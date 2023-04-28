Ruby Walsh: Kilcruit can make class tell at Punchestown

Ladies' day and the forecast is set fair to see a monster crowd descend into southeast Kildare. Maybe it's just that I am getting older — which of course it is — but the crowd on this Friday evening always seems to be younger, and the finery on display needs the sun to shine for all to look comfortable.

The opening race is confined to horses owned by landowners in the county of Kildare. Regarding picking the winner, you should ask someone with a more robust view than I of hunter chase and point-to-point form, so I will concentrate on the second, the EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase, at 4.15pm.

This will be a race worth watching a few replays of because it can throw up significant Galway Plate clues. But that's for next week, so concentrating on today, where does one start?

In handicaps, you usually look for an unexposed one at the bottom, but traditionally this race is won by those at the top. It is difficult for handicappers to gauge novices' actual ability, so those at the top can often be unexposed.

Kilcruit is the obvious one of the three joint top weights. He is a former Champion Bumper runner-up but has lost his way a little over fences, which has resulted in him getting a handicap mark which could be workable. He does need to regain his mojo, but form is temporary, and class is permanent.

Life In The Park and So Scottish, 10lbs below him, are also eye-catching, the former because of the drying ground and the latter because of the form his trainer's yard is now in. Both can be expected to leave their last starts behind, and Carrie Sam at the bottom looks well treated in relation to his hurdle form. The difference for him is he will carry 11lbs less in a chase and seems to have sorted out his jumping technique judging him on his last start at Down Royal.

Still, my modus operandi in this particular race has always been to go with a top weight, and Kilcruit gets the vote.

Seven mares face off in the Hanlon Concrete Glencarrig Lady Francis Flood Mares’ Chase at 4.50pm. Five of these lined up in the Mrs Paddy Power at Cheltenham, and the mare of the season is one of those.

Impervious is four from four over fences this season, starting at Wexford on the October bank holiday weekend, bringing her through Cheltenham and onto Punchestown.

Two wins at two miles and two more at the middle distance have helped her to bring Colm Murphy and Brian Hayes on a glorious journey.

There is no reason she won't round out her novice campaign in perfect fashion, and she will make the summer short for her connections as they look forward to what she might achieve next season.

Constitution Hill is the glaring omission from the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle, but his appearance at Aintree guaranteed his absence from Punchestown. State Man had conquered all before him on these shores this season but ultimately came up short at The Festival, and he will be looking to regain his winning thread this evening.

I think his most significant danger will come from stablemate Vauban, who has not yet managed to master State Man. That said, the longer the year goes on, the older and more mature Vauban is becoming. He has a bit to find on form, but this is his best chance, leaving me wary of strongly fancying State Man.

Facile Vega paid Marine Nationale the ultimate compliment by bolting in here on Tuesday, and Friday evening Impaire Et Passe will look to join Marine Nationale as possible challengers to English superstar Constitution Hill next season.

Impaire Et Passe stepped up in the trip to win at Cheltenham and was very impressive in the Wednesday opener at the Festival. As with Impervious, there is no reason to believe he, too, won't follow up. Going back right-handed will help Champ Kiely to get closer, but it is hard to see him turning the tables.

The Champion Hunter Chase is a complex puzzle to solve. Annamix got a brilliant ride to win at Fairyhouse, while Billaway is Billaway, Vaucelet seems to have lost his form, and Chris's Dream disappointed slightly at Cheltenham.

It's a pass for me, and at 7.10pm we have a tricky winners-of-one hurdle. Arctic Bresil, Monbeg Park, and Sa Majeste could all have lined up on Tuesday to face Facile Vega, but for me, if Arctic Bresil is back to the horse I watched winning at Cork in December, he is the one I want to be with.

Lecky Watson sets a very high standard in the bumper. He looks one to follow next season over hurdles, particularly when he goes up in trip. He won here in November but got demoted, and then chased home Fascile Mode at Christmas. However, his stand-out run is his fourth to A Dream To Share in the Cheltenham Bumper. I doubt many people thought they would be taking him on when they plotted a route to this race a few months back.