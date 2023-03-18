Ruby Walsh: Magical stuff from start to finish

I never believed or even thought I could ever again walk out the gates of Cheltenham racecourse feeling the way I had done on many occasions after riding winners here. I didn’t think watching this sport or listening to the competitors would or could stir those adrenaline-fueled emotions that winning gives you. Until Tuesday, that is.

In 40 minutes, Constitution Hill wowed me, and then the racegoers did when Honeysuckle dug to the bottom of her reserves and grabbed the Mares’ Hurdle. To watch as nobody moved off the grandstand as she filed down in front of it, to see the crowds north of the Guinness village migrate south to applaud her and to then witness the winner’s enclosure scenes as the parade ring filled was emotive.

Thousands upon thousands of people cheering two queens but also doing it for the family standing in the middle was something special to behold. They did what they could to share it with them, knowing they couldn’t give them the only thing they wanted: Jack. It was a day you realised humankind can still be good, and it all happened in the most incredible theatre racing has to offer.

That theatre provided so much this week, starting with Barry Connell and Michael O’Sullivan. I will never forget Tuesday because of the hour in the middle, but Michael will always remember it because of Marine Nationale and Jazzy Matty.

He is just one of a number of young Irish jockeys who launched themselves into the big league during the week. Liam McKenna came from the clouds on good time Johnny, Ben Harvey did it from the front end on Seddon, and John Gleason did it with perfect timing on A Dream To Share in the bumper.

It was wonderful to watch Darragh O’Keeffe on Maskada, and then for Pa King and Sam Curling to win with Angels Dawn in a race in which the first four home were Irish. That was amazing.

I spoke to the yard manager in Cheltenham, and he told me there were a record number of Irish horses this year. He said there were over 230 Irish runners here this week, which is incredible and shows the strength of Irish National Hunt racing.

This week had everything. It had John Kiely, at 85, and John Gleeson, at 18, teaming up to win the bumper; it had the romance and the dream for Henry de Bromhead. When you look at how his horses are running and the form he has them in this week is incredible. They’re running way above themselves.

And then there’s Mark Walsh. I know the graft he had to do and the determination he required to ride Sire Du Berlais in the Stayers’ Hurdle. He had broken vertebrae at the Dublin Racing Festival, and I guarantee he is not jumping out of bed every morning feeling 100 percent. But that is just the drive and commitment which he has, and which is needed to succeed here. It’s great to see the likes of that paying off.

And then to Friday.

You hope the Gold Cup should be the best race at Cheltenham and it most definitely was. It was a compelling watch. Ahoy Senor bucked out and went a really good gallop, and class came to the fore. It was brilliant riding from the first four or five riders all the way down the hill, how tight they were, and then the King George winner and Irish Gold Cup winner went at it going to the second-last.

Harry Cobden was very good on Bravemansgame but I think Paul Townend gave Galopin Des Champs a brilliant, brilliant ride. He dropped him in at the back and had the composure to staying riding that race all the way, even though at times even he must have felt he was too far back.

He showed composure and patience going down the hill and then produced him going to the last. It was a superb bit of riding on a brilliant horse.

Lossiemouth was also very good in the first, while Stay Away Fay being an English-trained Grade One novice hurdle winner bodes well for the future. I also thought Brian Hayes and Aidan Kelly riding their first winners at The Festival was fantastic.

All in all, it has been the most wonderful Cheltenham Festival. It started with Constitution Hill, wrapped up with Galopin Des Champs, and you had Honeysuckle in between. Magical stuff from start to finish.