Duncan Casey: There is a solution if we want our old Champions Cup format back

We all like to see Irish teams do well. But you will find few honest neutrals who can argue that a team should progress to the knockout stages of a competition after losing three out of four pool matches. That is the situation Ulster find themselves in following their win against Sale last Saturday, allowing them access to the knockouts despite an opening round 39-0 hockeying against Sale.

Ulster’s path to the round of 16 is emblematic of the problems with a competition format that is causing exasperation across the European rugby community. Despite the oft-repeated grievances about a race between teams that don’t play each other, the structure is unlikely to change in the near future. In theory, the current format makes sense for a number of reasons. Like many things, however, the practical application is rather different.

With four pool games instead of six, it declutters the busy winter period. While an argument can be made that a reduction in fixtures is a positive move for player welfare, the introduction of the round of 16 stage means only one game is really being removed from the calendar. Achieving this has meant gutting the insides of a long-standing, successful and hugely popular European rugby tradition. It doesn’t seem like a fair trade-off.

The more compelling argument is that the new structure keeps teams engaged for longer. If you can, as Ulster have done, move forward with just one win to your name, it stands to reason that teams will keep coming at full tilt in the hope of finding a way to sneak in. In the old format, it was the five pool winners and three best runners-up that went through. Losing two games essentially ruled you out in all but exceptional circumstances. In theory, today’s format eliminates that problem.

The reality, however, is that teams know they can afford to lose certain fixtures and choose to sacrifice them accordingly. Take Gloucester’s attitude to their Round 2 game against Leinster in December. They were unlikely to win in Dublin but were already in a strong position to qualify after a bonus point win against Bordeaux a week earlier. Seeing an opportunity to give their front liners a rest, they sent the seconds across the Irish Sea. A nine try, 57-0 annihilation followed. Despite the psychological damage this must have inflicted on the lads playing, Gloucester progressed to the round of 16 with nine points from two games. This wasn’t the only example of a team throwing a game this season. The Bulls, who finished one place above Gloucester in Pool A, left 21 senior players in South Africa when they made the trip to Exeter the same weekend. They lost 44-14.

The problem is that other teams will now look at the example Gloucester and the Bulls have set and take their lead from them next season. If you can give yourself a fighting chance of qualifying by only really contesting certain fixtures (and give your frontline players a rest in the process), why would you not?

Tournament organisers claim the inclusion of 24 teams now, as opposed to the previous number of 20, limits the scope they have to make the current format more like the old one. The presence of four additional teams obviously changes the picture and the idea of reverting to a 20-team format won’t be entertained, for good reason. Eight teams from each of the three leagues is the only fair way to approach it.

While we may have rolled our eyes at some of the noise from the French and English sides over the years, the URC – the poorest of the domestic leagues – getting preferential treatment when it came to European qualification was nonsensical. So, with 24 teams a certainty forever more, what are the options?

The obvious one is to replicate the old system, with six pools of four teams. Six pool winners with the two best runners up progressing to a quarter final. The problem is that this would make it far more difficult for a side to progress if they don’t win their pool. Previously, three teams out of the 15 who didn’t win their pool went through. That’s 20% or one in five. With two best runners up across six pools, it would be two out of 18. This is just 11% or one in nine.

It brings us back to the issue of engagement. With a reduced possibility of qualifying without topping a group, many teams will likely throw in the towel after a bad start, especially some English and French clubs who have a stronger interest in their domestic leagues anyway.

Despite this, there is a solution that seems to tick most of the boxes. Six pools of four teams, with the six winners progressing to a quarter final. Then, the four best runners-up play in a round of 16, with the winners of these two matches joining the pool winners as the 7th and 8th seeds in the quarter final stage. This would see a reversion to the much-loved, high stakes pool format with teams going head to head in a more meaningful way, while still giving a path for those that come off second best to progress to the knockout stages.

Spectators are crying out for a return to a more traditional competition and this would deliver it effectively and fairly while facilitating the inclusion of 24 teams. The issue, as is often the case these days, is the rugby calendar. The URC has shown a willingness to experiment with the league’s structure but England's Premiership and the Top 14 don’t have that flexibility. Both leagues are rooted in a traditional format of home and away fixtures and any attempt to meddle with that at the behest of the EPCR would be like Brexit all over again. So where can these fixtures be reintroduced? I have written in these pages about the ever-increasing physical and mental demands on players to play long seasons year-in, year-out.

This is particularly so in France, where there are 26 rounds of domestic action before they even consider going far in European competition. It would be hypocritical to insist more fixtures should be crowbarred into an already jam-packed agenda. Additional rest weeks could be provided in-season in an effort to mitigate burnout but this would necessitate a longer season overall, which brings its own problems.

As such, European rugby finds itself in a quandary. While it’s not quite a direct conflict between ensuring a compelling competition and protecting player welfare, it would be foolish to pretend the two are fully compatible. One thing is certain – the current format needs to change. If not, what was once a consistently gripping showpiece for European rugby will risk becoming a forgettable sideshow for many who love the game.