Ruby Walsh: BHA taking steps to tackle problem of too many races in condensed period of time

British racing announced plans in the week surrounding its decision to try to reform its product. ‘Premierisation’ seemed to be the buzzword, and that boiled down to a two-hour slot on two-thirds of Saturdays next year and the year after.

This is a two-year trial, and the BHA will control the two-hour slot, which wants to have only three meetings running during this period: two premier meetings and one other, divided out to maximise the experience for punters during the busiest time of the week for recreational gambling.

I don’t doubt the reasoning behind these changes. The revenue generated from gambling is the key contributor to racecourse finances in the UK, which also depends on that income for prize money.

‘Spacing’ would have been my preference rather than using a word like ‘premier’ because that means the best and the rest. But that’s only a personal choice of wording.

Solving most of the UK’s problems only required limits on how much racing could run concurrently. Saturday is a classic example, with five meetings in the afternoon and two in the evening.

I was okay at maths in school but running 36 races in 270 minutes and 13 in the following 180 looks like poor division. In the afternoon, that’s one race every seven and a half minutes – that’s before you even look at the Curragh - compared to one nearly every 14 minutes in the evening.

For our finances, what the UK does matters, so when you add the Curragh to Saturday’s schedule, regardless of where you show it, punters face a race every six minutes. They won’t and can’t keep up with all that.

They won’t even look through it in the papers or online because too much of anything is the biggest turn-off. In theory, this will look different next year, but only in the UK, as Premierisation will force one afternoon meeting to go early and one to move to the evening. It will still leave the Curragh as the fourth afternoon meeting because this rearrangement does not include us.

We race against each other, buy and sell horses off one another, use each other’s stallions and sales houses, and watch each other’s products, so why they don’t line up better from a racing logistics point of view baffles me. We might have a similar Flat product and a superior National Hunt one, but that balances out on population because we need the greater UK one to fund us.

So, to save you time scanning through 50 races, I have looked at the best for you and will start at the Curragh. I begin at 1.20pm with Unquestionable, who was well-fancied to beat his stablemate, His Majesty, at the start of the month. He looked to get stuck in the heavy ground that day, so the sunshine will help him, and if he does collect, then His Majesty cannot be opposed at 1.55pm. I will pass on the 2.30pm, but the reapplication of a hood to Ottilien, at 3.05pm, catches my eye.

She wore one when trained by the English-based Frenchman David Menuisier, but Joseph O’Brien left it off at Cork for her Irish debut, and that backfired. She looks a bit flighty, but hopefully a run and the hood will help Dylan Brown McMonagle settle her down.

The second, third, fourth and eighth from Newmarket’s 2000 Guineas reoppose in our version at 3.40pm, with the luckless third Royal Scotsman well fancied to go two places better. However, something about Paddington’s performances this season has me thinking he could be improving all the time.

His career stats are three wins from four starts, and he looks like a horse who is only doing enough. He was touted for the French version after making a winning seasonal debut in a handicap at Naas, and he looks my answer to Ireland’s opening Classic.

The rest of the Curragh is a puzzle but, over at Haydock, Aidan O’Brien has enlisted Frankie Dettori to ride Little Big Bear in the Sandy Lane Stakes at 3.00pm. It looks like an early admission that this horse didn’t stay a mile at Newmarket, and he should collect in this six-furlong contest en route to Royal Ascot.

The other group race at Haydock is the Temple Stakes at 3.30pm, and Live In The Dream has shown massive improvement this season, only getting caught late at Newmarket last time. A sounder surface will help her, and she is likely to be an each-way price.

Over in York, Donnacha O’Brien is sending Moon Daisy for the Brontë Cup at 3.15pm. She blew her chance with a languid start in the Saval Beg but ran well to finish as close as she did. She looks way too hefty a price in an open race and represents good each-way value.

On Sunday afternoon, all the quality is at the Curragh with two Group 1s, a Group 2 and a Group 3 on the eight-race card. The Tattersalls Gold Cup could arguably be the highlight, with Bay Bridge, Vadeni and Luxembourg making up three of the five runners. England versus France versus Ireland on Irish soil is brilliant for the Curragh, but patriotism doesn’t necessarily pay, and I am siding with the Les Blues runner Vadeni.

The Irish 1000 Guineas is due off at 3.50pm, and the one foreign raider is a long shot, so this will stay at home and close to the racecourse. Tahiyra will walk to the track, such is the proximity of Dermot Weld’s Rosewell House stables, and I think she will walk home a runaway winner of this Classic.