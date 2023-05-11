Ronan O'Gara: Ten years ago, a coaching journey started. Here’s what happened next…

‘O’Donnell kicks downfield and Munster steal. That creates all sorts of chaos as O’Gara dinks it in behind the Clermont line. Felix Jones chases, but the bounce evades him and the defender, giving hope to Laulala. The replay shows Jones knocked on and Clermont have the put-in. But they are seriously rattled.

If there was a recurring theme now it was simply that old suspicion that the French, for all their power, are not aerobically conditioned to go the full 80 minutes. It manifested itself in all sorts of little ways: Parra missed a kick he would have sent sailing over with an unpounding heart. The runners he set up made little ground now. This semi-final was there for the taking and Munster knew it. Donnacha Ryan stole a ball off Nathan Hines, who had already put his side in trouble with a risky off-load. The ball was kicked towards the Clermont line, Nalaga chased by a swarm in red. Clermont escaped unstung, with a knock-on a yard out.

There would be one more chance, a penalty to kick into the corner. O'Gara obliged with spiralling majesty, but Murray lost the ball in contact as he tried to wriggle up the short side. At the following lineout, still in the French 22, the deflection at the tail fell to Clermont arms. In the last counterattack of the game from Munster a forward pass and then a penalty at the scrum brought this rousing semi to a flat conclusion.’

- Eddie Butler, The Observer, 2013.

TEN years ago, or thereabouts, I laced up for the final time in a Munster top in Montpellier. The Heineken Cup semi-final against Clermont Auvergne. Our last stand. This Saturday I am back in Montpellier for La Rochelle’s penultimate match in the Top 14 regular season. Week 25. Everything is still on the griddle domestically and in Europe. It’s taken a while to get here and the sense of myself is that we are just putting rubber onto road.

But it’s been a really interesting ten years, facilitated by Jessica and family.

Here’s what happened next…

ALL ABOARD: O'Gara arriving at Cork Airport in 2013 as he made his first steps into coaching at Racing 92 in Paris. Picture: Denis Minihane.

I WAS only 36. But I knew then as I know now, that when you’re gone from Broadway, you’re gone. Nostalgia is for those who look backwards. On my maiden flight to Paris, I wondered who would be with the president Jacky Lorenzetti and the two new head coaches, Laurent Labit and Laurent Travers, to greet me off the flight and whisk me off behind smoked-out limousine windows to the Pied de Cochon brasserie on Paris’ Rue Coquillière.

I was met by Julien Abinet, a nice man from the back office, who dropped me to a stone-cold apartment in Plessey-Robinson, near the training ground, that Racing had put my name on. I was raw and thick and didn’t twig that to generate the electricity, I had to flick a trip switch. If I thought there was no electricity, it was only because there were no towels, or bed clothes, food or toilet rolls. I had brought two towels to use for the first week’s training, and I used them to sleep on. Nothing opens in France on Sunday, so the option of buying bog roll was moot. Instead, I walked down to the nearest hotel for a men’s room sit down.

You think you’re a rugby rock star coming out from Munster, but right then, you’re another piece of meat, as some fella once said.

FINAL THOUGHTS: O'Gara arrives for the Captain's Run at the Velodrome last May ahead of the Champions Cup final.

Would I sink or swim? Racing 92 had international-class playing talent on their roster already, I was nothing special. It’s a good way to find your level. The first month, a nobody. The two Laurents were engaged because they knew I had an international dimension, whereas they were French-speaking, coming out of Castres, to a very cosmopolitan club in Racing 92. There was already a growing international contingent at the club and they had just signed Johnny Sexton, Dan Lydiate and Jamie Roberts. I was a conduit.

I had zero interest in being the kicking coach, but I was interested in developing myself as a skills coach, safe in the knowledge that I ultimately wouldn’t make or break the team but could add incremental value in several areas. If I had decided to quit three weeks into it, there wouldn’t have been an eye batted.

It was a little bit of a free hit but I hate to fail at anything. But it was as low-risk for Mr Lorenzetti as it was for me. I had no idea what I was doing in strict coaching terms, joining up with two guys I didn’t even know, and had never clapped an eye on. A case of, ‘hi, can I help out here?’

TAKE ME TO CHURCH: Head Coach Scott Robertson of the Crusaders with O'Gara at the Super Rugby final in Christchurch in 2019.

Interestingly, the Christchurch experience with the Crusaders that began in 2018 was more in my comfort zone in terms of things being in a good place already. There, you could concentrate on execution, the ingredients were right there in front of us. We had such a back line that immediately you were thinking ‘we could take this anywhere’. You weren’t trying to mould or motivate players.

Some five years earlier, though, and again landing back here with La Rochelle in 2021, what awaited me was beyond an eye-opener. Let’s just leave it at that. Those two jobs have given me so much food for thought.

I knew that I knew rugby. But at the Crusaders, Scott Robertson helped me realise that you don’t have to try to convince everyone at every single meeting that you’ve the requisite knowledge and expertise. They will see that after a while anyway. Just connect with the players.

Until he said that, you were always a bit unsure of your ground. One of the things I have passed on to Donncha Ryan at La Rochelle is convincing him he doesn’t have to prove his worth at every single meeting. Just be vulnerable because players prefer that over being an expert all the time. I started by trying to overload them with every bit of detail in the meeting, but Razor’s big thing was connection and coffee with the boys, chatting to them, one-to-one. Personal development.

In 2013, Racing had done very little in terms of development and I was a pure greenhorn but we grew together and we grew fast. Amazingly, we won a Bouclier in 2016, and we succeeded in changing habits and mentality at the club. That was the best part of that experience. But a lot of the time, it felt like chaos, like we were always catching up. There was chaos too, of a different variety, arriving at La Rochelle four years ago, but a decade into coaching, you tend to see it all a little differently. There’s context and perspective. It’s still difficult but you are in a better position to call things.

II

THE Montpellier connection goes all the way back to my Pres days in Cork. My father was able to get me a week’s work experience in Transition Year at a microbiology lab in Montpellier through a professional friend and colleague. Naturally, I jacked it in after a day and spent the rest of the week around a pool. I’d disturb myself just about enough to make it to the local hypermarche to buy a baguette for lunch. I was discovering the fragrant joys of foie gras, the cheap variety at least.

That’s how it started. It ended with Wesley Fofana running down my channel, his 15st making more inroads than it should have for Clermont in the 2013 Heineken semi-final. I held my end up pretty well, mind you. He was top class, with quick feet but there was still a bit of fight in the old dog. I had lost my place with Ireland and had a big point to prove. I had done well in the quarter-final against Harlequins and knew Joe Schmidt was coming in as the new Ireland coach.

MEANINGFUL HUG: Paul O'Connell was an awesome colleague.

In the heat of a European semi-final, these are not the primary considerations. It would all end up walking around the pitch with Rua in my arms and the sting of tears threatening. I took this stuff seriously. It was the semi-final of the European Cup, and losing was a massive kick in the balls. I knew I was not going to have another one. I know I could have hung on in there and seen if anything would have come of it. I still had options in France from two sides to sign as a medical joker. But I was done with being a second banana. It felt right when I thought I have done my time. I was very happy with what I had got out of myself as a player. The prospect of squeezing another drop or two out of it was as unappealing as it was mercenary.

A lot of my buddies were gone anyway – Quinny, Wally etc – and there was a new generation coming in. It didn’t work out ultimately for JJ Hanrahan or Jeremy Manning, but I definitely thought there were big careers ahead of them in Munster red. We were leaving the jersey as we would like to find it, as Gaillimh and Claw, Crotty and Keane had implored us to do.

Except on one fine day in Montpellier, there’s a defiant sense we are not quite ready to head off into the sunset. We were well in the game. We created a try, Clermont tightened up as they tended to do. A little, late grubber through to Casey Laulala, but he couldn’t quite pick it up. A sting. A realisation. This is done.

There was a meaningful hug between Paulie and myself after. He was great. What I say now is what I would have felt then: an awesome colleague. We had very similar demands of ourselves. I’d see it from the backs’ point of view, he’d seen it from everyone’s point of view, but we wanted the same thing.

One of the things I had got from years of Cup-type rugby situations in the All-Ireland League was the importance of getting your forwards on your side and keeping the ball in front of them. They got up off the ground and the ball is at the opposition 22. It’s the most important thing a young number ten could learn. It got me crucial respect from the pack.

Respect in professional sport is hard-won. Victories put dinner on the table. I’ve learned to look at things in widescreen, but I’m still a sucker for the detail and a ferocious fool for the next challenge. I had a wonderful reference from Dan Carter into the Crusaders and a hugely fulfilling experience with Razor, who’s rightly been named the next All Blacks coach. He’ll home-run that gig.

TOGETHER: The La Rochelle head coach celebrates with his players after victory over Leinster last May.

But going from assistant coach to head coach at La Rochelle has been another level of adjustment again. Just like back then as a player, respect is hard-earned on the coaching side. You swap the dressing room for the meeting room. The factory floor humour might get upgraded to nearly polite exchanges when you’re assistant coach, because you’re still a sort of good cop. Now I am the bad cop, and that’s the way it has to be.

One very encouraging indicator: we go back to Montpellier this weekend as a really tight group, with everyone from the staff to the playing group driving the energy. There are no energy-suckers or hard-luck stories at this stage of the campaign. Everyone has had their chance. Some have taken them, others haven’t. By locking down at least second place with a win, we would bypass the ‘barrage’ (preliminary play-offs) and go straight to the semi-final of the Top 14. A week’s grace. Then our entire body of work and love, passion and pain, comes down to a few intense weekends.

It’s off to another old haunt to meet old friends in a week’s time. The European Champions Cup final has always been special for me. For the next few hours, though, Lansdowne Road and Leinster are on ice.

Montpellier’s calling again. And God rest Eddie Butler.