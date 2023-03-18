Bravemansgame will be back next year, says proud Nicholls

Nicholls vowed to bring Bravemansgame back for another crack at the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup
Bravemansgame will be back next year, says proud Nicholls

The eventual winner Galopin Des Champs, left, with Paul Townend up, and of Bravemansgame, left, with Harry Cobden up, jump the last during the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase during day four of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sat, 18 Mar, 2023 - 06:36
Darren Norris

Paul Nicholls vowed to bring Bravemansgame back for another crack at the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup after the King George winner only gave best to Galopin Des Champs in the final 100 yards.

Cheltenham 2023

Cheltenham Festival 2023

The latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our  team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans.

Go

Buoyed with confidence having saddled his second winner of the week with Stay Away Fay earlier in the day, the champion trainer never shies from a challenge and wants another crack at the Willie Mullins-trained favourite, who eventually won by seven lengths.

The pair were locked in combat over the last of the 22 fences, but it was the 7-5 favourite, a year younger at seven, who prevailed.

“He’s run an absolute blinder, but he’s just been beaten by a very good horse. He couldn’t have done more and got a great ride by Harry (Cobden),” said Nicholls.

“He’ll be back next year when he’ll be another year stronger and we’ll have another go.

“Turning in I thought we had a right chance but the winner was fantastic, we always knew he was the horse to beat. The winner won on merit.

“What we have to consider is that our target was the King George and while this wasn’t an afterthought we weren’t always going to come here.

“We gave it a go, we weren’t sure about the track, but he travelled beautifully and we’ve just been outstayed from the last by a very smart horse and I’m very proud of him.

“We hate finishing second, but he was always going to be the horse to beat.”

He went on: “The track was never going to be a problem, I could never understand those who thought it was, he’s only run here once before today.

“A bit better ground would suit him, the whole way I was thinking he maybe just wasn’t travelling quite as well as he does on good ground but he’s a wonderful horse.

“Next year we’ll go Charlie Hall, King George and back here again. All the horses this week have run well bar Hermes Allen but he’ll be back.

“We’ve had a great Festival really, Stay Away Fay might be a Gold Cup horse of the future and we’ve been second in the Gold Cup.”

Cobden had no excuses, adding: “Seconds are never remembered are they, but he’s run a brilliant race and I couldn’t have been in a better position turning in.”

More in this section

Willie Mullins file photo Ruby Walsh: Racing's biggest show is still miles off for many riders
Ruby Walsh: It beggar’s belief the BHA have made the same mistake twice Ruby Walsh: It beggar’s belief the BHA have made the same mistake twice
Honeysuckle in the parade ring ahead of the race 5/2/2023 Ruby Walsh: The Dublin Racing Festival was great for everyone bar our breeding industry
#Cheltenham Festival
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">FLYING BY: Marine Nationale &amp; Michael O’Sullivan (yellow) chase down Facile Vega &amp; Paul Townend (inside) to win the Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle.</p>

Ruby Walsh: Simply the best 40 minutes I have ever seen in horse racing

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd