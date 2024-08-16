West Cork's pretty in pink Burren Cottage is an authentic coastal charmer
|
Kilbrittain, West Cork
|
€975,000
|
Size
|
284 sq m (3,000 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
F
How long? Oh, they’ve ‘only’ been here a mere 39 years.
Grandchildren have followed too, plus dogs… labradors, of which the current lively lab Boo is the 13th of the breed to roam the tended grounds: clearly, loyalty here between canines and humans is a two-way street.
After all the decades, it’s finally downsize time, though and the absolute charmer of a ‘cottage’ on a discrete, set-back acre of mature gardens is listed with Clonakilty-based estate agent Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde, jointly with Sheery Brothers in Kinsale.
It’s trove of personal and family items, books, books and more books, furnished in a mix of old pine and gleaming heirloom items, photos and pictures, with four double bedrooms in all, with the option of a ground floor/fifth bedroom with fireplace with stove and French doors to the garden.
It comes with three bathrooms too, all of them decorated in a timeless and comfortable ‘country style,’ with coloured suites and toile de jouy wallpapers, with the main entry point by the large, flower-bedecked garden patio setting the tone: it’s a hardwood half-door, with gleaming polished brass door furniture leading to a vestibule.
Windows are side-hung casements in the main, with fragrant and floral plants along the outside walls and the sun terrace adding to the ‘chocolate box’ appeal: for those without sweet teeth, super-healthy tomato plants are seasonal delights, pushing themselves up through growing trellises and planters.
The layout shows the home’s evolution, largely L-shaped under slate roofs with slated dormers, and day use rooms include a large kitchen with Aga and units made in solid oak by local craftsman Eric Pearce who has had a workshop for decades nearby at Harbour View/Coolmain: one worktop is about a 12’ length of chunky oak, possibly from a tree as old as the house itself.
Apart from the warm and homely kitchen/diner, there’s a formal dining room, with walls painted a deep red for evening time atmosphere; main living/drawing room with inglenook style chimney opening with brand-leading Charnwood stove (one of two from this maker in the property), second reception and sun room, plus boot room, all within original thick stone walls.
Hodnett Forde’s Andy Donoghue says Burren Cottage has portions dating to the 1700s “and retains much of its original form and character. This charming family home is presented in excellent condition having been lovingly restored, modernised and updated in the recent years by the current owners,” adding “it oozes charm and character, and offers much to those wishing to live in a period property in a peaceful location.”
Early interest is coming from a niche who particularly want a period home/farmhouse in an area within easy reach of Cork city, its international airport, hot-spot Kinsale, Bandon and Clonakilty.
Guiding at €975,000, he says also of appeal is the privacy of the acre, set a field back from a back road reached by a quiet farm lane and then a private drive (with electric gates), and it has sea glimpses rather than full ocean views.
Burren Cottage’s arrival for sale comes just weeks after the swift sale agreed for Padley, a more modern home of c 3,000 sq ft with an A2 BER on 1.75 acres of exceptional gardens near Howe Strand. It ran here in these pages in early June with a €925,000 AMV and is understood to have been snapped up for just under the €1 million mark.