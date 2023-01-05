Duncan Casey: Healy has no apology to make for going with gut over heart. I should have.

The Clash’s 1982 classic ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ probably doesn’t feature on the playlists of today's professional rugby players. In terms of a soundtrack for a season, however, it’s the perfect anthem for the situation many lads find themselves in at this time of year. It’s funny how applicable the song’s lyrics are to the January period of contract uncertainty: “It’s always tease, tease, tease; You’re happy when I’m on my knees…The indecision’s bugging me; If you don’t want me, set me free.”

It’s not an exact science but generally speaking, a club will have locked down their top priorities by the end of the calendar year. For example, in mid-December Munster announced that Jack O’Donoghue, Andrew Conway and Jack Crowley had all signed extensions. Ulster made similar announcements for Billy Burns and Marty Moore a week later.

If an established player hasn’t signed a deal to stay by January, there are usually four possible explanations: he is thinking of leaving, the club don’t want to keep him, the club aren’t sure if they want to keep him, or negotiations are underway but haven’t concluded yet. If you are keen to stay but haven’t been given a formal offer a couple of weeks into the new year, you start to get a bit antsy.

Playing rugby is an insecure line of work. The vast majority of contracts signed are for one or two years. At a push, that means you have 12-18 months of peace of mind before you are worrying about going through the whole process again.

It’s not a nice position to be in, wondering where or even if you will have a job in a few months’ time. You’re on the phone to your agent looking for updates and reading into interactions with coaches to get a feel for what they’re thinking. You would rather be able to concentrate on playing rugby without such distractions.

Kite-flying and putting out feelers is part and parcel of the contract negotiation process. In an ideal world, you will have offers, or at least strong interest, from other clubs that you can use to strengthen your hand. If you can get that into the public domain, even better. Jamie Heaslip was a master at this over the years. When he entered the final year of a contract, a story would invariably emerge about a visit he had made to a French club or how presidents were queueing up to throw money at him and secure his signature.

The most famous of these episodes was, of course, the story of Ronan O’Gara’s 12 million dollar offer to join the Miami Dolphins in 2003. It was the talk of the nation. Ireland had never seen the likes of it before. Years later and with the benefit of hindsight, we can say there was probably as much chance of ROG joining the Dolphins as there was of him joining the Miami Heat in the NBA, but it didn’t stop the country getting into a frenzy for a few weeks. I’m sure it did him no harm when it came to renewing his contract.

Usually, whipping up interest from other clubs is a means to an end. Most Irish players who are at their home provinces will choose to stay if they have the option, although some of them would have you believe otherwise. There are always a few characters who will tell everyone they have offers from this club or that and make out that they are agonising over their decision. There is one player I have known for many years who is guilty of this. Every time he tells me about a possible move to France, I remind him that the furthest he would ever move from his current home is across the city and back in with his parents.

FOR others, there is a real choice to be made - like Ben Healy. This week, it was confirmed he will play at Edinburgh next season. I thought Ben’s reaction to kicking the winning points in Sunday’s win over Ulster said a lot. You would think coming off the bench and scoring 10 points to win a potentially season-defining match in Ravenhill would have him ecstatic.

He was stony-faced as he picked up his tee and accepted the congratulations of Ged McNamara, head of strength & conditioning and de facto tee-boy. Why the muted expression? It was probably a bittersweet moment for him because he knew it may have been the last time he got the chance to do what he just did. Munster wanted to keep him and supporters are naturally very disappointed to lose a young talent but looking at things objectively, he has made the right decision.

Jack Crowley has emerged as a force this season and his performances at 10, in addition to the versatility he has shown at 12 and 15, mean he is a highly selectable player with buckets of potential. Ben could have stayed but would likely have been playing third fiddle to Joey Carbery and Crowley. He would have weighed the appeal of this against a move to a new club in a nice part of the world – presumably for bigger money – and a much more realistic shot at playing international rugby in the coming years.

In rugby, you have to move when your stock is high. It’s such a fickle and unforgiving business that when you are presented with an opportunity, there is no guarantee another will come a year or two down the line. I speak from personal experience here. After I made my debut for Munster in 2013, I played 40 games in the next two years before rupturing my pec in November 2015.

My contract was up that year and I had the option to go and play in France. To put it bluntly, I bottled it and decided to stay put. I only played another six times for Munster until I left for France in January 2018. Had I looked at the situation objectively, I would have seen that Mike Sherry was ahead of me in the pecking order and Niall Scannell had seized his opportunity when he got it.

My head and my gut told me to go but I listened to my heart and stayed. I don’t regret the decision because it ultimately led me to Grenoble and everything else I have done in my life since, but speaking purely from the point of view of what was best for my career, I should have bitten the bullet and gone when my stock was high.

There has been a big shift in the mobility of Irish players in the last eight years. Before that, a club like Munster could rest easy knowing that even if a homegrown player wasn’t terribly happy with his playing situation, chances are he would stay anyway because he wanted to represent his home club and give it every possible chance. The departures of Paddy Butler to Pau and JJ Hanrahan to Northampton in 2015 were a big shock for Munster because that kind of thing just didn’t happen before.

The club wanted both players to stay and they said no. Suddenly, a precedent had been set. A 22- and 24-year-old with big futures ahead of them decided to head elsewhere in search of a new challenge. And I think that was a positive development. The average career for an Irish player is just six years. The last thing you want is to look back on your time as a pro and rue a decision to stay when you had the opportunity to make more money, experience a new culture, play at a higher level, whatever it may be.

I have no doubt Ben Healy will make a success of his move to Edinburgh and he has no apology to make for doing what’s right for him. It’s a great piece of business from the Scottish side and I’m excited to see what he does there.