It’s been a busy few weeks for it@cork in the run-up to their annual Leaders Awards, which saw nine awards being presented to standout organisations, individuals and teams across the region.

it@cork Chairperson’s Community Award

The Cork Migrant Centre (Nano Nagle Place), it@cork Chairperson’s Community Award 2021: Gillian Bergin, it@cork chairperson; Naomi Masheti of the Cork Migrant Centre (Nano Nagle Place), it@cork Chairperson's Community 2021 award winner; and Cork County Mayor, Gillian Coughlan.

Tech Person of the Year

Paul Hourican of PFH was awarded Tech Person of the Year after being selected by the it@cork Executive Board for his commitment to developing and growing the tech sector in the region consistently throughout his career.

Hourican started PFH Technologies in 1985 with one employee and has grown the business to a turnover of €160m with more than 700 employees — he said his ambition all those years ago was to be the biggest IT Company in Munster. Now Chairman of Ireland's largest IT Company and one of the leading suppliers to Government, Semi-State, Multinational and indigenous businesses in Ireland and across the globe, Hourican says the company’s growth is due to "the commitment of its management and employees".

Tech Scale Up of the Year

Other Award-winners included Trustap, who received the Scale Up of the Year award for their Safe Escrow-Style Payment Platform which acts as a safety net for buyers and sellers.

Trustap, it@cork Tech Scale Up of the Year 2021: Award sponsor, James Hurley, of C.H. Robinson; Graham Egan, Karen Santana and Séan Kelleher of Trustap, it@cork Tech Scale Up of the Year (One to Watch) 2021 award winner; and Donagh Kiernan, it@cork and Tenego.

Founded in Cork in 2017, Trustap is growing quickly with 25 employees, and offices in Ireland, the UK and the US. They have had an incredible 24 months, reacting quickly to the pandemic in terms of operations and taking the business remote. They impressed judges by not just their current business pipeline but the areas they’re exploring and thinking of expanding into.

Multinational of the Year

Clearstream Global Securities Services (CGSS), a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group, was recognised as the Multinational of the Year for 2021.

Clearstream, it@cork Multinational of the Year 2021: Carmel Hallissey and David Brosnan of Clearstream Global Securities Services, it@cork Multinational of the Year 2021 award winner; Award sponsor, Fintan Walshe of KPMG; and Marc O'Sullivan, of Clearstream Global Securities Services

An important player in the securities services industry they have some 480 employees located in Cork which is their largest operational centre for investment funds. Their influential role in the wider global Clearstream business was a key factor in the judges’ decision to award them the MNC of the year award – including their Albert AI tool. In addition their ambition to further expand their capacity and breadth of support to the wider business is inspiring.

Smart Technology Innovation of the Year

BioMarin were awarded the Smart Technology Innovation award for adapting technology in a ground-breaking way that delivers real value and innovative design.

BioMarin, it@cork Smart Technology Innovation Award 2021: Trevor Flynn and Kate Creedon, of BioMarin, it@cork Smart Technology Innovation 2021 award winner; Cork County Mayor, Gillian Coughlan; Award sponsor, John Forde, Cork County Council; and Martin Leahy, it@cork and BioMarin.

They conceptualised, designed, built and implemented a technical design called SafeTrace as a way to ensure adherence to workplace COVID protections such as social distancing and contact tracing, while keeping workers, products and patients safe. The innovation displayed a profound level of entrepreneurial thinking from the IT team in BioMarin.

Best Workplace of the Year

The it@cork Skillnet Best Workplace award was awarded to Cloudera. Having impressed the judges with their passionate belief in people being the single most important aspect of their operation and their success, they demonstrated compelling initiatives to foster openness and inclusion.

Cloudera, it@cork Best Workplace 2021: Award sponsor, Annette Coburn, of it@cork Skillnet; Conor Forde, of Cloudera, it@cork Best Workplace 2021 award winner: and Martin Leahy, of BioMarin.

Their innovative ideas around staff welfare and mental health have been implemented in the Cork office to combine with existing global initiatives.

Diversity, Inclusion and Social Impact award

Excellence in social impact saw the Diversity, Inclusion and Social Impact award go to Wisetek for their most recent offering — Wisetekstore.com, which takes used devices and re-purposes them through repair, refurbish or recycle, standing by their 0% to landfill policy.

Wisetek, it@cork Diversity, Inclusion and Social Impact Award 2021: Gary McCarthy and Milica Vojnic, of Wisetek, it@cork Diversity, Inclusion and Social Impact 2021 award winner; Award sponsor, Eileen Healy, of Deloitte; and Sean Sheehan, of Wisetek.

This entire company is about social impact and they have made it into a viable business with many customers and partners benefitting from their expertise and commitment to the circular economy. They attribute their success to the passion of their staff in the purpose of Wisetek and the impact of what they do.

Tech Start Up of the Year award

Tech Start Up of the Year was awarded to Limerick-based WrxFlo. Wrxflo stood out to the judging panel due to the incredible resilience shown during the greatest impact of the Covid-19 crisis, using the opportunity to re-focus their business on delivering a world-class service to a small number of strategic clients.

WrxFlo, it@cork Tech Start Up of the Year 2021: Tim Crowe and Ken Sheehan, of WrxFLo, it@cork Tech Start Up of the Year 2021 award winner; Award sponsor, Ciara Concannon, of Enterprise Ireland; and Donagh Kiernan, it@cork and Tenego.

This strategy has proven to be very successful with those clients rolling out Wrxflo globally and becoming evangelists for the technology, leading to new customers and a strong pipeline of sales for 2022.

Excellence in Education award

Nagle Community College was announced as the winner of the Excellence in Education award, winning €5,000 to promote STEM activities within their school for teachers and students.

Nagle Community College, it@cork Excellence in Education Award 2021: Jim O'Sullivan and Wiktor Owczarek, of Nagle Community College, it@cork Excellence in Education 2021 award winner; Award sponsor, Avril Ronan, of Trend Micro; and Susie Horgan, of SpringBoard Communications.

The judges in this category were highly impressed by the energetic, engaging and passionate team they met who left them in no doubt that their persistence and collaboration got them through COVID-19 to achieve great heights.

Awards celebrate innovation and agility

Speaking about the awards, Gillian Bergin said: “Despite a tough year, economically, professionally and personally, for everyone, the last 12 months have seen world-class innovation and agility come out of the technology sector, in the southwest region and beyond.

"We were hugely impressed by the standard of this year’s submissions; their energy, passion and optimism shone through and each finalist should be immensely proud. The 2021 Leaders Awards winners and finalists exemplify the best in our sector so I’m confident the future is bright for technology in the South West.”

it@cork Treasurer, Aiveen Hyland, who led the project team behind the event, said: “It has been my honour to oversee the awards process this year and I would like to thank all at it@cork, our sponsors and the judging panels for their time and dedication over the last few weeks and indeed to our valued members for their support and dedication throughout 2021.”

Special thanks also to the it@cork event sponsors — Enterprise Ireland, C.H. ROBINSON, Springboard Communications, Deloitte, TREND MICRO, KPMG, Altada, it@cork Skillnet, and Cork County Council. All awards winners received bespoke glass sculptures created by Fermoy artist Suzanne O’Sullivan.

it@cork represents the interests of the IT industry in Ireland. A not-for-profit organisation, it@cork works with academia, private sector, and state agencies to promote the region as a technology excellence hub and provides a click-and-connect ecosystem for new and established companies to connect and participate in the region.

