thought they were capable of.

The comparison between Libbock (25) and Jack Crowley (23) was a storyline in itself, not least in the context of a World Cup in less than 100 days.

Last Saturday was a very mature performance from Crowley again and his play in the 78th minute was probably worth taking the risk, and the yellow card, for. For those who didn’t see it, Munster were under pressure defensively, holding a five-point lead as the Stormers built towards a game-tieing try. I don’t think Crowley had sight through the ruck and his loose hand knocked the ball from the Stormers nine. You interpret that either as panic or someone who understands the laws of the game and is willing to take a chance even though he ultimately got nailed with a yellow. In that situation, you might be allowed play the arm but you are not allowed play the ball. The difference is vague in one respect but under the laws of the game, they are completely different subject matters - one is a yellow card, the other could be a score-saving hero.

Apart from the yellow card, inconsequential as it turned out, Crowley has had a really good three weeks. He is going to have a bigger role than most people think at the World Cup. He has now got to a place because of his performances in finals-type footie, and he has got to be in the matchday 23 when it comes to France in September, because he clearly has something to offer. He is going to be a big player for Munster for the next ten years if he wants it enough. And he seems to.

But the World Cup challenge is the imminent one. He will be unbelievably excited by what test rugby involves and that opportunity would bring even more out of him. No matter how different or better Ireland are with Johnny Sexton – and they are both - if Johnny goes four games and fifty minutes in each, that’s an unbelievable result for Andy Farrell. But that means there is minimum 120 minutes of Crowley, and that is so interesting.

He has moved ahead of Ross Byrne in the pecking order. Sport doesn’t wait for anyone. Because of what Crowley did against Leinster at the Aviva, because of how he played in a final, in an away setting in Cape Town, his development has been accelerated. We are no longer in a 50-50 conversation on the back up to Sexton. Crowley is ahead in the pecking order now.

EVASIVE ACTION: Crowley is tackled by Luke McGrath of Leinster in the URC semi-final at the Aviva Stadium.

Also, the fact that his all-round game is very strong. Defensively he was good in both URC semi- and final. Don’t forget what he did to a direct rival in Harry Byrne in the game at the Aviva and then backed that up against the Stormers. Eye-catching. The end of the club campaign has, in one way, come at a very bad time for him.

Three or four years ago, I was in Cork for an Irish Examiner event and I met Jack beforehand. I’d seen bits of him in action, morsels really, but in forty minutes of conversation upstairs in the Clayton Hotel, you can learn a lot about a person. He was maybe 18-19 but you can get a sense whether a lad gets the game or doesn’t. Last Saturday he had 50,000 roaring in his ear. Was he ready for it? He was.

When you don’t have momentum, a lot of success is about being in the right place at the right time. Crowley is fortunate that he has both. Ireland are looking for a solution to an issue that’s been a while in the making and when that preliminary squad was announced this week, his presence just had a proper fit about it.

Where Munster are different now to the previous five years is when they have the ball, they look like they can do something. Before, the more possession they had, the more they seemed to be going nowhere. Box kicking is a low-risk play, and yet it was the primary source of offensive momentum. There is nothing to be achieved from me critiquing how Munster were or were not playing under the previous management, but it’s clear to see how this group are playing for Rowntree, Prendy and Leamy. They play for Andy Kyriacou up front too. Before, at times it felt like a group of individuals in a red jersey. Now they look like a real team again. We saw a team last Saturday in Cape Town.

And while there isn’t necessarily a but, there is a but…

Munster are judged by European Cups. That has to be the next peak. Crowley, Frisch, the two wingers, Haley I really enjoy, Hodnett is a serious player, Coombes is good but has a way to go. Beirne is getting back to his level. I just wonder has Kleyn’s form-burst come too late for the World Cup. There will be changes even outside the 43 named this week by Irish management, before it’s whittled down to a tournament 33. Andy Farrell will pick on the basis of familiarity and adaptability, and it’s noteworthy that even the four new caps had been in squads and with Emerging Ireland heretofore. Kleyn has James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird. Kieran Treadwell and Joe McCarthy in front of him, and that’s a lot of competition.

But strange stuff can happen. Not every trajectory is as meteoric as Crowley’s.