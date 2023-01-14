Ruby Walsh: Kennedy living proof that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger

The publishing of entries for the grade 1 races at the Dublin Racing Festival last Thursday brought the mid-January blues to a quick halt. Alas, there is excitement on the horizon, unfortunately not for Jack Kennedy, who will endure another spring faking a smile and pretending he is happy for the team. His heart will creak, and his mind will summersault about what could have been had he not been so unlucky again. That’s all it boils do in the end because Jack, like me, is made of lighter bone than some of his colleagues, and that’s just nature.

He can’t alter his skeleton shape or makeup; he can keep it healthy and mind it and he has long since shown, even at 23 years of age, that he has the mental fortitude to deal with bad luck and once again, he will dig deep into his iceberg-like mindset and motivate himself to return to where he was last Sunday morning before he broke his leg that afternoon. His skill and competitive nature aboard a horse are a joy to behold, but it pails behind his ability to deal with the muck life throws at people. As a parent, I often tell my girls that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, and Jack Kennedy is living proof of that old fable.

He is entitled to ask why me? Yet never does and goes about getting up to start again like somebody who never had a bad day. Life isn’t fair, and he seems to understand that like somebody way beyond his years, taking the good days and rolling with the bad while looking for the next great one. As he hobbles about at record pace on crutches, he has the same skills on as horseback, acquired from too much practice.

Davy Russel meanwhile reversed back into the open door for one more swan song.

It’s only 27 days since he pulled the plug on his riding career, and the reversal was hardly surprising nor near as hard for him to return from as the injury-plagued season he endured in 2020/2021. How long his return will last seems to depend on how long Jack will be on crutches, but one imagines it will be at least 12 weeks and take him to Aintree at a minimum. He would appear to be walking back into the role as the number one rider in one of the most significant yards in the country, and a fruitful spring could see him sign-off again at one of the major spring festivals.

He returns with two rides today at Fairyhouse, but a winning return might be too much to expect, as Blood Destiny will be strongly fancied to account for his mount Jazzy Matty in the opener, and Bodhisattva would look only to have a sporting chance in the 1.37 three-mile handicap hurdle. Jordan Gainford rides Gorden Elliott’s sole runner in the feature Dan Moore handicap chase, but 10stone 12 pounds may be beyond Davy after a Christmas with no need to mind his weight. Sam Ewing is in action for Gorden at Warwick this afternoon, and both he and Jordan must be cursing Davy for making a U-turn, but patience is a virtue, and their day will come.

Sunday’s action at Punchestown is of a slightly higher standard than today, but with the opening maiden being divided, one of the feature contests, The Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle, has been switched to the first race at 12.10. To leave it where it was would have made it the first leg of Sunday’s jackpot races, and a five-runner contest with a short-priced favourite would hardly drive interest in that particular betting event. Or perhaps they moved it to give the five novices the track before the 44 maidens race on it, but either way, it’s hardly ideal, then again in the current weather conditions, it’s great to have tracks of the size of Fairyhouse and Punchestown who can take all the rain and race.

Impaire Et Passé was mightily impressive on debut at Naas last month. The heavy underfoot conditions will help him deal with the drop in trip and could start a fruitful day for Paul Townend as he chases down the 18-winner lead Jack Kennedy has on him in the Jockey Championship. Part of the lead was attained by Jack when Paul was out himself after picking up injuries at Galway and again at Listowel, but that’s the nature of their job.

With Blood Destiny, Flame Bearer, Impaire Et Passé, Tactical Move, Bialystok and Ha D’or to ride in the next two days, one imagines he starts next week, no more than 15 back, possibly 12. Last Sunday brought Jacks season to a juddering halt, reignited Davy’s career and created short term hope for Jordan and Sam but each of those pulling boots on today won’t dare to look as far ahead as you or I because they all know you live for today as tomorrow is promised to no one.