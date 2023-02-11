Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies, recently won Cork Chamber’s Cork Company of the Year 2023 award, and also won in the International Company category.

Dr Bernard O’Connor, Vice President Advanced Operations & Global Additive Technologies at Stryker, said: “We are thrilled to have won this prestigious award. It is testament to the drive and dedication of our teams who are motivated to seek innovative and pioneering solutions in delivering our mission. Together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better.”

Stryker impacts over 130 million patients worldwide every year through its innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes.

Dr Bernard O’Connor, Vice President Global Advanced Operations and Additive Technologies with Stryker.

Globally, Stryker employs about 50,000 people and operates in over 75 countries. In Cork, Stryker began operations in 1998 with 20 employees and one site.

Today, Stryker’s Cork location employs over 4,100 people in R&D and manufacturing across six sites in Carrigtwohill, Model Farm Road and Macroom, delivering life-changing and life-saving medical devices ranging from hip, knee, spine and shoulder implants to a wide range of surgical instrumentation.

Cork is also home to Stryker’s European Operations Leadership team. Stryker has invested significantly into Cork over the last decades, growing its Cork campus to become Stryker’s biggest innovation and manufacturing hub outside of the company’s U.S. headquarters.

Stryker’s incredible growth in Cork would not have been possible without the talent and dedication of the company’s people. Stryker has been named as one of the 25 World’s Best Workplaces for 2022 by Great Place to Work and Fortune and was also recognized as a Great Place to Work for millennials and in manufacturing.

Stryker has also received awards for its DE&I and corporate responsibility efforts, including “Human Rights — Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ 2022” and “People Magazine — 2022 Companies that Care”.

Innovation is at the core of the company’s growth, and over 15% of Cork employees are working in R&D roles: The R&D NeuroHub in Model Farm Road focuses on innovation of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of stroke, while the Global Innovation Centre specialises in innovative instrumentation used in surgical theatres around the world.

Other R&D activities in Cork are focused on innovative manufacturing technologies, such as robotics, automation, and digital manufacturing solutions. For over 20 years the local AMagine® Institute, one of this year’s finalists for the “American Chamber Global Impact award,” is developing industry leading 3D-printing technologies and medical devices, which resulted in the opening of Stryker’s Anngrove facility in Carrigtwohill, in 2016, and its 156,000 square-foot extension in 2022, making Anngrove one of the largest 3D-printing manufacturing sites in the world.

With Stryker’s success in growth comes an inherent drive to do more. In a critical step to become fully carbon neutral by 2030, Stryker is already ahead of schedule. Within the Irish campus, all sites are already using 100% green energy, while also growing their sustainability programs around waste, manufacturing material and water management.

Stryker sees itself as more than a company located in Cork—it is part of the community. Local employee-led teams across all Cork sites support many local and Irish programs such as the Irish Cancer Society, Down Syndrome Ireland and Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland. Stryker also supports education and innovation in the community by partnering with local colleges and universities to provide internship and apprentice programs, and with local schools and initiatives such as iWish to introduce students to STEM subjects and technologies such as 3D printing.

Stryker’s success is inherently linked to Cork. “We are embedded in our community and our success is only possible with its support,” said Dr Bernard O’Connor.

Learn more at www.stryker.com