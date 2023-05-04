Ronan O'Gara: How many claps on the back do you get for falling short?

WE rounded off Sunday night at Christopher Coutanceau’s Yole de Chris eaterie, overlooking the beach in La Rochelle, up to seventy of us with players, staff and important others.

It was after 10 pm when we got to break bread, but Greg Alldritt had pre-booked on the basis that we were returning from Bordeaux for a last supper of sorts – or for a momentary pause before we pony up again for the climax to the campaign.

Mercifully it was the latter. It was quite tame in the context of a big European semi-final win, but everyone was emptied at that stage and cognisant too of the fact that it would be pure folly to fully switch off at this late and critical stage of the campaign. The La Rochelle playing group has made it to three European Cup finals in a row and has three games remaining before the Top 14 play-offs so, of course, it was important to celebrate that achievement – but with one eye on the decisive next month or so.

As a spectacle, the second Champions Cup semi-final was exceptional. There were 40,000 La Rochelle people at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, which was interesting for the fact that it underlined how support for the team had spread far beyond the town itself at this stage and to a hinterland a few hours in each direction.

Bordeaux and Nantes are the better part of two hours away and rugby/sports fans in between have attached themselves to our club. It was an inspiring backdrop for our lads and an imposing one for the Exeter players. Chances are we will face a blue equivalent of what Rob Baxter’s men experienced for the final in Dublin. La Rochelle will bring proper support on May 20, but there are already noises about the prices they are being quoted for booking stays in Dublin, which is a pity.

I might redirect a few of the south…

In an ideal world, we would increase the capacity of our own Marcel Deflandre stadium from 16,000 to around 20,000, but there is a sense too of not getting greedy. The club hierarchy are delighted to retain that sense of sold-out exclusivity each week. These are good times for the club and for the town but these are peripheral matters when you are in a professional dressing room environment. The importance of finishing our work with a trophy is manifest. How many claps on the back will fellas get if we fall short on both quests?

And that is the nub of our task now. To manage the group for a twin-track approach to the domestic play-offs and the one-off Champions Cup final against Leinster. Whether other people wish to see it differently, there is no doubt for me that the competitiveness of the Top 14 week in, week out, is significantly greater than the URC, where the likes of a powerhouse such as Leinster can afford to rest players on occasions. The interesting debate is whether that means La Rochelle are more battle-hardened at the business end of the campaign or whether Leinster are fresher? But in terms of comparing the intensity of the Top 14, where relegation a huge consideration, to the URC, there is no debate.

We gave the players Monday and Tuesday off, which was my call, even if it means we go to Marseille to face Toulon with only a two-day prep. At least that should mean we have plenty of energy for our return to the Velodrome, a stadium that should revive positive vibes for La Rochelle players from last year’s Champions Cup final. Toulon have moved the game there for capacity and financial reasons and they are looking at a sell-out. It feels at the moment that rugby in France is only getting bigger and bigger, and the big circus is coming to town in the autumn.

The two-day break made for a scratchy, inaccurate session on Wednesday. The first hit-out after a couple of days away is seldom what you want it to be but it’s the trade-off for ensuring that lads don’t go stale and that their mental sharpness is there. Thursday was better.

Again, we reminded players about taking our foot off the accelerator in the latter stages against Exeter last Sunday, but it was not to the same worrying degree as before. To concede the game’s opening score and then score forty unanswered points was the main thing I would take away from the semi-final.

The last couple of Exeter tries were not good from our point of view, and while we made a lot of changes in the last quarter, that is far too easy an excuse. There was a fairly universal switch-off in the final stages which, in this instance, is almost forgivable. A Cup semi-final is all about progressing to the decider, not keeping score.

When Exeter made it 40-14, we turned around and scored to extend it to 47-14 with less than fifteen minutes to go. While you might defend differently protecting a three-score lead, this one was out the gap, to be honest.

POWERHOUSE: Leinster's Jack Conan drives past Toulouse back-up nine Paul Graou at the Aviva Stadium

The reaction from the lads to the Leinster-Toulouse semi-final was interesting. Given they are our Top 14 rivals, much of the post-game conversation Saturday was about Toulouse and less about Leinster. It’s sod’s law as a coach with a six forwards-two backs bench split that you lose one of starting backs in the early stages, as Ugo Mola did with centre Pierre-Louis Barassi. What happened next was interesting.

Toulouse moved their nine and the best player in the world, Antoine Dupont, to ten (dramatically lessening his influence on the game) and put out-half Romain Ntamack to centre. The replacement nine, Paul Graou, was playing in his first European semi-final. It all seemed rather complex when they might have moved winger Juan Cruz Mallía to centre and bring Arthur Retiere in on the wing. One should assume there was a concern over Retiere’s fitness, and that he was touch-and-go for the bench in the first place. Toulouse were also without the talents of Ange Capuozzo and Melvyn Jaminet in the backs.

Either way, Toulouse were further compromised by outbreaks of indiscipline that are too common. Prop Rodrigue Neti was binned for a dangerous and blatant tackle on Josh van der Flier, with Thomas Ramos earlier binned for a deliberate knock-on. Leinster profited to the tune of 28 points while Toulouse were reduced to 14. For all the early promise from the Top 14 leaders, handing that unforced advantage to a side with Leinster’s firepower is suicidal. Their capacity to attack at high intensity broke Toulouse first physically, then mentally, leading to disciplinary transgressions.

Dupont was right afterwards: When you get forty points put on you, there is no point in saying anything.