Fans of quality Irish and American whiskeys are in for a treat with the arrival in Ireland of Keeper’s Heart, offering the best of both worlds.

Keeper’s Heart is a new style of whiskey, bringing together the best of Irish and American whiskey-making traditions.

Based in Minneapolis, USA, the family-run O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co (OSDC) has chosen Ireland as the first international market in which to launch the award-winning Keeper’s Heart Irish American Whiskey.

It seemed the natural choice, given that the range was created by Irish whiskey icon Brian Nation, formerly Master Distiller with Irish Distillers in Midleton, Co Cork. Brian’s name is synonymous with globally respected Irish whiskeys including Jameson, Redbreast, and Midleton, After leaving Ireland in 2021 to move to America and craft Keeper’s Heart with the O’Shaughnessy family, Brian says he is now very proud to be bringing the unique blend of Irish and American whiskeys home.

Master Distiller Brian Nation, creator of Keeper’s Heart whiskey.

“The opportunity to bring together the best of both Irish and American whiskey-making techniques has been amongst the most exciting aspects of creating Keeper’s Heart,” Brian said. “By blending these styles together and also distilling American whiskey in the Irish style of triple copper pot distillation, we are effectively ‘Irish-ising American whiskey and American-ising Irish whiskey’.

“This innovative approach to whiskey-making has been incredibly rewarding and has provided a unique challenge that has kept me energised and motivated.” Keeper’s Heart Irish + American Whiskey launched in 2021, and quickly expanded its portfolio with Keeper’s Heart Irish + Bourbon.

With its innovative liquid and expert craftsmanship, Irish + American became the most awarded new whiskey brand in 2022, including International Wine and Spirits Challenge Platinum, Ultimate Spirits Challenge 94, Critics Challenge International Platinum and PR Award Double Gold honours.

Meanwhile, Patrick O’Shaughnessy, co-founder of O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co, has great pride in his family’s Irish roots.

Accompanied by Brian Nation on a recent whistlestop tour of Cork, Dublin, Galway and Killarney, Patrick took time to visit some O’Shaughnessy family ancestral home places.

The O’Shaughnessy family having emigrated from Gort, Co Galway, during Famine times, Patrick’s great-great grandfather Ignatius Aloysius O'Shaughnessy revisited Ireland in the 1950s. Ignatius bought part of an 8,000-acre estate in Kerry, which he protected against development. Today, that estate forms part of Killarney National Park.

Patrick said: “What started as an O’Shaughnessy family reunion became the birthplace of Keeper’s Heart, a celebration of our family’s Irish American heritage. Our great great grandfather came to the United States from Ireland, and our large extended family has stayed close to our Irish roots.

“Keeper’s Heart was created to celebrate that. We are extremely proud of the Keeper’s Heart team and the reception the brand has received since we launched.

“It has made it possible to continue to grow Keeper’s Heart and evolve the liquid offerings, and now, as we begin international distribution, Ireland was at the top of the list. We hope the Irish people enjoy what we have created as much as the American drinkers have.”

Inside the family-run O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co in Minneapolis, USA.

Liquid development is led by Master Distiller Brian Nation, who has more than 22 years of experience working on some of the most renowned and high-quality Irish whiskeys in the world.

Born and raised in Cork City, Ireland, he moved to Minnesota following a meeting with the O’Shaughnessy family to embark on a new adventure and create a new style of whiskey, marrying the best of Irish and American whiskey-making traditions.

“I never thought I’d leave Ireland until I met the O’Shaughnessy family and heard what they wanted to create,” said Brian Nation. “Their vision was inspiring, and together, along with American Whiskey visionary David Perkins, we’ve created an innovative liquid portfolio and a brand that celebrates family, and heritage.

“Keeper’s Heart is my passion project, and I’m proud to return home to share with my friends and family what we’ve been up to across the pond.”

Nation collaborated on the blending of Keeper’s Heart with Liquid Collaborator and Advisor, David Perkins, founder of High West Distillery. The pair aim to combine the best of Irish and American whiskey traditions, by blending of Irish Triple Pot distilled whiskey, Irish Grain Whiskey with American Rye and Bourbon.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to put Keeper’s Heart on the world whiskey map, and today we begin expanding into international markets, sharing our story, our proud Irish American heritage, and our award-winning liquid portfolio with the global whiskey community. Beginning that journey in Ireland is the perfect first step,” said Mike Duggan, CEO of O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co.

The three copper pot stills, visible from the on-site bar in O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co, Minneapolis, USA, where Keeper’s Heart Irish American Whiskey was created.

Keeper’s Heart will be available in Ireland, RRP €49.99. For more information, see: www.KeepersHeartWhiskey.com.