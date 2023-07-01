Ruby Walsh: When those in charge of racing rules can't regulate themselves...

There was a time when this weekend was the centrepiece of the Irish Turf Club’s world. The Irish Derby meeting was run at their headquarters, at a venue they controlled and lorded over in front of a packed house on the plains alongside the M7.

Newbridge and Kildare Town ground to a halt for the weekend, and those in the old Turf Club rooms above the weigh room surveyed the masses with a wry smile at the health of their product.

It was the glory years for the establishment, but as times changed, they failed to keep up. They are no longer the sole landlord of the Curragh racecourse, no longer kingpin in the running of Irish racing and, from being in the position of deciding who has acted in a manner prejudicial to Irish racing, it appears their successor, the IHRB, could be the ones in the dock.

In 2018, the Turf Club became a limited company, the IHRB, and in July of 2022, Darragh O’Loughlin became the new CEO. He succeeded Denis Egan, who retired with a golden payslip, but what Darragh has discovered since must make him wonder what he has walked into.

On Wednesday, his Chief Financial Officer, Donal O’Shea, went on voluntary leave. On Thursday, Darragh sat in front of the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee and revealed that “within the past 48 hours, in the course of preparing for this meeting, I became aware of a hitherto unknown issue that occurred in early 2022, which caused grave concern.”

He explained to the committee that Donal O’Shea's absence was “financial in nature” and related to “governance around financial transactions.”

All the issues seem to arise after Darragh took over, and HRI CEO Susan Eade stated, when asked if she believed public funds had been misappropriated, “I don't believe so from what I have heard.”

What is of grave concern to me is that the IHRB gets most of its funding from HRI - €16 million per year - which we believe was not misspent, so what was? Denis Egan's payoff was accounted for in 2021, so what happened in early 2022? We will find out in due course so the rumours will run rife, but that’s all they will be for a while yet.

It was going to take something big to move RTÉ off the headline news this week, and just when the new Curragh executive had gained some local traction and support, its old leaders managed to take it away and take some of RTÉ’s heat.

The Irish Derby and Irish racing do not need any bad publicity. Bad news trumps all in today's world and there is only so much the participants can do to fly the flag and champion the cause. If those in charge of regulation, at the senior level, couldn't even regulate themselves, how do we expect people to believe they can regulate the sport?

This story will rumble on, and it looks like the new chief has the stomach for it. I just hope they reach the ground before they run out of rope.

Friday was day one of the Derby meeting, where the whispers were not of what would win but what you made of the IHRB. One was as speculative as the other, but City Of Troy got a few mentions for Saturday's opener at 1.40pm, and Matrika has eaten every nut since Ascot last week.

Maybe she was just hungry, but that’s not a bad sign for 2.15pm. That double probably isn’t even even-money, but Ken Condon's yard is flying, and so too is Ice Cold In Alex meant to be. He is nearly as old as me but is moving a lot better.

Nobody seems bullish about much in the Pretty Polly at 3.25pm, but Johnny Murtagh skipped Ascot with Mashhoor to keep him for the International Stakes at 4pm. I doubt he thought Al Riffa would be here, but Johnny has the fitness edge, and his runner is a much bigger price.

Pachmena - the Irish summer guarantees they are required - appeals in the Ladies’ Derby at 4.35pm, where I hope they are wearing silks and not silk pashminas. Sheishybrid could solve the last if she is in the mood.

Sunday will be all about the Derby and Auguste Rodin. Cases will be made for Sprewell and White Birch, the Epsom third and fourth, and both have more than earned their place in the line-up, but I can't see either reversing the form.

Auguste Rodin looked a champion at Epsom, and the only surprise about him winning is that it would be Ryan Moore’s first Irish Derby. The Group Two Railway Stakes opens the card, and two listed races help flush it out, but the other half of the card is dominated by competitive handicaps, placed there to increase interest for World Pool betting purposes.

Forecasts, tricasts and all sorts of combination bets are the preferred taste of many global punters. Small stakes for big payouts or playing the lotto if you like, but the World Pool is generating substantial income, so learning to look outside the box is my next revision exercise.