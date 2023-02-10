Vialto Partners is the leading provider of globally integrated solutions supporting global workforce mobility, including immigration, tax, managed services, and technology.

Vialto Partners previously operated inside the PwC network as the Global Mobility Services business unit. In May 2022, Vialto Partners was created following the completion of the sale of the business unit from PwC to funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

We are now the leading independent provider of services supporting cross-border employee mobility. We combine the global scale and deep expertise of PwC’s mobility experts with the agility, energy, and resources of a new company backed by CD&R. A strong investment commitment in technology and new services will create a more efficient, end-to-end mobility experience for organisations and their mobile employees.

Vialto Partners builds on a 50-year history of helping clients manage global mobility with a relationship-driven and client-focused approach. With 6,000 immigration, tax, HR, and technology professionals, we can provide organisations with an unmatched scale and expertise to support their most complex mobility challenges.

The global business is led by CEO Peter Clarke, who previously served as Global Managing Partner of PwC Global Mobility Services. Peter brings more than 30 years of experience in the global mobility arena. He is supported by a global leadership team, each with decades of experience of serving clients and driving growth.

In Ireland, Vialto Partners is going from strength to strength and has recently moved into new premises at 16 Sir John Rogerson's Quay in Dublin. The business is led by three Partners — Keith Connaughton, Aoife Reid and Ian McCall — supported by a talented team of 65 people.

There is a constant focus on consolidating our existing client base, which includes a considerable number of US headquartered multinationals as well as other significant Irish, UK and European headquartered organisations. Growth, service expansion and supporting new clients are also high on the agenda, particularly as Vialto Partners is not subject to the same service or independence restrictions as traditional firms operating in the same space.

This growth agenda also translates into an expanding workforce, achieved through a combination of attracting experienced talent but also developing the next generation of leaders via the Vialto Partners Ireland Graduate intake programme.

“It has been an incredibly busy period following the completion of the sale and we are delighted to be working with a fantastic group of clients but also our own incredible team” said Keith Connaughton.

“We’re looking forward to an exciting 2023 and to working with our clients to maximise the value of their global mobility programmes to their core businesses. The global reach of Vialto Partners allows us to help our clients, in whichever countries they operate, to manage their operational needs efficiently and effectively,” he adds.

“Our new platform gives us significant competitive advantages, including a truly global operating model, fewer auditor-related regulatory restrictions, and access to investment capital. The scale and expertise of our global team is simply unmatched. And now, as a standalone company backed by CD&R, we are uniquely positioned to transform the mobility ecosystem to help multinational organisations create better mobility experiences.”

Find out more at www.vialtopartners.com.