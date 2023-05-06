Eoin Cadogan: Marrying their hurling to consistent work now the Cork challenge

“Half effort does not produce half results. It produces no results. Work, continuous work and hard work is the only way to accomplish results that last.”

John Soforic

Last Saturday night in the Gaelic Grounds I had the pleasure of being in the company of Kilkenny great Tommy Walsh. We both made the rookie mistake of parking our cars in the Dunnes Stores car park close to the grounds which was at a complete standstill when we returned to our cars. With no movement, and hunger getting to me, I texted Tommy. “Chips?” To which he responded, “Seriously?” It was like we were back in our hurling days and I was testing his resilience in making the right choice. Neither man wanting to have an edge over the other. We met and strolled on in pursuit of a late-night takeaway while making sure the establishment of choice wasn’t jammed with Clare or Limerick supporters.

Whilst tucking into our pizzas, a gentleman introduced himself to Tommy. It was Clare’s fullback Conor Cleary’s father. He didn’t say much but I could tell how happy he was with the win. Not just happy but proud. Seven days earlier, after been beaten by Tipperary, emotions were so different. Parents and family members go through a rough time when you’re playing. Unfortunately, there are more bad days than good in the pursuit of success, but you can be sure to have them by your side and pucking every ball with you. They live for those good days as much as players do.

Clare and Limerick had everything. It took on a life of its own. Clare supporters tasted blood going down the final stretch and let that raw emotion out when Colm Lyons blew the final whistle. A word for Colm Lyons. If you’re reading about referees it’s rarely positive but I thought he contributed massively to a game which had severe physicality, intensity and tackles.

If Clare got that shot of confidence, Cork weren’t far behind them last Sunday. I was worried for Cork going in against Waterford. There were a lot of players who hadn’t played much together and with minimum game time. In Munster Championship or All-Ireland series games, reactions and split-second decisions are based on understanding a look or making eye contact as you scan for options. That’s where playing and training together comes into play, particularly defensively. I saw Ciarán Joyce the last day bombing back to goal to narrow off the direct line to goal while pointing back towards his man to be picked up by the wing back Rob Downey. An understanding. A look.

Pat Ryan rightly said post-game that his Cork team couldn’t be accused of not working hard. And he’s right. There’s a better balance to the overall team at the moment. It’s just a case of marrying the hurling with that level of work ethic required to be at the top table.

Whatever about the challenge Waterford posed, Cork went about their business right and were clinical. Forget the scoreboard. They were clinical in the tackle, in their intensity and their set-up. The challenge now is backing up that performance. Ray Boyne, the former Performance Analyst with the Dublin footballers and Tipp hurlers, tweeted that Clare hit 113 hooks, blocks, and tackles while Limerick hit 102. The standards and expectations of teams are still rising and if you don’t match the silky skills with the drive for work rate – a short summer will be the result.

Tipperary are coming into this weekend’s game having scored 19 goals between the league and their first championship game. Liam Cahill is a go-for-the-jugular type of guy, you can tell. And his team reflect that in how they’re constantly looking for that extra pass to create goals.

I expect Niall O'Leary to pick up goal-getter Jake Morris. He negated Dessie Hutchinson's threat and looks back to his confident self. At the opposite end, Cathal Barrett will renew his closeness with Patrick Horgan with Mickey Breen picking up Seamie Harnedy.

I think Cork will go after Tipp's half-back line. While excellent hurlers there are still question marks about their gears - especially when their line is broken by direct runners. Cork have those runners in the shape of Fitzgibbon, Barrett, Dalton and Robbie O'Flynn.

Cork coughed up their own few goal chances to Waterford only for Patrick Collins to be on his toes. Expect both Collins and Hogan to have a busy Saturday evening in the Páirc with plenty of goal chances coming.

Against Clare, Tipperary caused huge confusion on their own puckout and got success off it. Like in the league semi-final against Limerick, midfielders and half-forwards attempted to run laterally as an option before cutting back towards the central pockets of space to receive the ball. This drags the opposition half backs out of position and creates that space Morris and Forde crave. Gearóid O Connor's aerial ability and athleticism give Tipp that long ball option both statically or into space. Robert Downey should be a good match-up here.

Saturday night still holds plenty of uncertainties about how good both teams are. Cahill’s teams are renowned for being hard workers while Cork have been described as “real traditionalist and exceptionally quick hurlers”.

There's an opportunity here to change that narrative come Saturday night for this new bunch of Rebels. Half effort will produce no result.