Peter Jackson: O’Gara hauls La Rochelle off the canvas like real champions

On a steamy night in New Jersey long ago, a referee by the name of Frank Cappuccino counted Michael Spinks out 91 seconds into his world title fight against Mike Tyson.

Staring down on scenes horribly like those at the Convention Hall in Atlantic City on June 27, 1988, Ronan O’Gara could hardly smell the coffee for the blood spilling beneath him. Ireland’s Grand Slammers bounced his champions from pillar to post with such surgical precision that every time the holders got back to their feet, Leinster laid them flat out, no mean achievement given the Goliaths involved.

The anaesthetising effect of shipping three tries in ten minutes might have persuaded Cappuccino the referee to do the decent thing and spare them further punishment. Jaco Peyper, far from everyone’s cup of latte, had no option but to let the mayhem run its course.

Meanwhile, up in the glass box, O’Gara rummaged through the debris hoping to find a reason to believe it wasn't as bad as it looked, in the way a drowning man clutches at any old straw. He found one in the two Ross Byrne conversions rebounding off the post, limiting the damage from 21 to 17.

Had they gone over, even O’Gara would have thought it mission impossible. His mind is in a whirr about what he’s going to say at half-time: "Is my speech going to be about playing for pride? Or do we still have a chance?" Hadn’t the same team come from eight down against the same highly fancied opponent in the final of the same competition last year in Marseilles? This time the venue could not have been more daunting: Dublin against as near as damn it Ireland’s Grand Slam XV, the world’s No. 1 team in blue instead of green.

Another Irishman from another theatre of football, one who started working life as an apprentice electrician at a cigarette factory in his native Belfast, would have summed up O’Gara’s plight in a flash: "Everything in our favour is against us." Danny Blanchflower, of Spurs’ double-winning fame, would use his wizardry of whimsy to defuse recurring crises during his time managing the Northern Ireland soccer team in the late Seventies when O’Gara was still in nappies. At the Aviva, La Rochelle would have been sorely tempted to believe that everything in their favour really was against them, including the referee.

Strictly speaking, it wasn’t completely true. For all the early destruction, one factor remained most definitely in their favour: Leinster’s chronic tendency to finish their season on all fours, the way the Queen’s horse Devon Loch did five lengths clear at Aintree and barely 30 metres from winning the 1956 Grand National.

Leinster had done a Devon Loch so often that they might just be cajoled into doing another. O’Gara touched on the longest of long shots at half-time. "For a coach grasping at straws to give your team hope you have to tap into that," he said. "We built a little story around it to get the boys pumping."

They would still need some unwitting assistance to claw their way out the deepest of holes. Sometimes a team streaking out of the blocks and scoring so many points so quickly lurch into the sub-conscious psychological trap of throttling back because they’re too far ahead to be caught.

Antoine Hastoy’s second penalty narrowing the deficit to six left Leinster with too little to defend for too long. The Phoenix had risen, a whole squadron of them, and in the half hour that remained neutral observers sensed that the most implausible of victories would be but a matter of time.

Leinster kept smashing against the rocks of French resistance in the cause of a club whose ground is named after Marcel Deflandre, their patriotic president executed by the Nazis shortly before the seaport’s liberation.

The desperation that drove Michael Alaalatoa to plunge headlong into his opposite number rendered the assault futile, leaving Leinster to stumble into a red mist of their own making and O’Gara to talk about building a ‘dynasty’ on the Bay of Biscay.

How Jack Dempsey would have loved it, the perfect definition of the old slugger’s favourite saying: "Real champions get up even when they can’t."

La Rochelle, a town not even the size of Limerick, have blown the dust off that old aphorism and made it their own. What’s more, they’ve relied on a fly-half from Cork and a lock-cum-flanker from Nenagh, Donnacha Ryan, to make it possible.

Don’t you just love ‘em…?

Leinster failures can't be just coincidence

The inquest will probably last all summer: how can Europe’s mightiest contender pick 14 current Ireland internationals in their starting XV, seven more on the bench and various others unable to make the 23 end up with nothing?

Sacrificing the United Rugby Championship the previous week left the capital province with no excuse for failing to win the biggest prize of all, at home against opponents fighting on two fronts for the dual crowns of Europe and France.

Leinster have a squad like no other in the history of non-Test competition. That they have the wherewithal to beat most international teams makes their recurring failure at the summit of the club game all the harder to understand.

Three losing finals and one losing semi-final in four seasons are far too many to be dismissed as coincidence. Some straight questions need to be asked, not least why, despite possessing riches every other contender can only dream of, they tempted fate by picking a second XV against, of all people, Munster.

Why didn’t they take the precaution of loading their bench with some big guns in case of the emergency which duly unfolded? In doing themselves a favour, Munster did the URC a bigger one, that it ought not to be a tournament for reserve teams, at least not in its final stages.

Andrew Porter’s comment did nothing to dispel the suspicion that Leinster looked as thought they had got a bit above themselves. “It’s about that fifth star,” he said referring to the Champions’ Cup. “You don’t see how many URCs or PRO14s or whatever you have on your jersey. You see those stars that are on the jersey. This is a bigger job.”

Too big, as it turned out, just as it was in Marseilles last year and the three years before that: in the semi-final at La Rochelle, the quarter-final at home to Saracens and again to the same opponent in the final on Tyneside.

A welcome final to stir the soul

The old game had been crying out like never before for something to stir the soul, the way some Heineken Cup occasions had done in days of yore. Two lopsided semis and Glasgow’s failure to prevent Toulon turning Friday night’s Challenge Cup final into a procession left the Champions Cup final in sore need of a classic.

There had been some extraordinary finals down the years:

Twickenham 2000: A Northampton team held together by a lorry load of sticking plaster edged Munster out by a point thanks largely to O’Gara missing a fusillade of shots at goal.

Parc des Princes 2001: Diego Dominguez kicked 10 goals for Stade Francais and still Leicester found the will to do themselves, and the game at large, justice by creating one last try.

Millennium Stadium 2002: Munster mugged in broad daylight by Neil Back slapping the ball out of Peter Stringer’s hands as he fed a scrum in front of the Leicester posts.

Twickenham 2004: Clement Poitrenaud proving that he who dithers loses, Rob Howley stealing the trophy for Wasps against a superior Toulouse as their full back waited for the ball to roll dead.

Millennium Stadium 2006: Stringer’s magical blindside try to unhinge Biarritz and restore Munster faith in justice.

Millennium Stadium 2011: Leinster coming from 16 points behind to trounce Northampton with Johnny Sexton accounting for two tries and seven goals.

Stade Velodrome, Marseille 2022: Substitute scrum-half Arthur Retiere’s last-ditch try making a town on the Atlantic coast with no tradition of rugby success the best in Europe.

In topping the lot at The Aviva, by daring his squad to see if they could give Ireland in all but name a 17-point start and still beat them, Ronan O’Gara has made La Rochelle back-to-back European champions, just as Brian Clough did 40-odd years ago for another unfashionable club, Nottingham Forest.

Team of the weekend

The no-substitute-for-experience all-French team of the weekend:

15 Brice Dulin (La Rochelle, 33)

14 Waisea Nayacalevu (Toulon, 33)

13 Jeremy Sinzelle (Toulon, 33)

12 Mathieu Bastareaud (Toulon, 34)

11 Raymond Rhule (La Rochelle, 30)

10 Dan Biggar (Toulon, 33)

9 Benoit Paillaugue (Toulon, 35)

1 Beka Gigashvili (Toulon, 31)

2 Anthony Etrillard (Toulon, 30)*

3 Uini Atonio (La Rochelle, 33)

4 Romain Sazy (La Rochelle, 36)

5 Will Skelton (La Rochelle, 31)

6 Cornell du Preez (Toulon, 32)

7 Levani Botia (La Rochelle, 34)

8 Sergio Parisse (Toulon, 39)

*missed the final.