Ronan O'Gara: The necessity to speak with your eyes and ears

OF all the traditions and tropes that a career in professional sport dismantles, the notion of a considered end-of-year reflection and review ranks high. New players, new relationships, new targets, new opposition. This all moves on quickly.

Friday night La Rochelle entertain Bordeaux-Begles and it isn’t even the last Top 14 game of 2022. A week tomorrow we are in Perpignan. Then it’s Toulouse and Ulster, Northampton, Racing 92 and Lyon before the Six Nations beckons.

When I need a scare, I remind myself it’s nearly ten years since I stood in front of a room of Racing 92 players with a whiteboard and University-level French. I didn’t even have time to digest the fact I was coaching them. My ability as a coach was what it was in 2013. This was the start of a new career and I was comfortable enough then, as I am now, not to put on a mask going to work – what they see is what I am. That goes away from rugby too. It’s not the coach, the rugby man and then the family man in three different acts. It’s important that there’s consistency of behaviour, with the same weaknesses with strengths.

These are the things we work on and try to develop. It’s easy to trot out the need for ‘attitude’ but that elicits forty different reactions from a group of players. They are professionals, they all believe they have good attitudes, but it’s far more powerful and effective when it’s a unified attitude.

When we played in red at Thomond Park, one of the markers we targeted was the fella in the stand who was at his first-ever Munster game. He had to leave that ground thinking ‘wow, those boys really play for each other’, and not ‘those lads spent a lot of time on the ground, there doesn’t seem to be much urgency to get back in play’.

One of the pre-determined advantages I took into coaching was a career playing as an out-half. It is very difficult to artificially add the layers that essentially being an on-field leader organically create. My go-to, my raison d’etre almost, was control and communication, as much by non-verbal means with the eyes, as verbal. The way you can look at someone and engineer a message can be a far more powerful tool than most think. Being in that role from schooldays provided the type of communication and leadership skills that one might be entirely oblivious to at the time, but their benefits line up in your favour hugely as a coach.

The language of the group, and its consistent application, are critical among the coaching team and on to the medical staff and the logistics team. Stressing what’s important this weekend. Everything can’t be important every weekend because there are too many absolutes. I prefer to be really good at three things than average at 12 others.

Friday we are at home to Bordeaux-Begles in the Top 14 and the language in training today - I write ahead of Thursday’s session – will be specific to the marks we need to hit in relation to their specific strengths, threats and weaknesses, to the things we priories facing this particular opposition and not Toulouse, Leinster, or Ulster.

The accuracy of the message is where the improvement lies. From Monday to Friday, there shouldn’t really be any emotion, much less expletives in your communication. There is detail, precision and accuracy in the language. It’s a period where the specific supersedes the generality.

The club documentary on French television detailing La Rochelle’s journey to the Champions Cup victory last May showed a lot of clips from pre-match or half-time dressing rooms. The language was less precise and more emotional but not representative of the norm. There were a lot of expletives in there, and that is part of the human condition. It would be sanitising those frenzied moments and I am not sure that’s feasible.

The language I employ is seldom pre-meditated. That’s been my nature, always has. I tend to trust my instincts in certain situations, and whether that made me as an out-half or being an out-half made me that way, nobody - least of all myself - can be sure. I would think deeply about things, and I am always on. I play scenarios through in my head but retain the capacity or strength of character and self-belief to back my judgement in the moment. No matter how good you think you are, if you are not honest or authentic, the boys will see straight through it.

There is a time and a place for expletives but the more you lean on them the less powerful they become. For certain, the coach that landed in Paris in July 2013 is unrecognisable to the one at the end of 2022 and you would hope with ten years of education and rich experiences that that would be the case.

But it’s perpetual motion, perpetual thought. There are literally three weeks of pause in the summer, but it’s time you have to use to shut down, not analyse.

****

WE can’t forget what happened in May. It’s still only hitting me now how starved of success the town and the Stade Rochelais club were before the Champions Cup victory. La Rochelle had never even won a Pro D2. Think of a GAA county that’s never even won a Division 2 league title going on to win the All-Ireland title. There is great energy around the place these days but that changes too. The reality is that standards and expectations are higher now, they expect to win.

It's why we came away from Dublin last Saturday feeling unfulfilled by our second Champions Cup win on the bounce. We combined our best forty minutes with our worst against Ulster at the Aviva. I’ve matured enough to feel grateful for what we produced before half time. Next time we go after 50 minutes, then 60. A combination of falling asleep, different interpretations around defending a line out drive cost us and Ulster piggy-backed on those issues to get back into the game.

Notwithstanding the issues over the venue last weekend, the Champions Cup format clearly needs revision. That’s self-evident. It’s on the drift. The structure encourages an imbalanced outcome where a team can win one game, come seventh in the pool and snag a last-16 one-off game against a team who have worked hard to win four pool games. Ideally, we would go back to four-team, six-game home and away pools but the reality says that’s six weekends the French sides just don’t have in their calendar.

Munster were defensively brave in their win at Northampton but it was achingly clear this was a team not used to winning big games because they nearly forgot to close the door on this one and invited Northampton back into the game with silly errors. On another day Munster could have turned their superiority into a twenty-point cruise.

The selection of Jack Crowley at centre is open to debate. Having a baller at 12 is great after 50 minutes. But from the get-go, it’s hard nowadays to have that - while Carbery, Frisch and Crowley are lovely footballers, the pragmatist will say that in test conditions – which, in this context, is knockout rugby in Europe or big club games – ballers don’t all get to play from the get-go. You need one for sure, but it’s why France have been unable to make the Ntamack-Jalibert axis work at test level - because Danty is more suited to the power game where three points, six, nine are more valuable than the possibility of a through-the-hands try. In the same scenario against better quality, hard-hitting opposition, Jack Crowley carrying ball is going to be made look very average as a 12.

But the trajectory is positive. They’ve got the wheels going forward. That lad in the stand might leave Thomond Park Monday night thinking those lads have something going for them.

Happy and healthy Christmas.