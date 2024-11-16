Bells and whistle at €415,000 Belfield Abbey home on Cork's Boreenmanna Road

IN an adeptly landscaped estate, in a handsomely endowed part of town (parks, schools, sports clubs, public transport), Belfield Abbey consistently attracts a range of buyers because of the choice of size, style and price.

Families love the roomier units; downsizers like the townhouses, and first-time buyers like the idea of getting a toehold in a scheme that will always sell well, thanks to the failsafe Boreenmanna Road location.

Fresh to market is No 21 Belfield Abbey which stands out from other townhouses in the scheme for two reasons: It’s been extended to the rear and it’s possibly the only home in the estate with a chimney.

Both changes were wrought four or five years ago. The chimney, to accommodate a woodburning stove in the main, open-plan living area, helped bump up the BER to a B1, ergo, better mortgage rates for buyers, while the extension, with its glazed back wall, sliding door to the patio and feature overhead roof light, delivered well in terms of extra space, extra light, and better connectivity to the rear garden. It’s a maintenance-free rear, a combination of patio and decking, against the backdrop of an old stone orchard wall.

A home with more height than width, with a galley-style kitchen, No 21 is a compact 105sq m, over three floors, with a bathroom on each. Bedrooms are on the top two floors, with the main bedroom in exclusive control of the upper floor, with walk-in wardrobe and en suite.

A tasty, turnkey home in a popular part of town, No 21 is for sale via Mark Gosling of Behan, Irwin & Gosling (BIG).

“It’s a terrific house in a great location that will tick boxes for lots of people, from traders-up to downsizers. Even better, it comes with an extension and a great energy rating,” the agent says.

VERDICT: Convenient Ballinlough location is a big draw for families and downsizers. This particular house comes with some extras. Swift sale likely.