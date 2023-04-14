Ruby Walsh: Any Second Now can finally do it for Dad

AT 5.15pm today, 40 horses and riders will turn their back to Aintree’s grandstand and head off towards the Melling road in pursuit of Grand National glory. It is not the race Red Rum won or even the one Bobbyjo won, but it is a magical race, nonetheless.

Changes made to the jumps in 2013 have changed it forever, and for the better, but those changes have not made winning or picking the winner easier. The favourite will most likely be seven or eight to one, so we can choose four or five and still make a profit if we get the right one.

Any Second Now, trained by my dad, is the top weight and is proven around here having been placed in the last two runnings. The handicapper has him plenty high in the ratings, but I cannot leave him out.

Likewise, last year’s winner, Noble Yeats, is much higher in the ratings, but his proven stamina over this trip earns him a spot on the long list. Galvin is classy, and Davy Russell must be a plus with his experience, so he is on the list.

I have gotten cold on Fury Road, as I am not sure he will stay, while The Big Dog is very talented but has his own way of jumping, and that’s not for me around this venue.

The stats tell us that Capodanno has not run enough this season to win, so I’m leaving him out, but Delta Work is definitely on the list. Sam Brown is not, as he appears to be out of form, and Lifetime Ambition hasn’t proved to me that this distance is for him, so I’ll leave him off.

Carefully Selected and Coko Beach have been in winning form since Christmas and are possible players, but the numbers 12 and 13 on the card are significant omissions.

Longhouse Poet did not seem to stay when sixth in this race a year ago, and Gaillard De Mesnil had a hard race at Cheltenham, so I am leaving both out. Darasso does not appeal to me either, but Le Milos, for the Skeltons, does. The next three – Escaria Ten, The Big Breakaway and Cape Gentleman - don’t appeal to me, but Roi Mage, for Patrick Griffin, might.

It’s a ‘no’ for Diol Ker, A Wave Of The Sea and Minella Trump, but a place on the list will go to Vanillier, Velvet Elvis, Ain’t That A Shame and Corach Rambler.

Enjoy D’Allen only got to the first last year but has not been in the same form this season, and Mr Incredible is just too unreliable to side with. Mister Coffey, Cloudy Glen, Hill Sixteen, Gabbys Cross, Recite A Prayer, and Eva’s Oskar will surprise me if they win, but Our Power and Dunboyne won’t.

The final four are Francky Du Berlais, Fortescue, Back On The Lash and Born By The Sea. All would be fantastic stories if they were to win, but I think that is unlikely, so they are not on my long list.

Fourteen from 40! I cannot imagine that being a profitable betting model, so further cuts are required. For me, an essential requirement now needed to win a National is stamina, so any doubtful stayers are getting chopped. I reckon I did that already, so the first two I will cut are Delta Work and Coko Beach because of their runs in this race last year. Both have too much ground to make up on Any Second Now and Noble Yeats.

The swing at the weights could, in theory, put Any Second Now in front of Noble Yeats, so we will chop him too.

Down to 11. Carefully Selected regressed from Gowran to Fairyhouse so, in this harsh chop, he is out. Ain’t That A Shame is getting chucked out, too, because of a tendency to over-race. Vanillier has a habit of being too careful at his jumps, so he, too, is out. Dunboyne had a hard race in the Kim Muir, so he goes with them.

Seven left, but that needs to be five, so let’s go with those that are definitely on the list first and see where that leaves us.

MY heart cannot allow me not to pick Any Second Now, and Gordon Elliott, who has won the race three times, has always believed Galvin is the ideal horse for this race. Corach Rambler is ten pounds well in, so how do not pick him? Le Milos is only up six pounds for his Newbury win, so one of these three will make the shortlist: Velvet Elvis, Roi Mage, or Our Power.

Velvet Elvis is a second-season novice who ran well in the Webster Cup behind Any Second Now but possibly did not get home in last year’s Irish National. Roi Mage has an 11-pound swing at the weights for his defeat behind Longhouse Poet on St Patrick’s Day at Down Royal. He is a prolific winner in his native France, and Our Power is the big Welsh hope which got home by a short head at Kempton last time. The extra distance will help improve him.

I must pick one and, just on a hunch more than anything else, will go for Velvet Elvis to join my shortlist.

The Grand National always has a story, so the shortlist has a theme: Galvin for Davy Russell’s swan song; Corach Rambler for Scotland with Derek Fox nursing a sore collar bone; Le Milos for the Skelton brothers; Velvet Elvis for Tom Gibney and Darragh O’Keeffe, who has lost the ride on Longhouse Poet. The last theme is a personal one, but I want my dad to win it and the one I will be shouting loudest for is Any Second Now.

Ruby’s five against the field

1. Any Second Now

2. Galvin

3. Corach Rambler

4. Le Milos

5. Velvet Elvis