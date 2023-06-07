Paul Rouse: More important than medals, Teddy McCarthy had a truly unique spirit in how he played

Nobody wrote quite like Natalia Ginzburg. She was born in Sicily in 1916 and, as well as being a great writer, she was a political activist who ended up being elected to the Italian parliament in the 1980s.

Daunt Books put out a new collection of her work a few years ago. It is a beautiful book called The Little Virtues. The stories run from Second World War through to Ginzburg’s time in the 1960s in London.

The first story in the collection is the best of the lot. ‘Winter in the Abruzzi’ is set in 1944, when Natalia and her husband are exiled from Rome (where they lived normally) and are living in what is now known as Abruzzo, a rugged rural area of Italy that pushes out onto the Adriatic Sea.

Along with their kids, they slowly get used to the area, to its people but there was also an overwhelming homesickness for the world they had left behind. They had loved their lives in Rome and they missed it with a regret that soured towards hatred.

Their exile from Rome was related to their anti-fascism. And in that exile they spoke and dreamed always of the day when they would be free to return, when war would be over, when there would be no fascism.

It never happened. Natalia’s husband was arrested. And died a cruel and solitary death in the prison of Regina Coeli. Instead of being able to realise their dreams, the opposite happened: the loss of their world brought immense, inescapable anguish.

In writing this story, Natalia Ginzburg remembered the time when she “believed in a simple and happy future, rich with hopes that were fulfilled, with experiences and plans that were shared.”

It turns out – and she realises this – that the time when she was able to hope and dream was “the best time of my life, and only now that it has gone from me forever – only now do I realise it”.

There is a deep melancholy that runs through this book. It is about the passage of time, about how that passage should be understood and about the idea of happiness.

Most of all, it is a reminder that it is not mere achievements that should define someone’s life – for themselves or for others. Rather it is in the approach to living and the manner in which they went on through things.

Christy O’Connor captured this perfectly in the Irish Examiner this week when writing about Teddy McCarthy. He rightly noted that Teddy McCarthy stood alone and unique as the only man to win All-Ireland medals in hurling and football in the same year.

This was just the crowning glory of a medal haul that included four All-Ireland senior medals in total (two each in football and hurling), nine Munster titles (six in football and three in hurling). He also was named Footballer of the Year in 1989.

As O’Connor wrote, McCarthy had “made his name at winning All-Irelands”. But he then moved on to write about something more profound: “McCarthy’s status as one of the greatest high fielders in both codes, especially in hurling, will forever endure and remain indelibly linked to his legacy.”

It is this – more than any medal – which means most to a lot of people from outside Cork when they think of Teddy McCarthy. He had a truly unique spirit in how he played. Tánaiste Micheál Martin captured the essence of this when he said simply: "He thrilled all with his soaring leaps into the sky.”

There was immense skill in Teddy McCarthy’s fielding, in its timing, its execution and its frequency. But it is a matter of much more than skill – it is also rooted in spirit. He jumped with a dash and a style that was utterly compelling. It is not too much to say that it was awesome.

And this – again – is where there are other things more important than medals. The greatest sports people are often defined by how they make you feel. They have to have something that is unique unto themselves.

And this was the way it was with Teddy McCarthy. He had style and courage and flair and dash. We can understand that these things are deeply subjective to people.

But one gauge is whether you wish to be able to imitate a player. It is a simple fact that in the late 1980s and early 1990s, children all across Ireland dreamed of jumping for a ball like Teddy McCarthy. They were in fields and gardens and yards commentating on themselves soaring in the air, imagining that they were him.

And there were many adults who themselves wished that they could do what he could do.

When you strip it down to its essence, that is something that transcends county loyalties or the passage of time. When you look at photos or at footage, it is the majesty of his fielding (and the mentality that underpinned it) that carries the greatest resonance.

Sport is a measure of dreams – dreams fulfilled and dreams dashed; you may not live them out yourself, but you can see them lived out by others and imagine how that feels.

The medals matter, the record matters, the ink on the page that sets down his achievements matters, but, as Christy O’Connor put it, Teddy McCarthy “did it in such a way that people will always remember him.”

Paul Rouse is professor of history at University College Dublin