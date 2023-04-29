The 16th of May is a red-letter day for Cork home-owners determined to future-proof their homes with deep retrofit energy improvements in a single bound.

Cork company, EnviroBead, trusted for 25 years for their contracting, distribution and installation of premium insulation materials, are officially launching their participation in the One Stop Shop (OSS) energy upgrade service for the Cork area. Taking place at The Clayton Hotel, Silver Springs from 6pm-8pm on the 16th of May, this is an unmissable, highly focused and free event, exploring sustainable energy efficiency improvements for the home, with a stunning reward for early registration.

Your free Home Energy Assessment will teach you all you need to know to escape your chilly home and climb up the BER ladder.

The first 150 people to register online and then attend the EnviroBead OSS launch can sign up for a complimentary, comprehensive Home Energy Assessment (HEA), to the value of €850 each. Yes, you read that right! The HEA, which is a requirement of the OSS scheme, includes not only the expected BER assessment, but a highly desirable Heat-Pump Technical Assessment, plus detailed, forensic information on the energy performance of the home. Crucially, the HEA sums up its report with an indication of real costings, signalling the way to the most impactful energy improvements for your individual home, many of which are grant aided through the SEAI.

Wondering how to escape your chilly home, and climb up the BER ladder? This HEA organised with a skilled technical surveyor by EnviroBead, is the document to point you in the right direction and is yours to keep and use however you see fit — either taking up any OSS service or installing single measures which are also supported with individual SEAI grants. Discover comprehensive options to move you forward on your sustainability journey — providing multiple routes to that snug BER of B2 or beyond.

Going with EnviroBead OSS as the contractor for your home improvements can hugely expedite the grant-aided process, with minimal disruption to your schedule.

Together with the promise of a valuable HEA for early registration — this is the perfect occasion to find out how you as a homeowner can join Ireland’s energy revolution in an expertly managed and streamlined process that you can afford. With decades of experience in the energy efficiency industry, and working alongside the SEAI, it’s little wonder that EnviroBead participated in the original Deep Retrofit Pilot for the National Retrofit Program in 2017, now re-packaged nationwide as the highly consumer-friendly, OSS scheme.

With EnviroBead OSS as your contractor, your investment in grant-aided sustainable change can take just a matter of weeks, much of it with minimal disruption to you and your family. The team at EnviroBead are determined to expedite the OSS process for Cork home-owners together with offering guidance on individual grant aided improvements for all their clients. Keeping it local will do just that — deliver your sustainable energy project, hassle-free and on-time.

Introduced by SEAI’s Dr Ciaran Byrne, Director of National Retrofit, together with Stephen Farrell, National Home Retrofit Programme Manager, you’ll gain insight into what the SEAI can do to elevate your journey to a leaner, greener home. EnviroBead OSS Project Coordinator, Fergal Cantwell, will take you right through the OSS process and reveal how EnviroBead can manage your improvements from grant application, through the contracting of the various skills and trades, to the final commissioning.

Heat pumps are now the gold-standard for energy efficiency in new builds, and there'll be plenty of hot tips about them discussed at EnviroBead's One Stop Shop.

Energising five-minute talks from EnviroBead contractors include technical, need-to-know guides from assessors Mark Shirley and Eoin McGann from 2EVA, who will demystify the power of that initial HEA. Hugh Foley, Managing Director of RTS Heating & Cooling Services, will explain just why heat pumps are now the gold-standard for energy efficiency in new builds and retrofits all over Ireland. The evening will round-up with a lively Q&A session between speakers and attendees. But that’s not all — trusted industry partners from the areas of Solar PV, Window & Doors and bold new technologies including Mechanical Ventilation will be present to discuss and demonstrate their products with attendees one-on-one.

EnviroBead's upcoming event in the Clayton Hotel will take you through how each and every aspect of your home — including windows and doors — could be upgraded to save you money and electricity!

The launch of the One Stop Shop service for Cork by EnviroBead takes place at the Clayton Hotel, Silver Springs on the night of the 16th of May from 6pm to 8pm. Entry is free.

For your chance to claim one of 150 complimentary Home Energy Surveys’ (HEA) through EnviroBead, worth up to €850 each, ensure you register online at onestopshop@envirobead.com and join us at the launch of EnviroBead’s One Stop Shop energy efficiency upgrade service for the Cork area.