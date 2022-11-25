It’s that time of the year when we start brain-wracking for those Christmas stocking fillers but as the festive countdown begins, I can definitely vouch for something: it sure is hard to beat the gift of an Irish hospitality voucher.

In the age of sustainability, supporting local and creating experiential memories, I find the gift of a getaway to the Wild Atlantic Way or a simply a lunch date at a favourite local restaurant has never made more sense. And with countless voucher options for hotel stays, meals and food experiences, there’s the perfect present to suit every recipient. With so many great options (and even some pre-Christmas voucher sales) now is a great time to put a voucher in your shopping cart so to help you decide I’ve chosen some of my favourite options from across the island.

Escape to East Cork

I may be a little biased but as a native Corkonian it would be hard to beat a stay in the Rebel County when it comes to the ultimate Christmas gift! One of my own stocking-filler staples at this time of year are vouchers for Castlemartyr Resort, the hugely popular and recently revamped luxury resort in East Cork. The beauty of a voucher for this property (like so many others) is that based on your budget, it could mean gifting everything from an overnight stay to a luxury afternoon tea or from a gourmet meal at the hotel’s newly launched Terre Restaurant or simply enjoying a treatment at their award-winning spa.

The luxury Castlemartyr Resort is one of Tom's personal favourites.

And whether you’re a visitor to the area or even a local, there are plenty of spots to discover in this most scenic swathe of Ireland’s Ancient East. The coastal village of Ballycotton always makes for a charming trip but offering a gift card to dine at a great local restaurant like Sea Church or Michelin Star awarded Cush is just the added incentive to explore the area. Down the coast in Cobh, a voucher for Sea Salt Café is a golden ticket to one of the best brunches in the county (try their mouth-watering brisket sandwich), while in Midleton, a voucher for artisan restaurant Sage is guaranteed to offer the best of East Cork cuisine on a plate.

A tip? If you’re thinking about gifting a hotel voucher this Christmas, remember that one of the most exciting elements of being the lucky recipient is the choice factor! So, if you don’t want to cherry-pick a particular hotel, consider gifting a voucher for Irelandhotels.com, www.originalirishhotels.com or www.selecthotelsireland.com and let your receiver choose for themselves!

Make a break for the Burren

You could also put the gift of the Wild Atlantic Way under someone’s Christmas tree this year! And if you’re thinking of a destination to choose from, I find the Burren always offers buckets of choice and value. The beauty of the Burren (alongside those dreamy karst landscapes) is that the region’s very own Burren Ecotourism Network offers vouchers which can be redeemed against dozens of fantastic hotels, restaurants and other tourism businesses in the area.

For splash out gifts, you can redeem vouchers against superb accommodations, from one of my favourite Irish hotels, Cregans Castle in Ballyvaughan, to the charming Doolin Inn set in County Clare’s most vibrant villages. For dining options, vouchers can also be used everywhere from the

Wild Honey Inn which features a divine gastro pub to Linnane's Lobster Bar known for serving up the most delicious trawl of local seafood overlooking the Atlantic.

It's hard to beat the beauty of the Burren, and with a Burren Ecotourism Network voucher your loved ones can explore the stunning landscapes at ease.

While in the area, be sure to also pay a visit (and better still, pick up a souvenir) at local attractions like the Burren Smokehouse and Burren Perfumery, while Moher Cottage in Liscannor lays claim to excellent coffee and homemade fudge — the perfect accompaniments for a spectacular cliff walk! Remember all of these businesses are Burren Ecotourism Network members so you can redeem or buy vouchers at most of these spots, too!

A date with Dublin

For its unmatched culture, nightlife and incredible food scene, it’s hard to beat the magic of a break in the capital! Dublin’s hotel and restaurant scene sprinkles on the festive with literally hundreds of voucher options at this time of year, which means a gift to suit all budgets and occasions.

To treat someone to a memorable city stay, I reckon a gift card for the Press Up group of hotels and restaurants is guaranteed to be a Christmas highlight. The uber-cool, design-led collection is perhaps best known for The Dean Hotels, but the group also tempts with three other hotel options in the city (The Devlin, The Mason and The Clarence) to pair with all tastes and locations. Gift cards can also be used at their collection of all-cuisine restaurants from Mama Yo to Rice on Camden Street.

Dublin’s countless independent restaurants also make for fantastic food gifts too, not least Michael's, which now offers three locations dotted across the capital. They are best known for their mouth-watering seafood platters: think a lunch of Lambay Island crab and Clogherhead prawns served with lemon sauce and home-made chips to offer a highlight to anyone’s stay in the capital.

One of the standouts of any getaway to the capital is the "incredible food scene" that Dublin has to offer.

A little spoiled for choice for which to gift? Check out the vouchers from Good Food Ireland, where the receiver can spend their gift at scores of great restaurants in Dublin and across Ireland…you could even give the gift of a delicious lunch, local produce or maybe even a cooking class so you won’t be on turkey cooking duty for next year!

Lakelands luxury

Thinking of giving the gift of a relaxing refuge with outstanding Irish food and a dreamy spa? Then be sure to shortlist a voucher for one of the most trending getaways in Ireland, Wineport Lodge. Set on the stunning shores of Lough Ree. With its lakeside location, secluded atmosphere and fireball sunsets, you could call the boutique hotel the quintessential escape to Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands. Luxury rooms here feature floor to ceiling windows for peak lake views, guests can enjoy romantic walks (or a spot of birding) along the shoreline and come evening you can indulge at the on-site restaurant famed from the namesake TV show. Wineport Lodge also features a gorgeous new Cedarwood Spa which wows with an infinity plunge pool as well as their famous lakeview hot tubs — the ultimate in wellness goals!

Why not treat someone special to a trip to the stunning Cedarwood Spa this Christmas?

Vouchers for the property can be purchased directly or also via Ireland's Blue Book, of which Wineport Lodge is a member. If it’s a Blue Book voucher, recipients could even choose between the selection of over 63 country house escapes across the country.

Other options in Ireland’s Hidden Heartland include Viewmount House in Co Longford or Virginia Lodge in Co Cavan. But wherever you end up choosing, expect the memories of an Irish staycation to last a lifetime – consider these the gift cards that keep on giving!