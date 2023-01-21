Ruby Walsh: Step up in trip could really suit Chacun Pour Soi

Blue Monday started the week, and a blue weather chart has dominated it, resulting in Saturday afternoon’s feature meeting at Ascot being cancelled. It becomes the seventh meeting to be lost this week in the UK, which hasn’t hosted a jump meeting since Hereford last Monday. Chances are Haydock will follow suit later on Saturday morning, and Taunton became number eight when it was lost late on Friday afternoon.

Navan has moved its two chases to the last two races on the card on Saturday afternoon, suggesting the chase course could be problematic and more prone to frost because, at this point of the season, that track has had plenty of traffic and, therefore, less grass cover to insulate it.

Its vast hurdle track will be able to provide a racing line that hasn’t been used since October and, therefore, will have a thick cover of grass protecting the soil from the frost. The non-separation of Flat and jumping tracks in Ireland is the distinct advantage we have over the UK regarding course management, which often sees our tracks produce a superior surface.

It does raise the hackles of clock watchers because we often don’t race at the exact advertised distances in winter. Still, each participant can compete over the same course we have racing on, and we should be grateful for the effort made to move miles of rails.

Rescheduling in the UK is not as simple as in Ireland either because of the different prize money structures and rigid allocation of dates. Fairyhouse was lost here last Thursday and was immediately refixed for next Wednesday but, generally speaking, it is only a race or two rather than whole meetings that get put back on across the pond.

In 2013 and 2017, Ascot endured the same fate, and the Clarence House Chase was saved at Cheltenham seven days later, and I feel both Willie Mullins and Paul Townend will be hoping for the same this year with Energumene.

Why? To help them divide and conquer with the firepower they have in the two-mile chase division. Splitting Blue Lord and Energumene gives them a shot of winning both early 2023 Grade 1s, while keeping both horses’ Champion Chase dreams alive.

Energumene has also been trained for this race since he ran in the Hilly Way Chase in December at Cork, and his work schedule was built to his final workout on Tuesday before his intended departure for Ascot on Thursday morning.

Of course, Ascot was only cancelled at 4 pm that afternoon but, with the meeting in doubt, his departure was delayed long enough for him never to have left Carlow, unlike poor old Un De Sceaux in 2017. The latter had gotten to Ascot before it was cancelled, returned home to Carlow, and then went back to Cheltenham within the week to bag the spoils in the rearranged race. He was that solid, he should have been called Troy. I will delve more into the Clarence House next weekend.

Sunday afternoon kicks off what is always a great week for two rural but extremely traditional Irish race meetings. Sunday’s Kinloch Brea card at Thurles is followed by Thursday’s Thyestes card at Gowran Park, but they can often be the other way around yet generally close together.

Both will attract big crowds of pure racing fans defying the cold, wind and customary showers, but both cards have been supported by the type of horses they deserve to attract. With Allaho on the comeback trail, Chacun Pour Soi steps into the Kinloch Brae fold, and the step up in trip could really suit this former two-mile star.

When he arrived in Closutton, I don’t think anybody thought he was a two-mile chaser, and his Flat work suggested a trip might be required, but fences always set him alright and thus he became a two-miler.

It proved a successful venture, and since winning a beginners’ chase at Naas in March 2019, 12 of 13 starts have been at the highest level over the minimum trip. The odd one out was a victory in the Grade 2 Hilly Way Chase at Cork in December 2020. Of late, though, he has been finding things hard, and a change is required to spark another winning sequence. The thing is, though, wherever you turn in Ireland right now, you are running into big names.

Sunday that is Fakir D’oudairies, who will turn up in Thurles at his favourite distance, not having to face Allaho or the new kid on the block, Galopin Des Champs, but instead he will renew rivalry with Chacun Pour Soi.

Their only previous clash was at Leopardstown in spring 2021 at two miles, and now the 11-year-old Chacun must take on the eight-year-old Fakir at his rival’s preferred distance. Lifetime Ambition and French Dynamite are also in the line-up, and their presence will ensure this is a strongly run affair, but with only one fence in the last four furlongs at Thurles these days, stamina is a requirement.

In the opening mares chase, sponsored by Coolmore, Willie Mullins sends Dinoblue and Allegorie De Vassy to stake a claim for a right to take on Impervious at Cheltenham in the Mrs Paddy Power Chase. It opens the card, and with the feature up second, I strongly recommend you go to early mass.

Robert Murphy will probably go to mass on Saturday night and a couple of times Sunday morning looking for divine intervention to organise a few withdrawals from the Thyestes field, so his Darrens Hope gets to take her chance on Thursday. Sitting just outside the cut-off but slotted to carry only 10 stone, his stable star makes plenty of appeal for the Kilkenny feature, which has had more than its fair share of fairytale winners.