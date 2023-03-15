Ruby Walsh: Simply the best 40 minutes I have ever seen in horse racing

There are not many days that you think ‘wow, I am so happy to be here’ but Tuesday in Cheltenham was one of those days. Mikey O’Sullivan was brilliant on Marine Nationale in the Supreme, and El Fabiolo beat Jonbon in the Arkle, and then we had Derek Fox and Corach Rambler winning the Ultimate for the second time, but then began the best 40 minutes I have ever seen in horse racing.

Constitution Hill was incredible in the Champion Hurdle, and Nico de Boinville is so cool under pressure. And then you had Honeysuckle and the emotion of it.

For Rachael Blackmore to deliver such a ride under the pressure she must have been under, and to get it so right, was superb. Johnny Burke gave Love Envoi a great ride, but it was a slowly run race and Rachael completely controlled all of the dangers behind her.

And then for Honeysuckle to go and win and to be able to watch the scenes after, to see the reception and the emotion, it was incredible.

There were some 68,000 people in Cheltenham and each one of them would have paid to see what happened. It was one of the most incredible days I have been on a racecourse to witness and enjoy.

It’s a shame to have to move on but that is what we must do, and at 1.30pm another Festival day begins.

The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle is the curtain raiser, Impaire Et Passe will be all the rage, and I couldn’t put you off him. His progress from his debut before Christmas to now has followed an upward trajectory and he jumps, stays, settles and has a turn of foot, so there are no negatives.

Champ Kiely is the likely pacesetter but can be keen, while Gaelic Warrior has the ability, but it looks like going right-handed suits him better. Good Land is coming down in trip, and Hermes Allen won the Challow Hurdle, which seems to be the kiss of death for Ballymore runners. Impaire Et Passe it is.

Next up is the Brown Advisory, and Gerri Colombe looks like the rock-solid favourite. He has three wins from three runs over fences, and his jumping has looked flawless. Going up in trip can only be a bonus, too, so he is hard to oppose.

The Real Whacker couldn’t be accused of doing much wrong, but the horse who has done the least over fences intrigues me. Sir Gerhard looked a star when winning over hurdles here last year but has only managed to make the racecourse on one occasion this term.

That was at Gowran Park on Thyestes Day, and whilst he won in a canter, his jumping left room for improvement. He is also stepping up almost a full mile in distance from his chasing debut, but a usually small field for this contest makes him appealing at such a reasonable price.

I can’t remember finishing in the first four in a Coral Cup, so I am not going to advise any of you as to why something might win that particular race. However, the fourth race is the Champion Chase and on that I have an opinion.

With my alliance with Willie Mullins, I should be tipping Energumene, whose prep has gone very well, but something in me is negative about him. I think that comes from his form and watching his races this season.

I didn’t feel like he jumped with his usual power when he won the Hilly Way at Cork, and his jumping was his Achilles heel in the Clarence House Chase last month at Cheltenham. My reading of that race was that Niall Houlihan executed the perfect front-running ride aboard Editeur Du Gite, which caught out Energumene and Edwardstone.

It was worse for Tom Cannon on Edwardstone, who was following Paul Townend on Energumene, and when Niall kicked for home from three out, he stole a march which his rivals couldn’t peg back.

Edwardstone nearly did and, with a simple change of tactics, I can see him turning the form with Editeur and upholding it with Energumene. Rain would suit Willie Mullin’s charge, but likewise, it would help Alan King’s horse, whose Tingle Creek form in December is the best on offer here this season. There is very little wrong with his Arkle success last year either.

Gordon Elliott will win the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, but with which horse is the question? Delta Work or Galvin? Twelve months ago, the theory was a horse couldn’t win this race without experience, but Delta Work dispelled that myth which only strengthens the case for Cross-Country first-timer Galvin. He is a younger horse whose form in conventional chases in recent months is stronger than Delta Work’s, and he looks like the form choice.

Magic Daze will guarantee you a run for your money in the Grand Annual, but I shall be waiting for the lucky last. Willie Mullins has ten runners here, and picking the best is no mean feat. It’s For Me or Fun Fun Fun are obvious choices, and Westport Cove could easily be a dark one.

Chosen Witness will stay forever, and both Lecky Watson and Chapeau De Soleil have a bit to prove on the track. I feel the best form comes from the Dublin Racing Festival race in which A Dream To Share was too fast for Fact To File. It’s a new day, though, and I have always felt a stayer would beat a speedster in this, so my choice is the doubles figure option Fact To File each-way.