Ronan O'Gara: The mad mad world of rugby isn't half settled

THERE’S such a surge of rugby comings and goings this week, that keeping up is about all I can manage. From Warren Gatland arriving to Eddie Jones leaving to the Heineken Champions Cup looming. Some of us, meanwhile, are staying where we are and happy to do so.

Well, almost happy.

There’s a grating stone in my shoe still about the ten-week ban I’ve received from a hybrid disciplinary committee comprised of the French federation and French League for ‘harming the best interests of rugby’. There is much to be said on that charge alone, not to mention some irony in terms of French rugby governance and all that.

Given the very poor choice of words that gave rise to this issue, it’s not something I can satisfactorily fully address here, not least when the repercussions could be more damaging for me and La Rochelle. I was careless in my terminology in relation to inconsistency in the application of the laws of the game, but if it is an offence to protect my La Rochelle players in terms of fair play and welfare, then send me down guilty as charged every time.

I will serve my ten weeks - two down, eight to go - but I’m involved in this wonderful game for over twenty-five years as a professional and I’ve never disrespected the game I love. I don’t pretend to understand how a ten-week ban was arrived at but how dare they accuse me of damaging the best interests of the game.

The world isn’t half-settled. As if to prove that, a national head coach gets fired with a 73% win rate. That has to be some sort of record. It’s difficult to avoid the conclusion that Eddie Jones’ time as England boss has been cut short by wanton noise on social media. There is evidently some element of aggravation in terms of the working environment for the coaching staff around him. I have no insight into the whys and wherefores of that, but the turnover of staff is disproportionate to the norm.

However, this column has consistently lauded the ability to get World Cup cycles right and he is a man for a Rugby World Cup. Eddie Jones’ ability to get it right when it counts is less a point of discussion and more a statement of fact. Three World Cup finals, winning one, makes him the most successful World Cup coach in the modern game. But now it seems November internationals and Twickenham try-fests are more important than the big dance in France next September. I just don’t get that.

England’s rugby has been average at best this autumn, but Eddie has scarcely put out his best team two weeks in a row, and always with a view to discovery and putting England in better shape for a World Cup tilt next year. The methodology is very different to Ireland but with all the talk of Carbery, Frawley, Byrne and now Jack Crowley, the No 1 ranked team in the world still looks like it has an empty holster when Johnny Sexton goes down.

Every signal points to England now tying down Steve Borthwick for the short, middle and long-term. I made my commitments here in La Rochelle last week and I don’t have the sense that Scott Robertson is still on England’s radar either. By the time you read this Borthwick may already be England head coach.

And Razor for Leinster? So some would have us believe, set to replace Stuart Lancaster in Dublin. Discussions might be taking place but for accuracy's sake, it’s worth mentioning that Scott would be likelier to be a direct swap for Leo Cullen (there might soon be a job vacancy in Leicester, of course…!) than Stuart Lancaster.

Razor is more the manager, less the coach. Leinster have had a dynamic director of rugby-head coach dynamic going with Cullen and Lancaster and would be keen to maintain that after Stuart’s departure. It could also be a combination of Cullen as DOR and Razor as head coach but I wouldn't be expecting the Crusaders legend to be doing the attack and the defence day in-day out. It would also seem they already have a tailor-made coaching replacement in Andrew Goodman, who does both sides of the ball brilliantly. No fear of Leinster. They’re well set.

THEIR trip to Le Havre to face Racing 92 and Toulouse’s visit to Thomond Park on Sunday will demand most attention on the opening weekend of the Heineken Champions Cup. The French sides lie first and second in the Top 14, and now that Toulouse have all their internationals back, and Antoine Dupont suspension-free, they are fully loaded. Not that they would, but Munster will make a huge error placing any great emphasis on Toulouse’s last four games in the Top 14, minus the international contingent. They retain an appetite for the Champions Cup like few other teams in France and both sides recognise the absolute importance of the first game.

Two other Top 14 sides, Clermont and Lyon, face South African opposition this weekend. The French clubs are in the blind to some degree as they have not been exposed to South African sides in the URC. It’s very new, and there is a discernibly negative feel to South African involvement here, less for their involvement in northern hemisphere rugby and more the thought next spring of having to head down to South Africa for a European quarter-final when the Top 14 play-off chase is reaching a critical juncture.

The Sharks, Stormers and Bulls will also demand a reorientation of how sides set up here. Analysis will have to be spot on. Set-piece focus and a big kicking game will have to be combatted. If you are away to the Bulls, there's the altitude too. Rugby down there is just different.

For the French sides, we are twelve games into the domestic campaign, not even halfway. And then next two months essentially dictate the shape of things to come. We play nine games in December and January, three in February and two in March. Trying to keep the boat cutting through smooth waters on both sides will be the key.

It's glib when people speak of dud teams being dispatched from France for away ties in Europe. It’s about achieving balance. Montpellier got panned for sending a mix ‘n match side to Dublin but they have to weigh up the chances of sending their first string to Leinster and coming back with a win against the necessity to keep the wheels greased at home.

It’s easy to talk about disrespect for the competition when the primary goal in Ireland is to win the European Cup. In France and England, it’s about winning the domestic competition while also maintaining a fighting chance in Europe until such time as you have to prioritise.

Jules Favre at the Champions Cup launch.

La Rochelle go into our opener at home to Northampton on the back of a loss in Paris to Stade Francais. The message this week has been to put a full stop to that. It’s a complete reset, it’s a different competition. New challenge, new excitement. There was never a doubt given their head coach that there wouldn’t be a good attitude to this great competition. But if they need a reminder of how special the Heineken Champions Cup is, and to be its defending champions, they only need to recall the scenes around the port in La Rochelle last May after winning the trophy.

We play Ulster in our second and our third game but the number of Top 14 games we will play in the interim only accentuates the fact that they take place in different years.

Now that I’ve agreed a new long-term contract with the club, I hope it provides certainty for the players in terms of their own future. I am aware that it also represents a nice vote of confidence in what we are doing but that doesn’t get you wins of itself, and it’s back down to work now.

I remain obsessive in that respect. Always on. Trying to better appreciate the advantages of a day off but failing. And forever guilty of shoe-horning in meetings I can’t fit into the schedule other days.

If anyone has mastered the skill of leaving work at the training centre in the afternoon, just tell me where to sign. I’m there.