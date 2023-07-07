In a world teeming with off-white bedrooms, greige kitchens and minimalist interiors, Elaine Verdon is a colour advocate. "There's nothing wrong with neutrals," she says. "But why not bring in a little warmth, texture and contrast? Colour has the power to transform a space and our moods. That's what excites me."

As an interior designer and founder of Dublin-based design studio Leo and Cici, Elaine is a proponent of exploring the full spectrum of self-expression through living spaces. Scrolling through her Instagram feed is a visual delight; a Wizard of Oz-green bathroom in wallpaper and tile, sumptuously upholstered armchairs in rich patterned prints, a children's bedroom adorned in rainbow motifs with powder pink blinds. Her style is a masterclass in technicolour sophistication.

The hallway before Elaine redecorated was in need of some TLC before she reached for Dulux Heritage paints.

Since founding her design company, named lovingly after her maternal grandparents, in 2018, Elaine has been helping residential and commercial property owners identify their aesthetic grooves. “To approach a space, you need to understand the person who lives in it. By uncovering little nuggets of insight, family photos or a favourite artwork, for instance, you find out how they want to feel in a space. It's like putting a puzzle together."

It's an approach she's applied to a personal project, too. "My husband Simon is from Roscommon," Elaine explains. "In the early 2000s his aunt Mary built a bungalow five minutes from the family farm. She sadly passed away in 2017, and to our great surprise, she left us her home."

To create a space that reflects Aunt Mary and us has been the goal. Now when we open the front door, we feel it.

The property has become a respite for the family of three and a place she says her son Arthur, aged 5, has a special bond with. "He calls it the red house because of its russet front door and garage,” she laughs. “The front door had been installed by Mary. The bungalow has become our weekend retreat and a gorgeous place for us to hang out in. It’s a haven of cosiness and privacy and nothing but green fields and trees when you look outside."

The hallway will be more in use now with the transformation using Dulux Heritage Brushed Gold in Velvet Matt on Walls and Dulux Heritage Eggshell on Skirting and Dulux Heritage Florentine Red in Eggshell on doors and surrounds.

Elaine wanted to retain the emotional connection the family has to their Roscommon abode, while also staying true to her own love of strong hues. "Everything I've added to the house has been sympathetic to Mary," Elaine shares. "She loved red and adored flowers, so I've tried to bring those elements into the house. While there are photos of her in the kitchen and sitting room, I wanted her to be in the space in a decorative way."

An area that had remained untouched, however, was the entrance hall. "In the country, everyone uses the backdoor as an entry, which, growing up in a city, is something I had never experienced before," she laughs. "It means that we haven't used the hallway. It’s been the last space to get overhauled.”

Pictures of flowers Elaine picked and pressed herself last summer adorn the walls in the new hallway.

It’s also a tricky enough layout, typical of its vintage. North facing and quite dark, with just a little light coming through a handful of skylights and the side panels on the front door it is t-shaped, with a large section internal with many doors opening off it. “For me, it needed to become a space that felt warm and inviting, one that welcome guests when they first arrive – on the rare occasions that they would enter through the front door."

All in all, save the new composite front door Mary had installed to keep out the draughts, the space was a little flat, and not in keeping with her reimaging of the other rooms. She opted for a very brave colour combination. "Paint is the single most transformative and cost-effective tool when decorating, she explains. “I've used the Dulux Heritage range for Leo and Cici projects, and I love its timeless luxury palette, the quality of the finish, and the fact that each colour is steeped in research and inspired by history. Classics with a modern twist you can choose between chalky tones or statement shades.”

Elaine’s bold use of colour also comes through in the accessories throughout the hallway.

The space had an engineered floor with lots of natural timber in evidence on its many four-panel doors and skirting. It was also modest in size and scale. No soaring period ceiling heights to play with here. And how could you make that number of doors look visually interesting?

By turning the colour up to 11, she explains. "I decided on Brushed Goldtarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">, a soft antique yellow, for the walls, ceilings and skirting boards to give an almost sunshine-filled colour drench to the space. This was offset with the use of an intense Florentine Red on the woodwork as our nod to Mary. She would have loved it."

Elaine is thrilled with the results and can’t wait to invite family and friends in through the front door.

When painting with the primary colour red a perfect pigment-rich finish was achieved on all doors. "It's so vibrant and so us," Elaine beams.

A dado rail was also added, a nifty design hack for those living in similar-style homes. Not only does it protect paintwork, but it also provides a point of interest in long stretches of wall space. It too was drenched in Brushed Gold.

Lots of little touches bring the hallway to life, including a painting of one of Elaine’s heroes, Iris Apfel.

Designed using rich pigments the Dulux Heritage range is grouped into tones that contrast or complement each other to help you make choices that will work harmoniously together.

Designed using rich pigments the Dulux Heritage range is grouped into tones that contrast or complement each other to help you make choices that will work harmoniously together.

Playing with colour is something Elaine loves to do.

Once the paint transformation was completed, the space still needed dressing to integrate it into the overall look of the house. An oversize lamp now wears a jazz-age fringed shade, a House of Hackney design by Dubliner Frieda Gormley. Underfoot the practical engineered floor has been covered in punchily patterned runners, sourced from Cork-based Rugs.ie. A bench has been repainted in Dulux Heritage's Country Sky, a soft blue that Elaine fell in love with and that she has also used in her kitchen. Artworks and family photos adorn the inner walls and an antique mirror helps reflect light into the outer hall.

Lots of small touches bring the space together.

Lighting is also key. Judiciously chosen pendants from Pieces.ie create pattern play on the ceilings and amp up the house’s cottage core credentials. “These add warmth, especially in the winter and evening time. It’s the visualisation of the cosy, warm feeling we experience when we stay here."

For Elaine and Simon, the hallway's redesign is their love language - a personal commitment to this special place. "We consider ourselves the custodians and gatekeepers of Mary's home," Elaine says. "To create a space that reflects her and us has been the goal. Now when we open the front door, we feel it."

