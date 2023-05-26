Eoin Cadogan: Cork must channel hurt and get the balance right

"For those of us climbing to the top of the food chain, there can be no mercy. There is but one rule: Hunt or be hunted"

- Frank Underwood, House of Cards

After another pair of rip-roaring Munster Hurling Championship games, we now wait to see who crashes out.

Clare's evolution under Brian Lohan continues and they sit waiting patiently while the rest try to keep their heads above water. Only a disjointed-looking Waterford know their fate.

There are similarities to 2019 when Cork faced Waterford in our last group game with Waterford already condemned. There were whispers the Waterford lads had already their flights booked and bags packed for the States. We won by 13 points.

Davy Fitz has been adamant they are all on this journey together but the only way to prove that is with a performance against Tipperary on Sunday. When the shit is hitting the fan sometimes players nod and agree knowing the end is in sight, just going with the flow. But as Roy Keane once put it, “the only thing that goes with the flow is dead ducks".

After starting so promisingly against Limerick, it seems Waterford have suffered a total systems failure when it comes to a set-up and game plan. Play your best players in their best positions. Clarity gives players purpose. Purpose gives you belief. Confusion causes uncertainty.

Waterford have outstanding hurlers sprinkled across the team, many who lead the charge for their clubs. I hope in the last two weeks those leaders have stood up and said enough of the over-complication. Set us up and we will take it from here.

Maybe the reacquaintance with Liam Cahill, after his Waterford tenure finished abruptly, will ignite that spark that has been missing. A bit of a point to prove maybe? If not, uncertainty will llnger throughout the summer and winter months.

But all roads this weekend lead to the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick for what a do-or-die match for both counties. It is strange to include the All-Ireland champions in that equation.

We have become so accustomed to Limerick finding their flow, being structured and process-driven when it comes to finding a way to win. But… something isn’t right. Uncharacteristically, they have struggled to find that seamless flow where passes string together with cohesion and understanding.

When a team have dominated as long as Limerick have, others eventually catch up slowly but surely, both physically and tactically. Tipperary and Clare have matched Limerick on both fronts at stages. Are Cork far enough on their journey to do the same?

I’ve been put to the sword by Limerick as a player and as a supporter on the biggest stage. I have nothing but admiration for what they have achieved as a group and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t envious. Cork performances this year are showing real character, belief and a willingness to go right to the bell. Supporters recognise and appreciate those attributes and rightly so.

Now there needs to be even more from Cork, if they want to put their hands ups and say, “Hey we are a different team now!” Hurt is an incredible thing. There are a lot of players in that changing room who have been held at the mercy of this Limerick team in Croke Park, the Gaelic Grounds and in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Hurt doesn’t need to be channelled through anger or aggression. It can be channelled through ferocity, work ethic and an unwillingness not to give up on anything. When you have that insatiable desire, anything is possible.

With desire must also come tactical smarts. Limerick don’t pull too many rabbits from the hat. They have a core group and can fill and replace players in each role. Right now, you’d expect Morrissey, Lynch and Hegarty in the half-forward line with inside forwards Flanagan, Gillane and O Neill, Casey or Mulcahy playing that floating 15 role.

The one surprise Cork should plan for is Kyle Hayes moving back into the half-forward line to reignite a spark and cause consternation with power and pace.

Cork will have to get their match-ups right. Damien Cahalane is suited to picking up Flanagan with Niall O'Leary picking Gillane and Sean O'Donoghue going with the floater. In 2019, when Cork turned over Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds, Rob Downey got the nod to pick Hegarty. Rob, who I am a big fan of, brings that Glen Rovers swagger and belief.

Now he needs to show it more than ever. Ciarán Joyce has the task of Lynch but will need to push hard on him. If you let Lynch find his flow, he won’t necessarily kill you on the scoreboard but those killer passes that create goals can suck the life out of teams. We saw that first-hand in the 2021 All-Ireland final.

Tom Morrisey has been holding Limerick together. His link play, aerial ability and contributions from scores and getting frees have gone unnoticed by some. With neither Hegarty or Lynch lighting it up (Yet) the task of picking up Morrisey might fall to the experience of Ger Millerick.

There have been improvements this year, but Cork still need to perfect the balance between that long fast ball to the inside forwards and playing through the lines. It’s clear the current management felt the Cork public's frustration in 2022 with 'tippy tappy hurling', with balls moving laterally rather than towards the danger zone.

The Cork half-backs, in particular, will have to get their heads up and hit the half-forwards and midfielders to create those scoring opportunities from distance and to keep Limerick guessing. Long ball time and again will play right into Limerick's hands and will allow those attacks from deep to hurt you.

Christy O'Connor highlighted a similar point from the Cork-Clare game.

Clare's Shane O'Donnell with Robert Downey of Cork. Pic: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Of 33 balls delivered into the inside Cork forwards, they won only nine. Same warning to Patrick Collins. Long puckouts with Hegarty and Morrisey sitting under the breaks will bring the same result. Variety and risk is needed, with some of those inch-perfect passes to the half-backs to keep Limerick honest.

Tommy O’Connell might have played a lot of his hurling this year as a half back but he’s a perfect match-up to go toe to toe with Darragh O’Donovan. Brian Roche has earned the right to pit himself against Limerick's powerhouse Will O’Donoghue.

Up top, Cork's options are endless but whenever you play Limerick you need to get the balance right between having dogs who thrive on working hard and finishers. Tipperary are a perfect example. In Cork, we’re guilty sometimes of recycling the old cliche that “we have fierce speed and skill”. But unfortunately, that speed is often employed racing away from goal trying to get on ball. To use speed effectively you need space. Space moving towards goal.

Tipp found space by bringing their two fastest players, Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris, out to the half line and then going at Limerick. Cork have players with that type of pace in Fitzgibbon, Cahalane, Lehane, Barrett and Kingston (who must, in my eyes, start).

Luke Meade can help tilt the balance between finishers and dogs. Without any fuss, he tracks runs, wins dirty ball off breaks and links the play perfectly from defence to attack. He’s a must when it comes to picking your six forwards. Declan Dalton's work rate and physicality has improved again this year and he brings a different dimension.

Hoggy can still swivel on a sixpence and retains that rapid acceleration. Leaving him on the edge of the square will keep Dan Morrissey honest. Seamus Harnedy’s aerial ability is perfect in behind Declan Hannon on the 45. As a centre back, you'll need eyes in the back of your head.

Have I forgotten about Limerick? Absolutely not. Their core group of players have set the standards and expectations for others to follow with what they have achieved throughout the last six years. But with success comes a target on your back and on Sunday Cork have the chance to put to bed many years of coming up short. Right now Limerick still sit top of the food chain. Will they still be there come Sunday afternoon?