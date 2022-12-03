Ruby Walsh: Constitution Hill some way off matching Honeysuckle's sustained brilliance

I feel sorry for Constitution Hill. All he did last Saturday was win a horse race in awe-inspiring fashion, a feat for which he has gained much respect. But, with it has come statements and comparisons that have made me blush in embarrassment for poor, young Constitution Hill.

The greatest. The fastest. Better than every other horse who looked through the starting tape for the Champion Hurdle. He would have done this to Istabraq, and that to Faugheen, steamrolled Night Nurse, and floored Hardy Eustace.

At times this week, I felt like I was listening to fictional novels. Ring, Rackard, JBM, Henry, or DJ? Who was the greatest hurler ever? In my opinion, they are just names used to make a point, which is a debate that will always start with ‘in my opinion’.

I wish all the discussion regarding horses would start the same way rather than be delivered as fact, backed by facts created by opinion rather than actual evidence.

There are no facts because all horses can be is the best of their generation, proven by one beating the other in a race, creating actual proof. Players on a team provide a different debate because, even now, how does anyone prove Messi is better than Ronaldo, other than with opinion, using data and stats to make it informed? But is it copper-fastened proof?

Athletes, purely through the records of times in athletic arenas, can be measured, but they stand alone in the definition of the fastest in any division of the sport. They, too, create a debate with the word ‘greatest.’ Is it Usain Bolt, Michael Johnson, David Rudisha, or Jesse Owens?

As they have the absolute honour of actually being the fastest in a division, they are treated as such, and greatness is rarely debated but accepted for the brilliance of difference.

Opinion is healthy, and debates are welcomed. It is even better if an answer can’t be found on Google, as it makes the conversation last longer, but should one opinion be rammed down someone else’s neck just because it is a belief?

I suppose that's just human nature, but tomorrow afternoon I really do hope Honeysuckle extends her unbeaten career to 17 wins. For me, her greatness has been defined by her longevity as well as her achievements.

In all likelihood, tomorrow the debate will start as to whether she can beat Constitution Hill, even though he is only four from four under rules and one behind her in that he was beaten in a point at Tipperary, whereas she won at Dromahane. Even after all she has done, it won’t be ‘can he beat her?’ This will be her fifth and final season in training, and she has gone through each season racing and winning four times. Her last 11 wins have been in open Grade One company, and 10 have been against the males.

Three Hatton’s Graces, three Irish Champions at Leopardstown, two Paddy Power Champion Hurdles at Punchestown and the two that stand out: A pair of Champion Hurdles in Cheltenham. Add a Mares’ Hurdle, in which she beat Benie Des Dieux, in the Cotswolds, and a Mares’ Champion Novice here at Fairyhouse, and you have a CV that is the stuff of dreams in horse racing.

Yet Sunday she starts on the road to proving her greatness to many, and some will only believe it if she beats Constitution Hill next March. In my opinion, she is a great, and I hope he is the heir because every sport needs a superstar. But, for him to be a great, it won’t come from just beating her, it will be attained when his CV takes as long to write as hers and can’t be fitted on the back of a stamp.

The Hatton’s Grace is only one of many fascinating contests over the weekend. Facile Vega struts onto the track on Saturday at Fairyhouse for a low-key start to a career over hurdles that promises so much.

That said, most neutral racing eyes will be on the UK and split between Aintree and Sandown. The big clashes start at 1.30pm when Ahoy Senor takes on Chantry House and Noble Yeats. I have a sneaking feeling the last named, last year’s Grand National hero, could be more than a top handicapper.

Fifteen minutes later, in Esher, Jonbon will tackle the famous Sandown Park chase course and should be able to account for Boothill. At 2.05pm, the Becher Chase gets underway, and even though Willie Mullins will be doubly represented, it’s just a race to enjoy for the thrills Aintree gives.

The main course comes at 2.55pm when Shishkin, Edwardstone, Greaneteen, and three more will depart for the dash that is the Tingle Creek. Willie sends Gentleman De Mee, and the track will suit, but if the real Shishkin, the one who beat Energumene last season at Ascot, turns up then there will be only one winner.

The supporting card to Hatton’s Grace on Sunday is as deep as ever, if not deeper. Zarak The Brave was mighty impressive here three weeks ago, but Sunday's opposition is different from what he faced that day, and his stablemates Lossiemouth and Risk Belle will make him go, let alone impressive Navan winner Comfort Zone.

The Juvenile at 12.25pm sets the tone with JP McManus and Willie Mullins throwing numerous big darts at the board, looking for an early bullseye.

The Royal Bond will see Champ Kiely take on Marine National and Irish Point, as well as his own stablemate, Hercule De Seuil. I must admit to having a soft spot for Champ Kiely, who has speed and stamina.

Numerically, Willie Mullins dominates the Drinmore field, having five of the 11 runners, but that is unlikely to guarantee him the winner because the opposition appears to have better form. Gaillard Du Mesnil would be my pick of his quintet, but Banbridge is my idea of the winner. His jumping was perfect last month at Cheltenham, and he can repel Three Stripe Life.

It truly is a super Sunday, and if you fancy a dabble, then The Dabbler at 12.55pm should not be overlooked. I wouldn't disappear before the last either, where Chapeau De Soleil could be worth waiting for.