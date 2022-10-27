Ronan O'Gara: Finding the on-off switch can help light up Ireland’s future

There's an old greyhound friend of mine who speaks to the urgency of a situation when he reckons it’s time to come to traps. The November internationals preceding a World Cup year have that sense of a ticking clock about them. The trick for test coaches is achieving the balance between honing and fine-tuning some strategy while keeping the door ajar and the opposition guessing on other stuff, not least to keep everyone in the camp on their toes.

In these columns, we have griped at times about the frustrating inability of La Rochelle players to get up for certain (away) games every season; the failure to get to the right pitch every week, so to speak. In an international test context, that can actually be an advantage, and Ireland is an interesting case in that regard.

Andy Farrell has a group of players so studious and professional that they appear always switched on, be it in November, the spring or summer. They are a 24/7 type of group, from what I can see from the outside, which is very admirable, but they rely on a lot of the same players. And that makes it difficult to calculate the extent to which they can maintain their peak.

It’s a very delicate subject. There are a number of test nations with the potential for mental switch-offs between World Cups, but can flick that switch that says ‘right, we are going to be fully locked and loaded for the next six months’. How much of that ceiling or room for growth is available to Ireland when the gun is put to their head?

It’s delicate because the subject addresses the depth of the player pool in Ireland. At this moment, it’s questionable if Andy Farrell and his management have the confidence in Jack Carty’s form to play test rugby. Ditto Billy Burns in Ulster, but these are the tens for two of the four provinces feeding into Ireland.

The Munster option has been beset by injuries and Ciaran Frawley looks next up in potential terms but is very much unproven in a World Cup context. These are the discussions. The reality still is if you take Johnny Sexton out of the Ireland set-up, the performance will drop by up to 20% - and perhaps more.

Ideally, when Farrell and his management consider the takeaways from the three November games against South Africa, Fiji and Australia they will be speaking in terms of progress around key structural and strategic issues ahead of the potential 100% record which might look good on a W/L percentage sheet.

Farrell came out this week and addressed their status as the No 1 ranked side in the world as he should – by embracing it as the norm. In the same way as the La Rochelle players have had to shed the cloak of underdog after winning the Champions Cup, Ireland must eschew the idea of taking scalps. Ireland are the scalp now. With his Wigan and Great Britain League background, there’s a winning expectation about Farrell that is good to see in a boss man. A few in my time lapped up the underdog role, but it’s a mindset that has no business around the place now.

If what I hear is true, South Africa will not come fully loaded to Europe as they try to add a few options and some depth to their World Cup plans, so it would be a shock to some extent for Ireland to lose a game this November, but that shouldn’t matter. We are missing the point and falling into the same trap means Ireland don’t get the requisite takeaways. If Johnny plays 60 minutes in two tests, we are not in a good place.

The obvious faultlines are still at ten but there’s an opportunity to build on what Ireland achieved in New Zealand last summer, even if the test series win was offered a more realistic context by Argentina defeating the All Blacks in Christchurch later in August. That’s not wishing to kill Ireland’s buzz, but everyone would accept the All Blacks never had a wobble in their history as big as last summer. The 25-18 loss to the Pumas was the low point and though New Zealand has rebounded to some extent with wins over the Boks and in the Bledisloe Cup, there is still a fevered discussion down under about what their best team is - how rare is it to only be able to name five or six All Black starters?

If New Zealand’s problems are greater in that respect than Ireland’s, those of France are vastly different. As Andy Farrell puts a shape on his forty, Fabian Galthie will use their three games to start whittling options down to 50 players. Where Farrell has a few unproven tens, the French have Ntamack, Jalibert, Hastoy and Carbonel for starters. At nine, the options after Dupont are even more bountiful. They also tweaked the schedule to play the two tough games first (Australia, then South Africa) but I understand they will also go strong in the third game against Japan in Toulouse, replicating a potential World Cup schedule.

England face their old friends from Argentina, Japan, the All Blacks and the Springboks in November, and will be a closely watched project. The first two games mirror their World Cup schedule but the dynamic of Eddie Jones’ age profile is interesting, with pathways being created for exciting young talents to gain experience while the likes of Henry Slade – who I really like - Elliot Daly, Joe Launchbury, Joe Marler and Danny Care are not included. Jones is clearly still looking for particular combinations to fit his templates and he may be the one to gain most from this window.

Scotland kick off the window on Saturday against Australia at Murrayfield without the mercurial talents of Finn Russell. Whether there is a personality clash between Gregor Townsend and Russell or not, I agree with the Racing 92 view expressing their shock this week at the exclusion of their out half. Russell is too good not to have him in the Scottish squad.

He has flaws of course, and there is probably some personality to manage. Out halves tend to have egos but ego can be a positive too. As a coach now I have a greater understanding of where Townsend is coming from, and maybe it’s just a November thing. My old greyhound buddy would tell you that this is the time of the year to be cutting down the blackthorn sticks. Next spring may be too late.