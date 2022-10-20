Ronan O'Gara: What’s the goal in life? To get the best out of yourself, surely?

SEVEN times I’ve tried with La Rochelle to get the better of Toulouse and struck out on each occasion. I read also this week that Munster have one victory from their last thirteen trips to Leinster.

We go to Toulouse Sunday night. Munster are in Dublin tomorrow. There are issues, clearly. The La Rochelle group is working on acknowledging there is a problem. That’s a start. We have to change our perception of what this game is. With that, we have the opportunity to compete on an equal footing.

The over-riding emphasis must always be to focus on the reality - not the perception.

There was a rather liberal interpretation of quotes in the local press concerning my reaction to our Top 14 loss in Bayonne two weeks ago. For context, it’s important to say that the performance will not be forgotten for a long, long time. It was a complete breach of our standards. Some lads will say ‘Relax, Coach’, there will always be a ‘joker’ performance or two or season - dressing room vernacular for an away-day no-show.

Seriously? Are ye actually joking?

Apparently, I ‘read the riot act’ to international winger Teddy Thomas afterwards. I know Teddy a long while, better than almost anyone in La Rochelle, having worked with him in Paris. Teddy knows that was no riot act. Taking anyone down should always be the exception, never the norm, and this wasn’t one of those exceptional occasions.

What true purpose does blowing a player out it serve? The instinctive human reaction from a coach after a bad game is ‘let’s sit a player on his backside for a few months, that’ll teach him’ - but that’s nonsense. When the emotion seeps out of the body and the temper tones down, you think, ‘what purpose would that serve?’, because he is still better than almost anyone on the world stage at what he does.

It’s a coach’s job to get his juices flowing, because he’s the player – I don’t play, and it’s so easy to criticise. But I need to get the best out of him; that’s my job. You have to flip these things on their head. When I see Teddy Thomas training on the pitch, effortlessly gliding along, leaving defenders in a puff of smoke, I contrast it to me as the player who felt at any moment he was about to pull a hamstring and stress out in possession. This guy is poetry in motion at times, but he has weaknesses in his game that need to be worked on - and worked on some more. That’s a coaching responsibility. The upside of his game is comparable to any player in the world.

What successful coaches do is they make mercurial players want to do it every week, because you haven’t got to the crux of the issue if he is still turning on it and off, week on week. Then no one wins. Which version turns up for the key games?

It is so interesting when you review the European Cup final win in Marseille and the fact that we concentrated on the reality of Leinster rather than the perception of Leinster. A lot of people focus on the perception of Teddy Thomas, but they do not know the reality. I can relate to that too: People think they know you, but they haven’t a clue.

I’ve always had high standards, I’ve always been competitive and I don’t accept shortcuts. We had a good training ground barney the other day. At times, I feel I am raging against the world but when these things happen on grass, it’s fine. On the pitch, people are in their competitive mindset, and things are said. It’s different in the team meeting room where certain standards are expected.

In Irish and British culture, dressing rooms and training grounds are still factory floor environments but in France, the protocols are somewhat different. There was a tv documentary on here after we won the Champions Cup that featured a snapshot of dressing room scenes from different stages of the campaign. Of course, when they were all rolled in together, the word that resonated most over here was me cursing with the ‘f’ word and it has made me more aware that I need to work on that aspect of my vocab. It’s one of my season goals on a personal level.

STRESS is a consequence of events and I’ve paid a heavy price this past month for a ten-second lapse during our win in Lyon in Week 2. I’ve had numerous more colourful moments than that one but that’s okay too. What grinds the gears far more is watching our project derailed (however temporarily) by that shocker in Bayonne. When we lost in Clermont, we fired a few shots. In Bayonne, what was completely unacceptable – if you expect to be taken seriously as a competitor - was a total non-show. All this culture and values talk amounts to nothing when it doesn’t materialise in the setting that matters - the performance.

I’ve no doubt I have been shaped by Munster. I’ve made some improvements along the way, listening and learning in different environments has added layers as a coach, but having that experience was a wonderful starting point.

I am not privy enough to know what is going on now in Munster to pass accurate comment on the here and now, the current culture. But so many good things stayed with me from my playing career, life-lasting, powerful stuff. Before empathy was ever a buzzword, there was a reservoir of it in that Munster dressing room. It was all-encompassing and family-like. If anyone was low back then, the arm was put around them. They were way ahead and it was a ferociously competitive environment with Paulie, Flannery, Wallace, Donnacha et al to set your standards by. There were no cliques and no dickheads. They just weren’t accepted.

FAMILY TIES: O'Gara with Munster team-mate Paul O'Connell after beating Harlequins in the 2013 European campaign.

And perhaps that, and the experiences in Christchurch, have set the bar higher for what I consider the norm, and some players can struggle with that. I neither expect a pat on the back or a kick up the backside for it. This is the clock I set my professional day by. What’s the goal in life? To get the best out of yourself, irrespective of the competition or opposition. That’s a fundamental life goal, surely? And that has to be the reality in a high-performing environment. Our standards are rising but a lot of lads are raised in a culture where you win your home games and lose your away games. That’s not us.

There is one obvious difference between La Rochelle going to Toulouse and Munster going to Leinster. There’s no-one in the Munster changing room who has got their hands on silverware with the club. 2008 was the last Heineken Cup and that’s far too long ago. La Rochelle has tasted success now, and they know what getting over the line looks like. That is the biggest void in a playing career until you address it. Then the cycle of performance starts all over again and the bigger challenge follows - backing it up.

Sunday night’s tie away to Toulouse is a crucial match at a crucial time. If we perform, La Rochelle will be hard beat. We have the right cattle. After it, the season takes off in a new direction. All our French internationals go into camp for the November window. Under Rule 9, we also lose players to the Samoan, Fijian, Australian, and Georgian camps. Tuesday will look and feel very different, but here’s the thing: It’s the window for players who haven’t had sufficient game time to seize the day. To live the culture and show that they’re ahead of the curve. With the environment we are creating here, you need to be able to compete all season long, so there is room for everyone.

If we hadn’t tanked in Bayonne, we could go top of the league with a victory - Toulouse have 28 points to our 22 in second place. Next Saturday we have Pau and the following week, I am off the leash and back in the dressing room after my six-week cooling off.

With lessons learned.