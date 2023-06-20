Ruby Walsh: Frankie Dettori needs a flying start at final Royal Ascot

Some astute colleagues of mine who reside on the opposite side of the Irish Sea have regularly taken to referring to Great Britain as Broken Britain in the aftermath of Brexit and the Boris Johnson reign.

Issues with most of their ageing structural services and rows over pay and conditions for so many of its workforce regularly grind the country to a crawl. The promise to make it great again seems like a hollow chant to most residents, and life outside of the European Union is a new one that doesn't appear to be as silver-lined as promised.

This week, Ascot will find out what a Royal meeting without the queen will look like, and whether the colour of a monarch's hat interested you — it most undoubtedly interested many people.

The queen had the drawing power to focus thousands of non-racing people's eyes on Ascot for five days, and she also drew many more to the actual racecourse to see her.

For so many, she was the draw, and she loved the sport. She made it different — old-fashioned, if you like — but her power to attract crowds was Ascot's ace, and I somehow doubt King Charles' hat colour, whether grey or black, will generate as much hype as his late mother's choice did daily at this meeting.

The royal procession will be different, and the atmosphere could be too, but the racing shouldn't be. It will be as competitive as always, and at 2.30 Tuesday afternoon, another of racing’s great ambassadors, Frankie Dettori, will begin his last Royal Ascot week as a rider.

The flamboyant Italian is the closest thing racing has to a household name in the UK, and he embarked on his farewell tour in January. He is on a year-long goodbye, which wouldn't be my cup of tea but is one he seems to be loving.

At the moment, every day is a last one for him: Winning the last 2000 Guineas he would ride in and following up with a Coronation Stakes and Oaks double on his last venture to Epsom for the Derby meeting.

Every day this week will carry a Frankie undercurrent, one he will love and enjoy, but he will require momentum to manage the pressure at a week-long event like this. He landed all the focus on himself. He is the ultimate showman, and Ascot is his stage.

What he needs to perform, though, is confidence, because 12 months ago when the ball wouldn't bounce for him at this meeting, he lost his giant smile and vibe of positivity. By Friday afternoon, he looked like a man who wanted to be anywhere but Ascot, and it all resulted in a brief sabbatical between himself and his boss, John Gosden.

The ship was steadied in July, and the rest is history, but part of the sportsperson in me knows history can repeat itself. I most genuinely hope it doesn't because to have watched Frankie Dettori ride for as long as I can remember has been a thrill.

I hope his smile gets bigger every day this week and his dismounts in the winning enclosure rise higher by the day because he is the biggest story.

Inspiral will get him underway in the Queen Anne, at 2.30pm, and he will look to thwart his old Goldolphin bosses who have Modern Games and Native Trail. Inspiral is the filly who rescued something for him here last year and she can get his week off to the best possible start before he jumps aboard Givemethebeatboys for Jessica Harrington in the Coventry at 3.05pm.

If the gods are smiling, faith alone will get him across the line, but reality is as reality does, so River Tiber will probably be too good for them. His ride in the King's Stand, Manaccan, has an each-way shout at best, unless Frankie's magic helps him find a gear.

The St James’s Palace has what you want it to have: The English Guineas winner versus the Irish one. It’s Chaldean versus Paddington, Frankie versus Ryan Moore on the round course at Ascot in the opening day feature.

Take your pick because that's what this comes down to, and I have been with Paddington on his last two starts, so I will stay with him. But today is vital to Frankie’s week. He will sit out the Ascot Stakes before taking the mount on Saga for the king in the Wolferton.

Watching that Ascot Stakes could see him watch Ryan Moore ride his third winner of the day on Bring On The Night, and suddenly his most substantial day isn't about him. Saga added to Frankie's saga here last year, when touched off in the Britannia, and an inside draw is not great over 10 furlongs at Ascot. In the finale, he will team up with Willie Mullins aboard Absurde, who is in good form but faces a formidable rival in his stablemate, Vauban, again the mount of Ryan Moore.

A winner Tuesday is key for Frankie because it could get more challenging for him from Wednesday on. Tamara in the Kensington Palace, Laurel in the Duke Of Cambridge, and Gregory in the Queen's Vase will be his best chances on Wednesday.

Courage Mon Ami, unexposed but still an outsider, will be his mount in the Gold Cup, but Billy Lee will ride Noche Magica in the Norfolk, Jim Crowley will ride Al Asifah in the Ribblesdale, and Ryan will ride Drumroll in the Hampton Court on Thursday.

He won't be on any of Friday's hotpots in the feature races as Little Big Bear will be ridden by Ryan, Tahiyra by Chris Hayes, and Mawj by Oisin Murphy, leaving him with three big handicaps and the Albany Stakes to try and find a winner.

Saturday’s races are a bit far away to gauge, but the departing superstar needs a good start to the meeting. He is a realist and will know his book of rides is front-loaded. If he gets wind in his sails, he will make this a short week for himself, but how he departs the course Tuesday will determine which way the wind blows all week for him because one of the greatest ever to grace a racecourse is also the one who defines the power of confidence.