'Secret' garden at €565,000 Farran home is a boon to tranquility

FOR fear the cúpla focal picked up in your school days have fallen between the neural cracks, you should know that the name of this Farran bungalow, Suaimhneas, translates as “tranquility”.

The gardens are where you will find it, especially the “secret” one, hidden away from prying eyes, inside well-established hedging and expertly-chosen shrubs.

Chances are, you’ll find it in the conservatory too, or in your appreciation of the expansive countryside views, or when sitting on a garden seat, set into a leafy nook, under a living, growing canopy.

Suaimhneas, on the Rocky Road in Farran, feels distinctly rural, but in fact Ballincollig town centre is no more than 10 minutes by car. For anyone travelling to Macroom, it’s even closer than it used to be with the event of the bypass. The N22, which takes you on to Macroom or back towards Cork City is two minutes from Suaimhneas.

The house itself is a fine size, more than 2,000 sq ft, with a good accommodation range, including five bedrooms and two bathrooms. Daytime accommodation includes a kitchen diner, conservatory and living room.

The requirement for five bedrooms is not one many families have, but what they do often need is a home office. In fact one of the bedrooms has already been adapted to cater for remote working.

A new owner will probably modernise the generous kitchen diner, which has a utility and guest WC off it.

A new owner will also enjoy the lovely landscaping around the house, particularly the tucked-away patio with its handsome views. There’s a proliferation of shrubs, trees, raised beds, seating areas and even a little goldfish pond in the grounds of the house, as well as some practical touches such as two steel storage sheds.

Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald is selling Suaimhneas and she says it’s just five minutes from Ovens and from Farran School.

“It’s very convenient and ideal for familites looking to trade up. It’s in beautiful condition,” she says.

The guide price is €565,000.

VERDICT: If it's peace and suaimhneas you are after, this could be your spot. Well-kept home, great gardens.