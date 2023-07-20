Eoin Cadogan: Spiky Kilkenny won't make the same mistake again

All warfare is based on deception. Hence, when able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must seem inactive; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near.

Sun Tzu - The Art of War





The 2023 All-Ireland final has arrived with the same foes in the shape of All Ireland holders Limerick matching up against Kilkenny. If you had asked me earlier in the year for the two finalists, I wouldn’t have picked Kilkenny. Silly me!

Based on last year's performances and this year's Munster campaign I felt Clare were best suited if they could evolve further. They seemed able to match Limerick's ferocity for work but they were outdone by the Cats. Should we even be surprised?

When previewing this year's Championship contenders back in January, I wrote here: “While there can be no doubt as to Brian Cody’s greatness I can imagine the current Kilkenny crop of players are looking to prove that it was also their drive, passion and hunger to win that was integral to Kilkenny's previous hurling success. Something tells me very little will change. The Black and Amber will do what they always do when it matters most.”

There’s a spikiness about Kilkenny this year. Throughout the provincial championship, the ‘Munster is better than Leinster’ chatter seemed to grind a few gears, pushed a few buttons. You heard Eoin Cody reference it in his speech accepting the Bob O’Keeffe Cup. "Hearing all week that there's no hurling in Leinster, I'll tell you, there's plenty of hurling in Leinster."

Same after beating Clare in the semi-final. Accepting his man of the match award Cody fired out: “We're a good team. We are where we deserve to be at the end of the day.” In an era of 'trust the process';, it’s refreshing to see the chip-on-the-shoulder attitude can still ignite a fire inside players. You can fall into the trap of believing the process or the system will win it for you, but fundamentally it comes down to a willingness to work hard and show no sign of giving up even when the war might seem like it’s over.

That’s what the process is to me. A desire, a willingness and a belief that you’re in the fight right till the end. Time and time again Kilkenny have shown their resolve. This year's Leinster final. Game over and dying seconds, Cillian Buckley snatches a goal to win it. 2021 All-Ireland semi-final against Cork, game over and up pops Adrian Mullen to take it to extra-time.

Kilkenny often get referred to as traditionalist. I did have a smile to myself when I saw Adrian Mullen run out for the semi-final wearing pink boots. I’d imagine that might not have happened under Cody’s watch. But in other ways it was a sign that things have changed but we still are who we are.

Talking of boots I remember rocking into Cork training one night with a beautiful new pair of white boots and a few others like me. Kieran Kingston wasn’t long reminding me you can wear your white boots when you have an All-Ireland medal in your ass pocket. I refrained from using the F word… Football!

When it comes to Limerick I’ve run out of plaudits to give this team. Pundits, players and managers often refer to teams finding a way to win and Limerick have done just that time and again. This year more so than ever, they seemed on the ropes at different stages. Similar to Kilkenny there is no giving up within this group. They really are a product of their training under Paul Kinnerk. Teams have come with sweepers, conceding puckouts, with one inside, two inside and sometimes nobody inside the 45 in an effort to squeeze and congest between the 2 45s. Inevitably they assess, adapt and overcome.

Of course Kinnerk and Kiely are making changes, but it’s also the players' game intelligence that has evolved and led to them becoming masters of playing in any position that needs filling. A perfect example was Kyle Hayes’ thundering run from wing back towards the Galway goal, finishing up with a score on the 14-yard line. Next puckout, who is playing wing back? Séamus Flanagan. It’s not a case of 'what’s my specific role?'. It’s a case of everyone knowing each role within the team and that’s showcased by the cohesion, understanding and movement when a Limerick man is in possession.

When regaining possession, it’s hunt, hunt hard, and hunt in packs. It’s easy to make a throwaway comment about resources, what players have available to them, but regardless of your environment you must put in the mental, physical, technical and tactical work so you can cope with chaos on the big stage.

I wandered down to Páirc Uí Chaoimh this year to the league final, Again, it was Kilkenny and Limerick contesting silverware. Kilkenny were blown away. Limerick created confusion with attacks from everywhere, epitomised by Barry Nash popping up from corner back with 1-1 from play. A lot of this was down to Kilkenny allowing Limerick receive short puckouts to their full-back line hoping that the middle third would be so congested that they would have safety in numbers to turn over the ball.

Working the ball over 20/30 meters is Limerick's bread and butter. Others try to mimic this, but it’s Limerick's skill execution that makes them better than the rest. Ball to hand allows for fast transitions out of the chaos. On Sunday. I can’t see Kilkenny going with a similar tactic. It’s not in their DNA to concede. They want a battle. They want to go at it. There’s an honesty in doing so but you can’t be naive.

Aaron Gillane is in Hurler of the Year form. His aerial prowess was again highlighted against Galway when marked by an outstanding full-back in the shape of Dáithí Burke. What everyone sees is the catch, but what Gillane does brilliantly is he’s constantly showing for the ball. If he doesn’t get the ball on the first run he sticks the brakes on and wheels around the back of you, making run two, if not run three. As a full-back, you can never let your man in behind you. Gillane creates that separation and by the time you turn the net is rattling. Huw Lawlor will probably be tasked with picking him up. Putting the paw up to catch it with someone like Gillane will lead to only one outcome.

On the other side, Eoin Cody has been leading the charge all year. He seems to have added more power and pace to his game. The match-up here will be interesting. Both Mike Casey and Dan Morrissey have the physical strength to match Cody but for some reason I think Morrissey is a better fit. If I’ve been complimentary to Gillane then it’s impossible not to mention TJ Reid. He comes with the same aerial ability but with a little bit more cuteness. There’s no shit with TJ, he wants to play ball. You can tell he loves the game. He loves Kilkenny. At 35 years of age to see him back on his own 21 winning ball against Clare tells you he’s not sticking around just for his own glory. He’s there for the team.

If you want a dark horse to cause Limerick trouble, it’s Walter Walsh. He brings huge aerial ball-winning ability and is deceptively quick. We saw first-hand how Galway wilted in that second half against Limerick when they couldn’t win primary possession in their half-forward line.

We can go through all the scenarios and what-ifs but one thing is guaranteed — both teams will come for war with John Keenan tasked with keeping chaos from spilling over. Usually, referees are spoken about after a game for merits or mistakes. This year I was lucky enough to be pitchside and behind the goals covering some of the games. I got to speak with referees, linesmen and umpires before and after matches. When you’re a player you nearly felt they were against you, especially as a defender. Referees are human. They are looking to do the right thing as they see it. Sometimes, like players, they make mistakes. I have no doubt John will add to the spectacle.

For some, Kilkenny seemed far away from being contenders while Limerick were in plain sight to retain the Liam MacCarthy Cup. When it comes to the war, Kilkenny are never far away and we can guarantee they will let Limerick know they are nearby for every minute of this game. On Sunday, both sets of players will live on the edge. Everything is on the line in a final.