Eoin Cadogan: Tipperary embodied everything Liam Cahill wants

That championship spark has returned, after a lacklustre league campaign. Some teams last weekend had the luxury of trying new ideas, introducing new players at different stages of their hurling journey. Some managers lay awake in their beds Friday night. Hoping, rather than knowing, they could deliver that Championship performance.

I arrived at Salthill on Saturday evening, struggling at first to find the stadium with it being my first time not travelling in a team bus. The writing seemed on the wall for Wexford, after a torrid league showing and lacking a full complement of players due to injury. However, they started brightly showing real intent across the initial 35 minutes. The teams entered the tunnel at half-time all square and fired up. Wexford most definitely the happier. But on reflection and having watched back the game it was more of a case of Galway ringrust. They allowed two soft goals in that first half and gave Wexford belief and oxygen.

That belief was quickly extinguished by a more structured and hard-hitting Galway after the break. The dirty diesel was gone, and they were finding their flow.

While all six starting forwards scored from play, it was their workrate and tackling that contributed to more shooting opportunities. Thirteen scores coming from turnovers tells its own story. More tackles up top equals more scoring opportunities.

Evan Niland led the charge from the start. Niland doesn’t have a physique or build to match some of his comrades, but his evasive play when he drifted out from the full-forward line made him hard to tie down. More importantly for Henry Shefflin and his management team, everyone came through unscathed. This week’s game against his home county will be a battle of attrition, when a more traditional Kilkenny welcome Galway to Nowlan Park. Handshakes aplenty no doubt.

For Wexford, outside of an early show of determination and workrate it was more of the same. Playing the same style and getting a similar result. Lee Chin and Damien Reck were naturally a massive loss, and Wexford just can’t afford to be without anyone.

I stood in behind the goal last Saturday and watched the efforts of Matthew O’Hanlon and Liam Ryan, two excellent defenders in my mind. At this stage would Wexford be better off in taking a gamble and removing D O’Keefe from his sweeper/defensive role and place the trust in their remaining defenders? Teams are all playing with deep-lying wing forwards, this could surely allow Wexford half-backs to hold their shape and protect their full-back line. Easier said than done when you are under pressure, but doing the same thing usually merits the same results.

***

The Munster Championship has arrived, and for Tipperary they can take a well-earned weekend off to recharge the bodies to be primed for Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Their performance against Clare embodied everything that Liam Cahill and Mickey Bevans asks of their team. High energy, work rate and confusion.

The confusion started on the matchday programme not to mind on-field. From puckouts, everyone was in sync, everyone knew where the next move was. Support was coming in all forms. Off the shoulder, out the back of those ruck balls and off breaking ball. Cahill has got the blend right. Hands up, I was unsure if Tipperary could marry the type of gameplan and work ethic Cahill demands of his players, but they have and they will only improve.

Those under-20 and under-21 All-Ireland winners will be bright-eyed and keen to impress over the next two weeks and that builds the competition in your squad. The mainstays Noel McGrath, Cathal Barrett and Jason Forde all led the charge while Jake Morris brought that league form to the big day. I’d imagine there were no claps on the back from Liam Cahill, rather a case of 'job done, and I need more'.

'Oh, and by the way, I have the squad to pick from.'

Clare will be hugely disappointed with their first day out. I’ve always known Cusack Park as a fortress to play in, but the game petered out after Jason Forde converted from the penalty spot. In both halves I stood at the corner flag and watched for standouts patterns.

1) In the first half, Clare repeatedly dropped balls short from long efforts, and Tipperary repeatedly capitalised.

2) Aimless shot selection with some of the best forwards trying to break free showing for the ball.

3) In the second half Clare’s full back line were left too isolated. No matter who was in there, you could do very little to stem the flow of scores outside of trying to tuck in as a wing back. A slightly sitting six was nowhere to be seen. Basics.

I had hoped Brian Lohan would leave Aidan McCarthy on frees, instead of handing back that duty to Tony Kelly and he did just that. That to me was a big vote of confidence in McCarthy and he delivered both from play and from frees.

The big concern for Brian Lohan will be in how his big three (Tony Kelly, Peter Duggan, and Shane O’Donnell) underperformed with only one score coming from Kelly. Now Cathal Barrett did an excellent man-marking job, but so did Kilkenny's Mickey Butler in last years All-Ireland semi. The trend of Kelly being tagged by an opponent everywhere he goes, and Clare not performing, has now emerged in their last two Championship appearances.

The positive for Clare is that this was a mistake ridden game, with three of Tipps’ goals coming from basic errors that can be eradicated. Silly stuff. Combine that with 15 wides, it will make for grim viewing at the video analysis session.

Another positive is that Tony Kelly always plays well against Limerick. Why? Because Limerick won’t follow Tony everywhere the same way Tipp did. Sure, they’ll hand him over to a midfielder or a half back to pick up during general play. However, Limerick will keep their shape and won’t sacrifice that for anyone. Not even TK.

The journey has started. Some are happier than others. With the clock ticking fast to the games this weekend, there is no avoidance or hiding. Face issues head on, adjust and go again.